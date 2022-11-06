The K-Pop Song To Play On Repeat, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Looking to revamp your favourite playlist? We’ve found the best K-pop song for you to play on repeat, based on your zodiac sign.

K-pop has a little something for everyone. There’s a potential tune out there that complements not just every mood and occasion, but also the time you were born. Whether you’re new to the vibrancy of K-pop or have your favourite group’s fanchant committed to memory, the cosmos has a song recommendation for your zodiac sign.

Catchy hooks, well-choreographed sequences, and high production values underscore most hit K-pop tracks. They’re also at the heart of the success of all things Korean around the world. And, amidst the hundreds of tracks across YouTube and Spotify, you’d be hard-pressed to find one that doesn’t get your feet tapping. That said, discovering the perfect song that would go straight to your favourites list can involve hours of streaming.

Korean pop music is known for genre-bending, drawing influences from hip-hop, electronic dance, rock, jazz, and funk. Each idol (or idol group) tends to have their own unique concept and musical directions, which in turn influence its songs. Naturally, a look into your star sign, which reflects your personality traits and interests, might lead you to the track that best describes you. We’ve curated a list of absolute K-pop bangers that complement each zodiac sign.

[Feature image: Courtesy BlackPink/Youtube; Hero image: Courtesy EXO/YouTube]

The K-pop song that best complements each zodiac sign

Aries: Bang Bang Bang by Big Bang

This fire sign leads the zodiac contingent and is known to be courageous, adventurous, and fashionable. It’s only fitting that their perfect track be equally bold and boisterous.

Big Bang, one of the most iconic K-pop groups in history, set the internet ablaze in 2015 with Bang Bang Bang, a song that marked their return with, pun intended, a bang. The lyrics are bold and frenzied, mirroring the heart-thumping amalgamation of trap, electronic, and hip-hop elements in the track. This song is the life of any party, much like Aries themselves.

Taurus: Home by BTS

The homebodies of the zodiac, Taurus are stable and grounded. The ideal song for this sign would bring them comfort.

Home by BTS, the biggest K-pop group at the moment, is a heartwarming pop, R&B, and electronic track that captures the essence of warmth that home brings. Dedicated to the group’s fans, the song talks about how the singers turn to their fanbase when they’re tired and lonely, taking refuge in the love they’re showered with. Delightful vocals and comforting melodies complete the track, offering Taurus a safe space when they need it.

Gemini: Russian Roulette by Red Velvet

The competitive, charming Gemini is known to take risks and often change their minds. A track that reflects their duality would appeal to them.

Russian Roulette by Red Velvet is a synth-pop, dance-pop track that reflects the two sides of the group. The “red,” refers to bright, upbeat sensibilities while “velvet,” denotes dark themes. This particular song has the girl group taking risks in love, playing a game of cat and mouse to win over someone’s heart. The lyrics are dark and mysterious, while the song itself is peppy. This is a quirky track, one that the easily-bored Gemini would be intrigued by.

Cancer: Feel Special by Twice

Sensitive, romantic, and affectionate, Cancer enjoys domesticity and doesn’t do too well with conflict. This zodiac sign’s ideal K-pop song would have to reflect their desire to love and be loved.

Twice, one of the most popular K-pop girl groups, sings about feeling safe and comforted in their popular electronic dance track Feel Special. The song is believed to be one of the group’s most meaningful. The lyrics chart the transformation from feeling unworthy and anxious to reassured and certain, due to a loved one. Catchy, peppy tunes and fun dance sequences in this feel-good song will put a smile on Cancer’s face.

Leo: I Am The Best by 2NE1

Hard-headed and confident Leos enjoy being in the spotlight. Their perfect track would have to be a nod to this zodiac’s royal reputation.

I Am The Best by 2NE1, as the name suggests, is all about self-confidence and is an iconic track that’s withstood the test of time. The lyrics are empowering, set against a series of genres like electro house, electronic dance, and hip hop. The girl group, along with Big Bang, is also considered to be the royalty of the K-pop world. The singers in the song know their worth, just like Leos themselves.

