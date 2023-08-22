Discover The Glenlivet 12 Year Old Licensed Dram And Its Rich Heritage

The Glenlivet, a name synonymous with premium Scotch whisky, has recently introduced a new limited-edition expression to its lineup – The Glenlivet 12 Year Old Licensed Dram. This isn’t just another whisky, but a celebration of The Glenlivet’s rich history and tradition as one of the first officially licensed whisky distilleries.

The Glenlivet 12 Year Old Licensed Dram is a distinctive member of the ‘Original Stories’ series, a collection that encapsulates various facets of The Glenlivet’s storied past. Each variant in this series stands as a tribute to the brand’s legacy of challenging the status quo and pioneering new paths in the Scotch whisky industry.

This particular expression takes us on a journey back to when George Smith, the founder, was distilling his whisky in the secluded, untouched Livet valley, well away from the authorities of the time. This was because such operations were illegal back in those years.

Despite that, the quality of his whisky was so renowned that King George IV himself asked for a dram during his trip to Scotland in August 1822. This royal endorsement led to a change in legislation, allowing George Smith to obtain a license for The Glenlivet and to set history.

Every time you kick back and enjoy a drink from The Glenlivet, you’re not just treating yourself. You’re also being a part of a long line of history that dates back to the early 19th century.

The year 1824 marked a fresh legislative landscape, and Smith, a visionary, saw a golden opportunity. He embarked on a journey to Elgin, securing his license and establishing himself as the first legal distiller in the parish of Glenlivet.

However, this bold move was met with hostility. Illicit distillers, feeling threatened, issued dire warnings, even threatening to set George and his distillery ablaze.

Undeterred, George armed himself with flintlock pistols, a clear message that he was ready to defend his dream. His determination laid the groundwork for the whisky we know today.

The Glenlivet’s acclaim wasn’t confined to the Scottish highlands. It resonated in the bustling streets of London, catching the attention of literary giant Charles Dickens. In a letter to a friend, Dickens shared the virtues of the “rare old Glenlivet”, a whisky that surpassed even his standards.

As the brand’s popularity grew, others tried to use the ‘Glenlivet’ name to boost their sales. However, John Gordon Smith, George Smith’s son, was resolute. His tenacity would pay off, because after arduous legal battles, the company would be exclusively known as The Glenlivet.

The end of Prohibition in the United States ushered in a new era. Americans, with a renewed zest for quality Single Malts, turned their gaze towards The Glenlivet. Captain Bill, the great-grandson of George Smith who took over the distillery during that time, was poised to meet this demand.

Among the early aficionados was the Pullman Train Company. They began offering The Glenlivet in miniature bottles on their journeys, ensuring that this exceptional whisky found its way across the vast American landscape.

And this is just a primer into the rich history of The Glenlivet.

A smooth taste

The Glenlivet 12 Year Old Licensed Dram is a unique take on the single malt that started it all. It is first fill double oak matured, using both ex-American and ex-European casks.

The first thing you’ll notice is the aroma. It’s a mix of fruity and floral notes, a signature of The Glenlivet, but there’s something more. You can pick up hints of golden honey and custard, layered with a subtle scent of hazelnut and liquorice. It’s a complex and inviting bouquet that sets the stage for what’s to come.

The whisky is smooth, and with an alcohol content of 48% ABV, it’s robust but not overpowering. The flavours are just as complex as the aroma suggests. It’s a symphony of flavours that dance on your palate.

The finish is long and slightly sweet, a perfect end to the experience. It leaves you with a warm, satisfying feeling and a desire to take another sip.

