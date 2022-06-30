Acclaimed music sensation and revered global legend David Bowie once ruled the stage with his electrifying performances. The late singer’s tracks not only redefined the rock genre but also pushed the boundaries of music in the late 20th century. Now, Monopoly, the popular board game, has launched a special edition inspired by the legend’s discography.

In the game, you can beat your friends to own some of the iconic David Bowie songs and build concert stadiums while collecting custom cash from the board.

Key features of the game

The Monopoly game, also an ode to The Thin White Duke — Bowie’s persona and character between 1975 and 1976 — arrives just before the 50th anniversary of his iconic album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.

Instead of regular hats and dogs, David Bowie fans can choose from different iconic tokens that are reminiscent of his tracks and music legacy. This includes the space helmet representing 1969’s Space Oddity, a necktie for 1993’s Black Tie White Noise, a skull based on the 1974 album Diamond Dogs, a star representing 2016’s Blackstar, a Pierrot hat replicating the one he wore in the “Ashes to Ashes” music video and a lightning bolt from the album cover of Aladdin Sane (1973).

That is not all. Replacing the ‘Chance’ and ‘Community Chest’ cards, the game has 16 ‘Sound’ and 16 ‘Vision’ cards. Here, Bowie song titles decide your fate on the board — “Starman” earns you cash, while “Prisoner of Love” sends you straight to jail. Needless to say, it is a nod to “Sound and Vision” from the album Low (1977).

The board’s design

The board is a categorical collection of some of the unforgettable David Bowie hits. It displays some of the most popular tracks by the legend for fans to buy, sell and trade. Ensure to pay due fees to ‘Live Band’ and ‘Session Musicians’ and be at the top of the leaderboard.

David Bowie Barbie Doll

Apart from the board game, the late star has also influenced a new Barbie Doll. Commemorating the 50th anniversary of Bowie’s album Hunky Dory (1971), The Barbie Signature Collection unveiled its second limited-edition doll dressed in Bowie’s iconic “Life on Mars” blue suit on June 29. Its other features include his bold blue eyeshadow and polka-dot tie. Get it here.

(Main and feature image credit: David Bowie store)