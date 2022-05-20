Harry Styles’ New Album ‘Harry’s House’ Is Finally Here

After an electrifying headline performance at Coachella and two months of dropping social media posts, Harry Styles released his new album Harry’s House, on 20 May 2022.

The album follows the drop of his hit single “As it was,” which is also a part of the album. The song was released on 1 April 2022 and it soared to No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It held the top spot for three weeks and set the stage for the upcoming album release.

Here’s more on the album and where you can stream it

Harry’s House album contributors

Harry’s House is a sequel to the 2019 solo album Fine Lines and comprises 13 songs. Announced in March 2022, this marks the former One Direction member’s third solo studio album.

It has contributions from noted names such as Devonté Hynes (also known as Blood Orange), John Mayer, Tobias Jesso Jr and Pino Palladino. Frequent collaborators of Styles — Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson and Mitch Rowland, are also part of the album, which was highly-anticipated.

Calling it, “definitely the most personal record,” Styles spoke about the album on the TODAY show, on 19 May 2022. He said, “I feel like it’s kind of a collection of all of my favourite things and very much like the album I’ve always wanted to make so I’m really happy…Obviously, the pandemic and everything kind of added to the way it was made. It was made by a few people in a small room.”

The songs and where to stream them

The 13 songs from Harry’s House are “Music For a Sushi Restaurant”, “Late Night Talking ”, “Grapejuice”, “As It Was”, “Daylight”, “Little Freak”, “Matilda”, “Cinema”, “Daydreaming”, “Keep Driving”, “Satellite”, “Boyfriends” and “Love Of My Life.”

You can listen to the album here.

What next from Harry Styles?

Styles is expected to embark on his tour behind this new album, this month itself. The Los Angeles leg of the tour is slated to be opened by Ben Harper, who plays the guitar for the track “Boyfriends.”

(Main and feature image credit: Harry Styles/ Instagram)