K-pop girl group aespa, which comprises four members — Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning, released their new album titled MY WORLD on 8 May 2023 at 6:00 pm KST (2:00 pm GMT+7) and smashed records by selling around 1,372,929 million copies on the very first day, according to the Hanteo Chart.

The quartet is the second K-pop girl band after BLACKPINK to cross the 1 million mark in the first week.

This is their third mini-album after their debut in 2020, and its lead track “Spicy” has been lapped up by the fans instantly.

It is a big achievement for this girl band as the album is all set to cross the one-week benchmark created by BLACKPINK‘s Born Pink, which sold over 1.54 million copies in 2022. Currently, aespa is the second-highest in rank followed by LE SSERAFIM’s Unforgiven (2023) which sold 1.19 million copies.

The album titled Girls by aespa, which came out in 2022, had sold 1.12 million copies in its first week.

More about aespa, MY WORLD and their pathbreaking journey

It is interesting to note that MY WORLD had over 1.8 million pre-order sales, which was the highest for the band after their debut in 2020.

The band is known for the songs “Next Level,” “Savage” and “Dreams Come True.”

The girl group aespa, managed by SM Entertainment, debuted with their digital single “Black Mamba” in November 2020, and has grabbed headlines since then. They rocked the stage at Coachella in 2021. The same year, they also spoke at the United Nations’ forum about sustainable development goals and metaverse.

The name aespa stands for ‘Avatar X Experience’ and ‘aspect’, which indicates that fans can experience a whole new world through the band.

(Main and featured image credit: aespa/Facebook)