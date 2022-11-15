Are you ready for a watermelon sugar high? Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and actor Harry Styles is all set to take the stage at the National Stadium in Singapore in early 2023 and several other prestigious venues across the continent for the Asian leg of his ‘Love On Tour.’

After releasing his second album Fine Line, the “Golden” singer started the ‘Love On Tour’ in September 2021 and enthralled audiences with his performances at some of the most notable venues in the US and the UK. After this, he is headed on a journey east, which gives his Asian fans something to look forward to in the new year, isn’t it?

His updated tour calendar has six newly added shows from all over Asia. While the Singapore ‘Love On Tour’ show will take place at the National Stadium at 8 pm on March 17 2023 (Friday), Harry Styles, whose hits include “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar”, will be performing in Tokyo, Manila, Seoul and Bangkok throughout the month. No KL stopover has been announced, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed.

The presale for Harry Styles’ ‘Love On Tour’ tickets starts on November 17 from 11.00 am to 11.59 pm. Fans can sign up at Livestation for presale access. General tickets and VIP packages are available for booking at Ticketmaster from November 18. More details about the tickets will be released soon.

Ticket prices: S$348/ S$288/ S$248/ S$208/ S$188/ S$168/ S$138 (excluding booking fees)

Hotline: +65 3158 8588

The global phenomenon and one of the esteemed members of One Direction barely needs an introduction. Even as a solo artist, Styles has proven himself as one of the most influential musicians of all time. His latest critically acclaimed album, Harry’s House, is a huge global hit. And this is not the first time a Harry Styles’ album has garnered such repute. His self-titled solo debut album in 2017 and his second album Fine line (2019) also gave listeners some record-breaking hits.

Since launching his solo career, the beloved singer has bagged two BRIT awards, one Grammy, an Ivor Novello Award, AMAs and many more accolades. His charming persona and captivating performance have made him a fan-favourite live performer.

Styles is also famous as a fashion icon. His collaboration with Gucci, the Italian luxury fashion house, is certainly remarkable.

