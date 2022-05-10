Tune In To Harry’s House And These 7 Other Awesome Albums Releasing In May

Looking to inject some new flavour into your playlist? We look at eight upcoming albums releasing in May 2022, which range from Korean boy group ENHYPEN’s DIMENSION : 閃光, especially made for Japanese fans, to global pop phenomenon and One Direction alum Harry Styles‘ comeback solo album Harry’s House.

With multiple genres of music ranging from punk rock and rap to R&B, soul and indie rock dropping every month, make sure you’re in the loop with the help of our recurring roundup of new and highly anticipated music albums released every month.

Here are some of the music albums releasing in May 2022

DIMENSION : 閃光 by ENHYPEN

Genre: K-pop

Release date: 3 May

K-pop band ENHYPEN is all set to drop their second Japanese single album titled DIMENSION : 閃光 (DIMENSION: Senko) via the record label Universal Music. The album will include the track “Always”, which is their second original Japanese song released after “Forget Me Not” from their first Japanese single album BORDER : Hakanai.

“Always” was also picked up as the main theme song for the Japanese drama series Muchaburi! I Am The President! The album will also comprise Japanese renditions of “Tamed Dashed” and “Drunk Dazed”.

Come Home the Kids Miss You by Jack Harlow

Genre: Rap

Release date: 6 May

Come Home the Kids Miss You is the upcoming second studio album by Grammy-nominated American rapper Jack Harlow, scheduled for release through Generation Now and Atlantic Records.

Ahead of the release of his latest album, Harlow dropped the lead single “Nail Tech” in February and followed it up with another chart-topping single “First Class” in April.

We by Arcade Fire

Genre: Indie Rock

Release date: 6 May

Arcade Fire, a Canadian indie rock band, comprises husband and wife duo Win Butler and Régine Chassagne alongwith Richard Reed Parry, Tim Kingsbury and Jeremy Gara. The band is set to release their 6th album We, via Columbia Records. It is a follow up to their 2017 album Everything Now.

Produced by long-time Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich, as well as Butler and Chassagne, the seven-track LP is preceded by their lead single “The Lightning I, II.”

Written, conceptualised and recorded during a critical historical juncture, the album is divided into two parts, “I” and “WE”. While the first half explores loneliness and isolation caused due to quarantine over the past two years, the latter celebrates reconnection and joy after that period.

Let It Be Blue by !!! (Chk Chk Chk)

Genre: Dance funk rock/ Dance Punk

Release date: 6 May

The American dance-punk band titled !!! will release their forthcoming ninth album Let It Be Blue through Warp Records. The tracks from this album feature drum machines, synthesisers, Rafael Cohen’s vocals coupled with wild electronic disco music beats and hypnotic tunes.

Produced by Patrick Ford, the 11-track album is preceded by the single “Storm Around The World” (ft. Maria Uzor).

Dance Fever by Florence + the Machine

Genre: Indie rock

Release date: 13 May

This album is inspired by singer Florence’s fascination with the Renaissance phenomenon of choreomania, wherein people danced like a maniac to the point of exhaustion and death.

Dance Fever is the upcoming fifth studio album by English indie rock band Florence and the Machine. It is set to be released by the record label Polydor Records and is preceded by the singles “King”, “Heaven Is Here”, “My Love” and “Free”, featuring dreamy videography and enchanting lyrics.

So Far So Good by The Chainsmokers

Genre: R&B/Soul and Electronic Dance Music

Release date: 13 May

Inspired by a quote from La Haine, a French crime drama film released in 1995, The Chainsmokers are releasing their fourth album titled So Far So Good.

The quote said: “Heard about the guy who fell off a skyscraper? On his way down past each floor, he kept saying to reassure himself, ‘So far so good… so far so good… so far so good.’ How you fall doesn’t matter. It’s how you land.”

Following the band’s 2019 album World War Joy, the new 13-track LP is all set to launch via record label DISRUPTOR/Columbia Records. The album release is preceded by two groovy singles “High” and “iPad”.

Harry’s House by Harry Styles

Genre: Pop/Indie rock

Release date: 20 May

A highly anticipated follow up to worldwide pop sensation Harry Styles’ second album Fine Line, which was released in 2019, Harry’s House is the singer’s third studio album. Produced by Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson, the 13-track album is set to release via record labels Columbia and Erskine in May.

Ahead of the album’s release, the Grammy-winning singer dropped his viral hit lead single “As It Was” along with a music video on 1 April. Styles also teased his fans with two new singles from Harry’s House, “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking” by performing them live at the music festival Coachella in April 2022.

C’mon You Know by Liam Gallagher

Genre: Alternative rock/pop

Release date: 27 May

C’mon You Know is English singer-songwriter Liam Gallagher’s third solo album, which is dropping in May via Warner Records. The 14-track full-length album is a follow up to his 2019 studio album Why Me? Why Not.

In support of his forthcoming record, Gallagher released an upbeat and exuberant namesake single “C’mon You Know” and its music video on 1 April. It was produced by Andrew Wyatt and features Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig on the saxophone.

The release of this single was preceded by another drop titled “Everything’s Electric,” which was co-written by drummer Dave Grohl and produced by Greg Kurstin. Gallagher performed the catchy and heart-thumping single “Everything’s Electric” at the BRIT Awards in February 2022.

The singer also teased a new single “Better Days” and released the audio on 21 April on YouTube.

