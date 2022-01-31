Dong Dong Qiang: Malaysian Chinese New Year Song Goes Viral For All The Right Reasons

The colours, the celebration and the lively spirit, everything that one associates with the Chinese New Year is being felt deeply in a newly released CNY song and that is exactly what has made it viral on the internet. Dong Dong Dong Qiang, which was released on 7 January 2022, is a Malay song that is on everyone’s lips during this time of celebration.

More about Dong Dong Dong Qiang

The 4-minute 15-second song already has over 6 lakh views and 1600 comments, all showering praise and love for the lyrics and video. The song features artists Ayie Floor 88, Harry Khalifah, Sarah Suhairi, Beby Acha, Lia Aziz and Aidilia Hilda. It is becoming a fan favourite for many reasons, one of which is that all the artists are sporting traditional Chinese and Malaysian outfits while singing in Bahasa Melayu and giving the message of diversity and unity.

Composer and music producer of the song Nevin Hiong spoke to CNA about the thought process of the song and what exactly led to this beautiful production. Hiong said, “When the owner of record label MVM Production reached out to me to produce a Chinese New Year song for his Malay artists, he didn’t specify that it should be in Bahasa Melayu. He only set three requirements – the song should contain ‘gong xi ni’, ‘dong dong qiang’ and ‘huat ah’, phrases that Malay friends are familiar with. I was thinking, these three phrases are Chinese and the song will be performed by Malay artists, why not incorporate Malay-style melody and Chinese instruments for something special?”

The music video

Red lanterns and plum blossoms are some of the most regular visuals in the clip and these are also associated with the Chinese New Year. You will also be able to spot lion dance troupe’s drum and artists donning traditional attires while they try their hands at Chinese calligraphy. When translated, the lyrics say, “We appear different on the outside, but our hearts are the same. We are like a tree with strong roots.”

Hiong explained further and mentioned that the message of unity in diversity that the lyrics and the video are portraying was not intentional, it just happened. He said, “It was mostly about having fun with ideas.”

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Screenshot from Dong Dong Qiang/YouTube)