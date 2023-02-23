French electronic music duo Daft Punk announced that they’re celebrating the 10th anniversary of their final album, Random Access Memories, with a reissue containing nine unreleased tracks.

Daft Punk disbanded in February 2021, which perhaps made the announcement all the more exciting for fans as they flooded the group’s official Twitter handle showcasing their unbridled joy.

More about Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition

Demos and outtakes part of the unreleased tracks

The nine unreleased tracks which are part of the expanded 10th-anniversary edition of the album total a playing time of 35 minutes. They include demos and studio outtakes.

Among the unreleased tracks is an early take of “Get Lucky,” which originally featured Pharrell Williams and was co-written by the Daft Punk duo of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo along with Nile Rodgers.

Studio outtakes include “Give Life Back to Music” while among the demos is “Infinity Repeating” from 2013. Vocoder tests from “Lose Yourself to Dance” are also part of the album.

The bonus tracks conclude with “Touch (2021 Epilogue)” — the track with which they bid their farewell in 2021.

Random Access Memories was originally released in 2013. It earned Daft Punk three Grammy Awards — Album of the Year, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, and Best Dance/Electronic Album.

The 10th-anniversary edition will be available for purchase on 12 May in double-CD and triple vinyl. It will also be made available for streaming and download as well as in an Atmos mix on the same day.

Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition, May 12th 2023 pre-order now, https://t.co/5NbYQEMnHA pic.twitter.com/qf8xe3u2zn — Daft Punk (@daftpunk) February 22, 2023

The complete track list of Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary album

1.”Give Life Back to Music”

2. “The Game of Love”

3. “Giorgio by Moroder”

4. “Within”

5. “Instant Crush”

6. “Lose Yourself to Dance”

7. “Touch”

8. “Get Lucky”

9. “Beyond”

10. “Motherboard”

11. “Fragments of Time”

12. “Doin’ it right”

13. “Contact”

14. “Horizon Ouverture”

15. “Horizon (Japan CD)

16. “GLBTM” (Studio Outtakes)

17. “Infinity Repeating” (2013 Demo)

18. “GL” (Early Take)

19. “Prime” (2012 Unfinished)

20. “LYTD” (Vocoder Tests)

21. “The Writing of Fragments of Time”

22. “Touch” (2021 Epilogue)

(Main and Featured images: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok