As we enter the last leg of 2022 and draw closer to the year-end festive season, some of the highly anticipated albums are already creating a buzz in the music world. Be it extended plays (EPs) or long plays (LPs), the new music album releases of October 2022 are here to enhance the festive fervour.

The previous month saw some heavy doses of metal from Megadeth and Ozzy Osbourne as well as Blackpink’s second studio album Born Pink, which soared high on Billboard charts after the group’s 2020 debut album The Album. They were closely followed by Sudan Archives’ Natural Brown Prom Queen and Legend by John Legend. Now, October looks like a mixed bag of big names and genres.

Ending the long wait for fans, Taylor Swift has announced the release of her new album Midnights, which has already garnered cheers from all across the world. Besides this, the fifth studio album of The 1975, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Return of the Dream Canteen are slated to be major crowd pullers.

Check out some of the much-awaited music albums coming up in October 2022

Red Hot Chili Peppers: Return of the Dream Canteen

Release date: 14 October

Genre: Alternative/Indie

This album marks the band’s second release in 2022 after Unlimited Love rolled out on 1 April. As guitarist John Frusciante is back, the band is all geared up for this album being released via Warner.

Running up to its release, they dropped a new single “Tippa My Tongue” on 19 August while the entire album comprises 17 tracks. In fact, the announcement of the Return of the Dream Canteen came right when the band started its North America tour which is underway till 16 October after which they will head to Australia and New Zealand.

Red Hot Chili Peppers also shared a heartfelt note on social media along with the album poster which reads, “We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. With time turned into an elastic waistband of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream.”

It further reads, “When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’ is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts, yours truly, the Red Hot Chili Peppers.”

The 1975: Being Funny in a Foreign Language

Release date: 14 October

Genre : Pop/Rock

Being Funny in a Foreign Language marks the fifth studio album of The 1975. The album has piqued the interest of many fellow musicians with its single tracks that have already been released.

Its debut single “Part of the Band” features Japanese Breakfast songwriter Michelle Zauner, while the third song released has a cameo by Phoebe Bridgers. The second single release “Happiness” also caught the attention of the audience. The 1975 released another track from the album, titled “All I Need to Hear” which ushers in a 2010 mood.

Lil Baby: It’s Only Me

Release date: 14 October

Genre: Hip Hop/ Rap

American rapper Lil Baby has announced his third solo studio album It’s Only Me, via Motown, which is a follow-up to his 2020 album My Turn. The painting-style cover, which depicts Lil Baby at different phases of his life, is captioned, “I Kno Its Been Along Time Coming But I’m Coming Harder And Harder …… #worththewait.”

Though a complete tracklist isn’t available yet, giving fans a glimpse of what’s in store, the “Drip Too Hard” singer shared a single track, titled “Detox” accompanied by a music video directed by himself with Ivan Berrios.

Taylor Swift: Midnights

Release Date: 21 October

Genre: Country/ Rock/ Pop

Chronicling the tales of ‘13 sleepless nights,’ the “Cardigan” singer is releasing her tenth studio album Midnights which she announced after receiving the apex award at the MTV Video Music Awards on 28 August. Swifties, as her fans are called, were just too excited to lap it up as they perhaps were expecting another rerecording of Swift’s old albums over which she didn’t have master rights like her 2021 releases — Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version).

Returning to her lucky number 13, the brand new album features 13 songs, though the singer-songwriter has remained rather tight-lipped about them. Even the new album poster that she shared on her social media lists the songs as Track 1, Track 2 and so on.

Last month she unveiled four new covers for Midnights, each showing Swift in different moods and settings.

Arctic Monkeys: The Car

Release date: 21 October

Genre: Alternative/ Indie

One of the highly anticipated upcoming albums, The Car is the follow-up to the Arctic Monkeys’ 2018 studio album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

Written by the band’s lead vocalist Alex Turner and produced by James Ford, the album features a cover art shot by drummer Matt Helders and comprises 10 songs. To give fans a preview, Arctic Monkeys has already rolled out their lead single “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” and another track titled “I Ain’t Quite There Where I Think I Am.”

Previously, the Arctic Monkeys shared a B-side track from Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, titled “Anyways”, which they performed for the American television show Austin City Limits and rolled out a live album for charity, which they recorded at the Royal Albert Hall. The band is also touring for several music festivals across Europe, South America and Australia.

