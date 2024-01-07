Bookmark These Exciting New Bars In KL And Selangor For January 2024

KL, a city where local Malaysian flavours meet smooth wine locales, is a treasure trove of top-tier places for a laid-back drink. Venture into these novel bars in KL and Selangor that are ready to redefine your drinking experience.

Ever found yourself being the unofficial tour guide among your circle of friends and family? Well, you’ve landed in the right corner of the internet. With its rich culinary diversity and distinctive gastronomic flair, Malaysia has seen a dramatic surge in its food and beverage scene. The city, alive with the hum of nightlife, is a labyrinth of new spots waiting to be discovered. As the sun chasers and daytime foodies are busy unveiling new cafes and restaurants, the night crawlers are on a quest for fresh cocktail havens for an unforgettable time.

The country’s bar scene has been on an upward trajectory for some time now, with pioneering venues like Bar Trigona, Junglebird, and Pahit setting the stage. Recent players like Penrose and Kokomo have also etched their names in the scene. In this feature, we’re diving headfirst into the latest entrants in the bustling bar cosmos of KL and Selangor.

New bars in KL and Selangor – January edition:

Mellow Wine KL

Nestled within the vibrant pulse of KL, you’ll discover Mellow Wine KL – an exceptional boutique wine bar and dining haven. With an impressive selection of natural wines sourced globally, this enchanting locale invites wine lovers to embark on a unique taste journey. However, it’s not merely about the wine.

Mellow Wine KL distinguishes itself further with its gourmet food offerings, presenting an array of thoughtfully curated small dishes. Each dish is masterfully designed to harmonise with the wine’s notes, thereby amplifying the gastronomic adventure for its guests. This dynamic blend of wine and food transforms ordinary dining into an extraordinary experience at Mellow Wine KL.

Address: L1-06A, Seventeen Mall, Jalan 17/38, Seksyen 17, 46400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Learn more here.

Annabell

Annabell, KL city centre’s newest sensation, is a unique blend of a dining lounge and live music house, making it the ideal destination for merry celebrations. The centrepiece of this lively spot is a dazzling bar, adorned with a towering pillar that holds 199 cloches, each presenting rare and exceptional spirits.

Annabell’s charm lies in its unique fusion of live seafood and live music, which begins at 5pm daily. Patrons can relish freshly plucked crustaceans from the tank, paired with pork-free contemporary cuisine that pushes the boundaries of culinary creativity. As the night deepens, the energy amplifies with live bands and DJs spinning tunes, while guests can sip on meticulously crafted signature cocktails.

Their cocktail menu is a playground of innovation. Rosso Romance is an exotic melody of gin, lychee liqueur, strawberry, basil, lemon, and soda, creating a tropical and herbaceous symphony. For the lovers of strong evening espressos, Velvet Espresso offers a potent concoction of bourbon, coffee liqueur, Ipoh white coffee, and homemade foaming cream.

Our personal favourite is Sweet Annabell, a delightful blend showcasing aged rum infused with pandan for a touch of Southeast Asian flair, coupled with campari steeped in the floral notes of chrysanthemum, and sweetened with a hint of pineapple and lime.

Address: Level 11, TSLAW Tower, 39, Jalan Kamuning, Imbi, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Learn more here.

Gentle Giants

Tucked away within the eclectic walls of The Zhongshan Building, you’ll find Gentle Giants, a wine bar and retail shop that exudes a cosy, intimate ambiance. This one-of-a-kind establishment boasts a diverse selection of wines, ensuring a choice for every palate, from the seasoned wine aficionado to the casual wine enthusiast.

But the allure of Gentle Giants extends far beyond its extensive wine offerings. It enhances the wine-drinking experience by pairing it with a selection of thoughtfully curated small bites, each crafted to perfectly accentuate the distinct flavours of their eclectic wine selection.

Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur on a quest for your next favourite vintage, or a casual sipper seeking a relaxed evening of wine and dine, Gentle Giants promises an immersive and satisfying experience that transcends the ordinary.

Learn more here.

Inner Circle

Embark on a journey into the realm of hidden luxuries and secret delights as we reveal a clandestine gem you’ve been longing for – Inner Circle. This extraordinary place is the confluence of artistic mixology and an air of exclusivity. Its menu boasts a wide variety of finger foods and party favourites like pizza and pasta, handpicked to complement the extensive range of beverages. What sets this bar apart is the presence of special guest DJs who spin riveting beats, making it an ideal haven for those who appreciate a melodic backdrop to their fine drinks.

Address: No 1A, Jalan SS 21/1a, Damansara Utama, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Learn more here.

