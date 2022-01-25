Into the Metaverse: Tiger and PMC Launch First-Ever NFT Collection

NFTs are all the rage. PMC (Pestle & Mortar Clothing) is roaring into the Year of the Tiger, launching an NFT (non-fungible token) collection of Lucky Tigers together with Tiger Beer. Dubbed ‘The Tiger Archives’, the NFT collection features PMC’s take on Chinese archival tiger artwork featuring Tiger Beer’s bottles through the years, each unique and fully drawn by hand.

Bridging the metaverse with real life, holders of the NFT collection unlock a series of exclusive perks such as curated experiences in Malaysia and Singapore, as well as limited edition merchandise. The Tiger Archives will be open for public mint on 25th January 2022. Each NFT will be sold at 0.05 ETH (approximately RM720 at time of writing).

Recognising the resilience of creators during the pandemic, PMC and Tiger Beer are also coming together to pay it forward through Tiger Beer’s Uncage platform. This will see 30% of all proceeds from the NFT collection go towards supporting local musicians and artists throughout 2022.

“One of our main drivers for The Tiger Archives is to educate newcomers into the metaverse, and illuminate this space for our community. We want to show how the metaverse enables endless possibilities, and are excited for our community to join us on this bold adventure” said PMC Founder Hugh Koh. “By ingraining the Spirit of the Tiger onto the blockchain, these NFTs also serve as lucky charms that will bring its owners joy and abundance throughout the Tiger year and beyond,” added Hugh.

Joyce Lim, Marketing Manager of Tiger Beer Malaysia also added, “As an occasion that only comes once every 12 years, the Year of the Tiger is a very special year for us, and our year-long campaign starts with Chinese New Year. Through this, we want to encourage people to uncage their inner tiger and go all out to pursue their boldest ambitions in 2022. This foray into NFTs showcases the brand’s progressive, roaring spirit, and we hope to continue breaking boundaries with our long standing partner, PMC”. Those in Malaysia can head over to the collection’s ongoing pop up at Tiffin at the Yard, Sentul Depot, where a preview of the NFTs is being showcased until 7th February 2022.