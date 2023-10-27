Where Can You Get The Best Craft Beer In Kuala Lumpur And Selangor?

Refreshingly effervescent, sipping from a good pint of chilled beer can be a cathartic experience in itself after a long day. In that vein, beer enthusiasts have plenty of reason to delight in the assortment of best spots in KL and Selangor for craft beer.
Bearing a historical record that stretches as far back as 8000 BC with the Sumerians in ancient Iraq, our relationship with beer is truly an extensive one. So much so in fact that the ancient deity Ninkasi, was venerated by the Sumerians as the goddess of beermaking.
As one of the oldest man-made beverages, one can expect a number of variations on the theme as the popularity of beer grew to span across the globe by way of regional renditions that include everything from lagers, ales, stouts, to porters, among many others. But in its entirety, the beermaking recipe remains largely consistent across the board. Glucose from cereal grains such as barley, wheat, or maize, is fermented by the use of yeast, which converts it into alcohol and CO2.
While the process has been industrialised at scale by billion-dollar corporations, small breweries continue to produce their batches by hand in the time-honoured method by hand, leading to the introduction of craft beer varieties that have since gained a considerable following for their unique flavour profiles and generally improved quality over commercial beer brands sold on supermarket shelves.
Predictably, this also means that there is plenty to choose from where craft beer houses and halls are concerned right across the span of the Klang Valley, catering to casual drinkers and seasoned aficionados alike. If you find yourself thirsting for a drink or are hoping to expand your tasting palate, consider taking a look at our recommendation for some of the best watering holes in KL and Selangor for craft beer fans.
10 Best Rooftop Bars In KL That Offer The Most Stunning Views Of The City
Awesome New Cocktail And Highball Bars In KL And PJ To Visit
10 best spots in KL & Selangor to enjoy craft beer
Jump To / Table of Contents
The first entry on our list of recommendations also happens to be one of the newest spots in town to enjoy craft beer. Distinctive in both name and ambiance, Call Carol Back can be found tucked along a row of old shop lots in Chinatown, just right across the street from the Four Points Hotel that houses the ever-popular La Gula vegetarian restaurant and flaaah. bakery.
A characteristic steel door leads you into their warm abode cast under a deep tangerine glow and soft shadows, with a plethora of craft beer options lining its windowfront and walls that hail from all corners of the world, including some from local breweries. Beyond beers from a bottle or can, you can also opt to pick from their cocktail menu, all of which feature the use of beer as well.
Operating hours: 4.30PM – 12AM (Mondays to Thursdays, closed on Tuesdays), 4.30PM – 1AM (Fridays to Sundays)
This one tells you everything you need to know in its name from the get-go. Publika’s Ales & Lagers appropriately boasts a truly vast selection of beers, ranging from the conventional to the inspired and truly outlandish. From behind an unassuming facade, one can glimpse at their stocked shelves that each house a comprehensive library of choice beer varieties from each country.
If you find yourself lost along this veritable map of choices, dedicated members of staff who are well-informed on their inventory are ever-ready to take the lead, based upon your individual preferences. Prices are also competitive, further adding to its appeal.
Operating hours: 3PM – 10PM (opens daily)
For Klang Valley natives, you’ll probably be familiar with the unprecedented renaissance that the ageing Taman Paramount neighbourhood in Petaling Jaya has experienced over the course of the past five years. Once a sleepy residential district best known for a small handful of legacy Chinese restaurants, it has now been revitalised by the introduction of new businesses by enterprising fresh faces that draw in a much younger crowd.
Among these ventures include Monster and Beer, a chic establishment that has earned a repute among beer lovers for its exhaustive range of craft libations. With a storefront that masquerades as an old-timey kopitiam, expect rarified beers, lagers, and ales that can be enjoyed alongside its concise menu offerings of Japanese-inspired dishes.
Operating hours: 4PM – 11PM (closed on Tuesdays)
For those looking to enjoy their craft beers from within the immediate vicinity of the Kuala Lumpur centre, simply head over to Avenue K and take the elevator up to Level 3, where you will eventually come across Farmer’s Bar not far off from Natalina’s. Boasting an intimate space built around a spectacular water feature, patrons are invited to linger on and decompress with a few drinks off their menu.
