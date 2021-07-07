Come Thursday, 8 July 2021, the Malaysia Italy Design Institute (MIDI) of Universiti Kuala Lumpur will once again join forces with the Embassy of Italy and, together, kick off the Italian Design Day (IDD) 2021 celebrations.

LIVE WEBINAR

3.30pm, 8 July 2021

Guided by the theme “Project and matter: new challenges for the sustainable restart of the Made in Italy”, IDD 2021 is slated to open with a LIVE webinar led by this edition’s “Ambassador of Design”, Prof. Silvia D’Ambrosio of Politecnico di Milano, and Prof. Luca Fois, also from Politecnico di Milano and “Ambassador of Design” in previous years.

Guest speakers for Italian Design Day 2021 include Ar. IDr Dr. Tan Loke Mun, principal of DRTANLM Architect, director of ArchiCentre, founder and director of DTLM Design Group; IDr Joe WH Chan, honorary treasurer of the Malaysia Institute of Interior Designers (MIID) and principal of DesignTone Interior Practice; and Prof. Ts. Dr. Khairul Aidil Azlin of PEREKA, the Malaysian Association of Industrial Designers.

The webinar will cover topics such as key strategies and initiatives to be implemented in the sector of design, with an emphasis on the connection between design and sustainability to minimise waste and the consumption of non-renewable resources, and to create healthier, more productive environments.

“The theme of IDD 2021 acquires particular importance in consideration of the fact that this year is a crucial year for the defence of the environment, the fight against climate change and the promotion of authentically sustainable development – all themes that will be at the centre of the events of COP26.” His Excellency Cristiano Maggipinto, Ambassador of Italy to Malaysia

Highlighting the significance of this year’s theme, His Excellency Cristiano Maggipinto, Ambassador of Italy to Malaysia, said, “The theme of IDD 2021 acquires particular importance in consideration of the fact that this year is a crucial year for the defence of the environment, the fight against climate change and the promotion of authentically sustainable development – all themes that will be at the centre of the events of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), co-chaired by the UK and Italy. In particular, Italy will host the pre-COP and Youth4Climate meetings, scheduled for 28 September to 2 October 2021, and will play an essential role in preparing the COP26 meeting this November in Glasgow.”

OPEN TO ALL

@ITALYINMALAYSIA

The organisers kindly invite the public to join the LIVE broadcast – no registration required – at 3.30pm on Thursday, 8 July 2021, on the Facebook page of Embassy of Italy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (@ItalyinMalaysia). A recording of the webinar will also be available for viewing later on the Embassy’s official YouTube channel (Embassy of Italy in Kuala Lumpur).

Check out the full programme of the webinar below:

FREE MOVIE SCREENING

9 – 15 July 2021

In keeping with this year’s theme, the Embassy has organised a free screening (for the first 500 registered users) of the critically acclaimed 90-minute Italian animated film TRASH (in English, without subtitles) from 9 to 15 July.

To register, click this link to the MyMovies app.

Co-directed by Francesco Dafano and Luca Della Grotta, TRASH recounts the story of Slim, a damaged cardboard box who lives in a market, with his friend Bubbles – a carbonated drink bottle – and other cast-off friends: boxes, bottles, cans, garbage abandoned on streets, markets, under bridges, ignored by everyone, inert, until nightfall… Slim and the others survive by hiding from the Suckers, street-cleaning machines sucking up everything. Slim is resigned, he no longer believes in anything, not even in the legend of the “Magic Pyramid,” a mythical place in which waste material can have a second chance, until an unexpected event will change his fate.

TRASH! THE VIRTUAL EXHIBITION

In addition to the movie screening, there will also be TRASH! the virtual exhibition, dedicated to the themes of sustainability, environment protection and the recycling and reuse of waste materials. Visitors can walk through various “virtual rooms” and view over 200 works of drawings and storyboards plus a selection of video materials from the film.

To experience the virtual exhibition, request a password from [email protected], and visit this website.