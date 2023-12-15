Discover Sofitel KL Damansara’s Christmas Extravaganzas

This season, experience the magic of Christmas at Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara with its festive culinary delights and wondrous offers.

Festive buffet and brunch at Kwee Zeen

A Festive Culinary Journey with Sofitel KL

For those looking to experience the art of indulgence, look no further than the culinary wonderland of Kwee Zeen. Here, you’ll be sure to savour a delightful blend of Asian and Western flavours in a buffet spread featuring classic Malaysian dishes.

Seafood is also available. Guests can relish all sorts of crustaceans including fresh lobsters, prawns, mussels, and more at the ocean bar on ice. The Festive Buffet and Brunch menu at Kwee Zeen start from RM168+ per person and children are welcomed at half the price.

For the best French and Italian Riviera Mediterranean cuisine, Nizza is the place to go for a culinary voyage this holiday season. Crafted by our French Director of Culinary, Chef Roland Hamidouche, guests can enjoy unique festive menus amidst the vibrant atmosphere of our pool deck. The Festive Brunches and set menus at Nizza start from RM78+ per person.

Le Bar Cocktail & Stories on the other hand offers the perfect sanctuary for relaxation this festive season. Guests can expect to indulge in a festive afternoon tea set ideal for two persons from RM168+, available on Mondays – Fridays and RM188+ for Saturdays and Sundays from now to 31st December 2023. While savouring these delectable treats, a live violin performance will be performed for a soothing afternoon session.

Festive six-course set menu at Wan Chun Ting

Festive afternoon tea at Le Bar Cocktail & Stories

Festive brunches and set menu at Nizza

Festive carvings at Le Bar Cocktail & Stories

While western cuisines are part of Sofitel’s festive offerings, guests can also experience culinary excellence at the award-winning Wan Chun Ting. Where traditional meets modern in a symphony of Imperial and authentic Cantonese cuisine, the Festive Special 6 Course Set Menu is bound to whisk you away with its explosion of oriental flavours. The menu includes stuffed crab shell with fresh crab meat, double-boiled chicken soup with Chinese herbs, braised 5-head abalone with sea cucumber and goose web with broccoli, wok-fried asparagus with scallops in XO sauce, Cantonese style crispy noodle with freshwater prawn, and complete your meal with a chilled hasma and aloe vera with red dates. The Festive Special 6 Course Set Menu selection at Wan Chun Ting is priced at RM338+ per pax.

It’s Gifting Season

Besides serving up scrumptious meals this holiday season, Sofitel KL is prepped with several unique offers that will elevate the Christmas spirit. Starting with the hotel’s festive hampers – priced from RM288 – it includes an assortment of flavourful delights.

Furthermore, Sofitel’s festive carvings are also something to look forward to. The selection features a roasted honey turkey, stuffed chicken, lamb leg, salt-crusted prime rib, and slow-roasted black pepper striploin.

To relax the body and mind, Spa de Noel is the place to visit for pampering offers and Christmas gifts. Experience a body exfoliation, and body massage and end with a glowing facial by Thalgo and receive a spa Christmas gift worth RM150 nett. The package is at RM750 nett for a duration of 120 minutes.

Last but definitely not least is Sofitel’s festive event package where guests can enjoy an all-round Christmas experience at the hotel. The package comes with a set or buffet menu at RM270+ per person. It includes exclusive use of the venue for 3 hours, a Christmas menu, two types of canapés during pre-cocktail, a complimentary house pouring wines up to a maximum of 5 bottles, free flow of Sofitel mocktails served throughout the event. Besides that, the package provides two complimentary luxury rooms for a night’s stay and complimentary valet parking for one car.

To learn more about these amazing seasonal offers, click here for the full brochure.