Virgo: BBIBBI by IU

The perfectionist, hard-workers of the zodiac, Virgos are known to like transparency. Their ideal track would reflect their straightforward sensibilities.

BBIBBI by IU is a laid back, R&B track that confronts the singer’s haters and critics. The lyrics are both straightforward and introspective, asking people to refrain from gossip and drawing clear boundaries as to what’s permissible and what isn’t. IU also talks about keeping to herself and focusing on her craft in the track. Intelligent Virgos will enjoy her witty wordplay and motto of working hard without being mistreated.

Libra: Really Really by Winner

This charming zodiac sign is known to be romantic, value relationships, and seek balance. Their ideal song would reflect just how much Libras wear their hearts on their sleeve.

Really Really by Winner is perhaps one of the most well-known songs in the K-pop industry. The tropical house, electronic-dance track is a feel-good song about wooing a crush and confessing your feelings to them. The boy group pulls out all the stops with charming lyrics, groovy dance moves, and classy suits. The song, just as popular as this zodiac sign, is the perfect karaoke track, which social-butterfly Libras would often head to with friends.

Scorpio: Love Shot by EXO

Arguably one of the most romantic signs of the zodiac, Scorpios are known for their emotional intensity. Their ideal track would have to delve into introspective themes and reflect their passionate sensibilities.

Love Shot by EXO is an electronic, dance-pop song with an addictive chorus, distinctive bass, and certain ballad-like aspects. The song talks about desiring a magnetic connection and rediscovering the meaning of true love in a dreary world through heart-wrenching, intense lyrics. There are layers to the track and the music video that Scorpios would enjoy unravelling. Besides, considering all the dark themes EXO often explores, there’s no group this water sign would relate better to.

Sagittarius: GoGoBebe by Mamamoo

Witty and adventurous Sagittarius is known to be the optimist of the zodiac. Their ideal track would reflect their free-spirited nature.

GoGoBebe is a peppy, electronic pop track by girl group Mamamoo, known best for their empowering lyrics and jaw-dropping vocals. The feel-good song talks about loving yourself, with the singers urging listeners to put on their best dress, let their inhibitions go, and have fun. Comforting lyrics like “it’s okay to not be fine,” meet clever hooks in this catchy track all while keeping with the group’s usual theme of women empowerment. Sagittarius would enjoy grooving to this one as they get dressed for the next event they’ve been invited to.

Capricorn: How You Like That? by BlackPink

This earth sign is known to be hardworking and determined. Their ideal song would reflect their grit and no-nonsense attitude.

Blackpink is perhaps the most popular K-pop girl group in the world at the moment. Their music is as gritty as it is bold. How You Like That is no different. The track merges several genres, including house, trap, electronic pop, and hip hop, with the lyrics reflecting on letting go of a toxic relationship and emerging from a dark phase through perseverance. The lyrics are empowering, with that distinctive Blackpink girl boss vibe. The singers end the motivating K-pop track with the certainty of rising to the top and if there’s any zodiac sign that knows how to work their way out of rock bottom, it’s Capricorn.

Aquarius: Gangnam Style by PSY

Known to be quirky and individualistic, Aquarius is known to be the cool kids of the zodiac sign. Their ideal song would reflect their unintentional trendsetting tendencies.

Gangnam Style by PSY is arguably the track that introduced the world to K-pop and is regarded highly in the industry. The quirky, dance-pop, electronic dance song talks about the Gangnam district of Seoul, which is known to be classy and the hub of all things hip. The song shot to international fame for its catchy tunes and distinctive choreography and continues to be quite the banger. Aquarius would relate to the track’s unintentional rise to success. Besides, the song is just as popular as this air sign.

Pisces: Fly Away With Me by NCT 127

This water sign is known to be affectionate, imaginative, and romantic. Pisces’ ideal track would reflect the sign’s tendency to daydream.

Fly Away With Me by NCT 127 is a ballad-like electronic pop song that has the singers dreaming about their romantic partners. The lyrics have a wistful quality to them and refer to being irrevocably in love. This K-pop song got a breezy, laid back vibe to it that would be an instant addition to this zodiac’s chill playlist.

The story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.