And where drinks are concerned, Farmer’s Bar is suitably generous. While by no means nearly as exhaustive as other retailers, its craft beer offerings remain firmly robust, with chillers stocked with a rotating inventory. For lovers of al-fresco drinking, you could opt to head over to their larger outlet in Subang Parade instead.
Operating hours: 10AM – 12AM (opens daily)
While conventional beers from corporate breweries tend to be predictable and rather unimaginative owing to constraints in marketability, boutique breweries aren’t shackled by the same expectations. By that measure, this grants them the freedom to pursue the road less travelled, with experiments in flavours bearing fruit in the most unexpectedly fun ways.
This spirit is personified in the School of Animals, which makes no effort to hide its exuberant nature from the very moment you push past its pea-green-painted gates to walk in. Follow a small trail of squares laid on loose gravel and grab a seat before you let your eyes rove across their kaleidoscopic shelves of international craft beers. For the peckish, traipse upstairs to nab a bite at One Big Bite.
Operating hours: 2PM – 10PM (closed on Mondays)
Some time ago, we mentioned how TTDI is arguably one of the best neighbourhoods across the greater Klang Valley area for those who want a one-stop address to wine, dine, and unwind. PAUS counts itself in the former, setting up shop as a purveyor of craft beers for residents in the immediate vicinity looking for a local watering hole.
The formula here is simple, offering beer lovers a pared-down but no less comfortable space to relish in their library of varied craft beers from within the Asian and Oceanic regions. The added benefit of a dependable menu makes this a great choice for casual social get-togethers.
Operating hours: 4PM – 12AM (closed on Mondays)
Given its global prominence, it should come as no surprise at all that beyond the Americas and Europe, Asia also happens to play host to some truly remarkable microbreweries. For those eager to sample what the East stands to offer in the realm of beguiling effervescence, it’s high time you made your way over to Takumi Craft Bar.
Instead of a staggering roster of international names, Takumi stocks an inventory derived only from Japanese microbreweries, highlighting the best of what the country has to offer. Additionally, a concise cocktail menu offers options for those looking beyond beers, in addition to Japanese whiskeys and even wines.
Operating hours: 12PM – 10PM (Mondays to Fridays), 11AM – 10PM (Saturdays and Sundays)
If you’re really in the mood to be spoilt for choice, then there’s only one place you’ll have to turn to on this list. With a few outlets scattered across the Klang Valley, the Beer Bank has legitimised its claim of offering the largest selection of craft beers in the country, as officiated by the Malaysian Book of Records.
Assuming that their official count holds water, you’re looking at a total of 628 different varieties of beer, which means that regardless of your palate, preference, and price range, you’re sure to find something to enjoy.
Operating hours: 12PM – 12AM (Mondays to Saturdays), 12PM – 2AM (Sundays)
A good indicator of how well a business is run can be assessed through the dedication that its founders have for their product. In that case, the recently opened House of Hops beer bar excels in leaps and bounds. Born out of a shared love and enthusiasm for craft beers, founders Mike and Lily grew the span of their import and distribution business into a full-fledged venture in celebration of the beverage.
This means serving everything from conventional beer varieties to limited-edition, small batch brews that are only available at their shop and nowhere else in the immediate vicinity. So be sure to keep a lookout on their socials for what kegs are on offer.
Operating hours: 4PM – 1AM (Mondays to Thursdays), 3PM – 1AM (Fridays to Sundays)
A list of destination addresses for beer in the Klang Valley wouldn’t be complete without the addition of The Great Beer Bar. Operated by the same folks from Ales & Lagers, you can come to expect the same comprehensive collection of craft beers that have made both it and its sibling reliable choices for aficionados who are looking to slake their thirst.
Rotating between as many as eight different beers on tap every few weeks, The Great Beer Bar also has the added benefit of a proper kitchen set-up offering unconventional bar bites that are sure to inspire as much intrigue on the tastebuds as the frosty pints themselves.
Operating hours: 2PM – 12AM (opens daily)
Feature and hero image credits: Amie Johnson/Unplash, Poojitha Prasad/Unsplash
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
1. What is the local craft beer in Malaysia?
One of the most well-known craft beer brands in Malaysia is PaperKite Brewing Co, which was awarded two medals at the World Beer Awards.
Of all the types of craft beer styles available, the Indian Pale Ale (IPA) style is perhaps the most popular craft beer variety.
Depending on the beer you choose, it can cost anywhere between RM15 to RM40 on average.