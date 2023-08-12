Sushi might be a simple dish, but there’s no denying that the profound textures and flavours – from the natural sweetness of fish and fragrant mix of vinegar and rice, to the pungent notes of wasabi and umami from the soy sauce – complement each other perfectly. So, if you are a lover of all things seafood, here is where you can find the best sushi in KL.
Sushi chefs will tell you that the most fundamental element in sushi-making is the rice. The right balance of vinegar, fluffy rice and fresh ingredients stretch a long way. The way the chefs explore and prepare sushi is limitless and these creative renditions stem from the fine art of sushi-making, which take years, if not decades to perfect. And while nothing beats having these bite-sized morsels in Japan, these sushi chefs in KL have really stepped up their game to offer some of the best versions in the country, many of which have opened their own sushi bars in the Malaysian capital.
Nevertheless, there are two types of diners in a sushi bar or omakase restaurant – one that sticks to tradition and one that combines non-Japanese ingredients. These sushi bars in Kuala Lumpur know how to please the crowd with unique sushi menus that harp on taste, artistry and creativity, especially establishments like Sushi Ryu and Sushi Oribe, which have put together solid menus that combine traditional techniques with modern sensibilities.
7 places for the best sushi in KL today:
This exquisite sushiya focuses on the craft of Japanese omakase and its sushi platter is one of the finest you’d find in Kuala Lumpur. Start with the nigiri sushi that has the perfect fish-to-rice ratio, featuring freshly flown fish like aji, red tuna and other Japanese seasonal catches. The Ryu Signature Aburi Sushi Platter is another recommended option that celebrates the flavours of the sea. Brush each sushi with the Nikiri, sweet soy sauce that lends beautiful umami saltiness in every bite.
Sushi Hibiki is where you can dine in an intimate setting as you watch resident Chef Makoto Saito entertain you with his artistry in sushi-making. Come here to experience an authentic experience that is paired with impeccable quality, fresh seafood and the perfect balance of flavour. If you’re in luck, you’ll be able to taste the chef’s signature sushi with fresh Japanese cockle. The sushi restaurant is rather hidden – just look for Poseidon Reserve Caviar & Oyster Bar; Sushi Hibiki is right behind it.
Well known for serving “the best sushi in KL” by avid sushi lovers across the country is Sushi Taka –and we’re not surprised. It’s the first venture out of Tokyo by Chef Takashi Saito of Tokyo’s three-Michelin-star Sushi Saito fame. Located in the prestigious St Regis KL, this upmarket sushi-ya prides itself on serving the freshest and most seasonal fish flown in from Japan, each deftly worked into sushi rice that also heralds from a town in Niigata. Opt for the omakase menu – which includes nigiri sushi, appetisers and sashimi – for best experience. A well-curated sake list also awaits here.
Tucked in the quaint neighbourhood of Jalan Kasah, Haru Japanese Restaurant has been around for several years serving gourmet sushi creations and Japanese staples like grilled fish, maki rolls and more. If you’re looking for variety, there aren’t many items on the menu but the ones that are on the list are good enough to impress. Pair your sushi with a good selection of sake.
If you loved the work of Chef Ori-san at Sushi Hinata and Oribe, you’ll want to make a beeline for this one. Made with the same attention to quality and detail, Sushi Ori uses only the freshest seasonal ingredients, which naturally results in one of the best sushi in KL. You’ll experience elements of classic Japanese cuisine here, from sushi rolls and traditional Edo-style sushi bites, to one of the silkiest chanwanmushi you’ll ever taste. It’s worth going for the omakase menu here for the best experience.
Another sushi bar with Michelin-starred credentials is Sushi Azabu, which has already earned a star at its New York City establishment. The KL outpost also flies their seafood fresh from Japan twice times a week, and has created a loyal fanbase for its elegant bites. A selection of seasonal nigiri, hand rolls, and tempura await if you order the omakase here.
Inarguably one of the most popular sushi restaurants in KL, Sushi Oribe is well versed in the art of the Japanese delicacy. The chefs here handcraft every piece with utmost care, using seasonal ingredients like Seiko snow crabs and even shirako (cod sperm) to great effect. The polished omakase set here comes with a hearty mix of appetiser, specialty sushi, steamed egg custard sushi roll, miso soup and dessert.
