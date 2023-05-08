Coldplay fans in Malaysia are in for a treat, as rumours suggest that the band will be performing in Kuala Lumpur as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour 2023.

While there has been no official announcement yet, event organisers and fan accounts are dropping hints, and tickets are rumoured to go on sale soon. Here’s what we have gathered from reliable sources about the concert.

Coldplay to perform in Kuala Lumpur this November

There is a lot of buzz surrounding Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour 2023, and it seems that Kuala Lumpur may be added to the list of destinations. Fans in Malaysia have been waiting for this moment, as the band has never once performed in the country before.

Although there has been no official announcement yet, rumours have been circulating that Coldplay will be performing in the city this November.

These rumours have been fueled by a video uploaded by event and artist manager Iman Tang, featuring an advertisement for Coldplay’s world tour playing on a screen located right above the Pavilion KL crosswalk.

While the advertisement did not specifically mention Malaysia, Iman Tang captioned the video with “Finally the rumours are over! Get ready guys in November 2023! Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 🇲🇾,” implying that the band will indeed perform in the country.

The official Coldplay Malaysia fan account has reported that a reliable source has confirmed the news, although no official statement has been made just yet.

The said fan account has also released four rumoured dates for the Malaysian leg of Coldplay’s upcoming concert in Kuala Lumpur—however, it’s important to note that nothing is set in stone as of now.

Fans are eagerly waiting for an announcement and for ticket sales to begin, which are, yet again, rumoured to go on sale next week. The excitement for Coldplay’s potential arrival in Malaysia is growing day by day, and fans are hoping that the news will soon be confirmed.

Stay tuned for updates on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour 2023, and its potential stop in Kuala Lumpur. We know this concert is on everyone’s bucket lists, and it will be a thrilling event for fans in the country if the rumours turn out to be true.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur