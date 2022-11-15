Home > Culture > Music > Harry Styles Is Taking His ‘Love On Tour’ To Singapore With A 2023 Concert
Harry Styles Is Taking His ‘Love On Tour’ To Singapore With A 2023 Concert
Culture

Harry Styles Is Taking His ‘Love On Tour’ To Singapore With A 2023 Concert

By: Pallabi Bose, Nov 15 2022 6:31 pm

Are you ready for a watermelon sugar high? Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and actor Harry Styles is all set to take the stage at the National Stadium in Singapore in early 2023 and several other prestigious venues across the continent for the Asian leg of his ‘Love On Tour.’

Here are all the details about Harry Styles’ ‘Love On Tour’

After releasing his second album Fine Line, the “Golden” singer started the ‘Love On Tour’ in September 2021 and enthralled audiences with his performances at some of the most notable venues in the US and the UK. After this, he is headed on a journey east, which gives his Asian fans something to look forward to in the new year, isn’t it?

Culture

Some Universities Are Offering Courses On Harry Styles, The Beatles And Taylor Swift

By Augustman Malaysia, Jul 24
Style

All We Know About The Gucci x Harry Styles HA HA HA Collection

By Manas Sen Gupta, Jun 22

His updated tour calendar has six newly added shows from all over Asia. While the Singapore ‘Love On Tour’ show will take place at the National Stadium at 8 pm on March 17 2023 (Friday), Harry Styles, whose hits include “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar”, will be performing in Tokyo, Manila, Seoul and Bangkok throughout the month. No KL stopover has been announced, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed.

Love on tour dates Asia
Image: Courtesy of Harry Styles/Instagram

Harry Styles ‘Love on Tour’ Singapore tickets and presale access

The presale for Harry Styles’ ‘Love On Tour’ tickets starts on November 17 from 11.00 am to 11.59 pm. Fans can sign up at Livestation for presale access. General tickets and VIP packages are available for booking at Ticketmaster from November 18. More details about the tickets will be released soon.

Ticket prices: S$348/ S$288/ S$248/ S$208/ S$188/ S$168/ S$138 (excluding booking fees)

Hotline: +65 3158 8588

Culture

What Is City Pop, The Japanese Musical Genre That Harry Styles Adores?

By Augustman Malaysia, May 28
Culture

Harry Styles’ New Album ‘Harry’s House’ Is Finally Here

By Trinetra Paul, May 20

About Harry Styles

Harry styles
Image: Courtesy of Harry Styles/ Instagram

The global phenomenon and one of the esteemed members of One Direction barely needs an introduction. Even as a solo artist, Styles has proven himself as one of the most influential musicians of all time. His latest critically acclaimed album, Harry’s House, is a huge global hit. And this is not the first time a Harry Styles’ album has garnered such repute. His self-titled solo debut album in 2017 and his second album Fine line (2019) also gave listeners some record-breaking hits.

Since launching his solo career, the beloved singer has bagged two BRIT awards, one Grammy, an Ivor Novello Award, AMAs and many more accolades. His charming persona and captivating performance have made him a fan-favourite live performer.

Styles is also famous as a fashion icon. His collaboration with Gucci, the Italian luxury fashion house, is certainly remarkable.

(Main and featured image: Courtesy of Harry Styles/Instagram)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

Asia Tour Harry Styles music music concert Musical concert Singapore Concerts Singers
written by.

Pallabi Bose
After graduating from Calcutta University, Pallabi started her writing career as a freelancer. "She's so pieces" is the phrase that describes her the best. Pallabi is another typical introvert who loves to hide behind written words. Music is her comfort language. Binge-watching and eating delicious foods is her favourite pastime.
 
Food Travel entertainment books

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.