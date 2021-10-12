Known more for their cars, Lexus has dipped its toe into the world of music with a new custom-built guitar. The Lexus LC Stratocaster represents a collab between Fender and Lexus, which brings the expertise of both companies to the fore.

The limited edition Fender Lexus LC Stratocaster guitar is the newest custom-built piece from Principal Master Builder, Ron Thorn. And there will only be 100 team-built guitars made available locally.

Both companies bring their respective expertise to the fore. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation’s (FMIC) and Fender Custom Shop (FCS) have combined their talents with the Japanese luxury car maker, which is known for their bold design, intuitive technology and Takumi craftsmanship.

The Fender and Lexus Stratocaster guitar includes an omnidirectional Structural Blue finish, a spectral range that produces light metallic blue to deep midnight blue that was originally inspired by the Morpho butterfly. The paint on the guitar is the same paint that was used on the Lexus LC 500 coupe and convertible Inspiration Series.

Other features include a neck fashioned from beautiful 3A flame maple and finished in high-gloss urethane, imparting a hint of Fender woodworking tradition in contrast with the instrument’s other advanced visual elements.

The fingerboard is made of deep-blue polished Richlite, a composite material known for its tonal properties, structural stability, and resistance to wear and moisture, and used by the Fender Custom Shop for the first time. To match the Lexus sound system configuration, Thorn included custom machined-brushed aluminum knobs to match the auto’s Mark Levinson knobs.

To top it off, the headstock face is finished in Structural Blue with a chrome Fender logo while the custom case is wrapped in carbon fibre textured vinyl, with black leather ends and the Lexus logo embroidered inside the lid. The limited-edition Fender Lexus LC Stratocaster guitar is priced at US$6,000.

(Images: Lexus and Fender)