Meghan Trainor: Takin’ It Back

Release date: 21 October

Genre: Pop

Announcing her fourth studio album, Grammy-Award winner Meghan Trainor unveiled the poster of Takin’ It Back on Instagram on 22 June. She also announced it in an interview with Rolling Stone where Trainor commented on what to expect, “It’s my old school. It’s true to myself in all the weird genres that I go to, but also modern with my doo-wop in there.” Hinting at the lyrics and tracks, Trainor said, “The lyrics are stronger than ever, and it’s still a party.”

Takin’ It Back is also special as it is her first full-length album being released after the birth of her first child, son Riley. As a precursor to its release, a single track “Bad For Me,” featuring Teddy Swims, was dropped on 24 June 2022. Other tracks in the music album include collaborations with various artists such as Arturo Sandoval and Natti Natasha and explore themes around motherhood, positivity, feeling good and optimism.

It marks the “All About That Bass” and “Dear Future Husband” hitmaker’s first album since her 2020 full-length project Treat Myself. However, she did release a Christmas record titled, A Very Trainor Christmas and a reissue of her EP The Love Train in 2021.

Frankie Cosmos: Inner World Peace

Release date: 21 October

Genre: Alternative/ Indie

Singer-songwriter Greta Kline has teamed up with her Frankie Cosmos bandmates, which includes bassist Alex Bailey, Lauren Martin on keyboards and vocals and Luke Pyenson on drums, and Nate Mendelsohn and Katie Von Schleicher to co-produce the band’s fifth LP Inner World Peace. The album was announced on the band’s social media page with the release of its lead single “One Year Stand.”

This comes after a considerable gap — Frankie Cosmos released back-to-back albums in 2019, Haunted Items and Close It Quietly. While the single track has a dreamy quality with sweet tunes, it sets the stage for what can be expected in this 15-track-long upcoming album.

The Soft Pink Truth: Is it Going to Get Any Deeper Than This?

Release date: 21 October

Genre: Dance/ Electronic

Experimental side music project by Matmos’ Drew Daniel, The Soft Pink Truth’s upcoming album Is it Going to Get Any Deeper Than This? is being released via Thrill Jockey. And, Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak and Flock of Dimes, has lent guest vocals to its lead single “Wanna Know.”

This new LP, with a total of 10 tracks, has collaborations with other musicians such as Daniel’s Matmos bandmate M.C. Schmidt, saxophonist Andrew Bernstein and vocalist Angel Deradoorian.

The Beatles: Revolver (Super Deluxe Edition)

Release date: 28 October

Genre: Rock

The Fab Four may not be there, but their music and legacy continue to cast a magical spell even generations later. The band released its seventh studio album Revolver in 1966 and now in 2022, a grand reissue is slated to roll out.

The new release comprises a 5CD super deluxe edition and a 4LP+7″ super deluxe. The former comes with a stereo mix by Giles Martin and Sam Okell, two discs of “Sessions” (comprising behind the scene actions), a CD with the original mono mix directly from the master tape, and a four-track EP with single songs. The latter, on the other hand, comprises all these with additions and changes. The EP is a seven-inch single and it also has a 100-page book with a foreword by Paul McCartney.

In 1966, Revolver ushered in a whirlwind of new musical styles as The Beatles experimented with sonic psychedelic music. Creating a wave of dynamic creativity, the album paved the way for what the band would eventually become. And, the rest is history.

Other albums releasing in October 2022

Other than these, October has many amazing music albums lined up. These include A Charlie Brown Christmas (Super Deluxe Edition) by The Vince Guaraldi Trio, which released on 14 October and Dirt Femme by Tove Lo as well as Plains’ I Walked With You A Ways (Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield and Jess Williamson’s debut LP) that launched on the same day.

John Carpenter has also teamed up with his frequent collaborators Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies for the soundtrack of Halloween Ends, the latest film in the beloved movie franchise. The album released on 14 October via Sacred Bones.

Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen, a collaborative album featuring several prominent musicians including Nora Jones, Iggy Pop, James Taylor, Peter Gabriel and Nathaniel Rateliff, also released on 14 October.

