The search for the best wine and wineries has been the inspiration for many travel itineraries. So much so that a report by The Business Research Company found that the global enotourism market reached nearly USD 8.2 billion in 2023. Hence, the 50 best vineyards in the world are worth taking a peek at for a premium experience.

As per the fifth chapter of the World’s 50 Best Vineyards Awards 2023, Argentina’s Catena Zapata tops the list of finest viniculture estates. The coveted awards go beyond the technicalities of production and taste. Instead, the focus is on the entire tourism aspect of the business — honouring vineyards that offer a holistic travel experience, mesmerising views, a fine-dining experience, unique staying options, luxury wine pairing and more.

More About the World’s 50 Best Vineyards and How They Are Chosen

How are the Vineyards Selected?

The process of choosing the top vineyards is similar to that of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. A global voting academy is created with chairmen for 22 geographical wine regions. Each chairperson, then, makes a board of around 36 unnamed wine and travel specialists. They nominate a maximum of seven vineyard destinations that they have personally been to over the past couple of years. After collating all the votes, the vineyard with the highest votes bags the apex position and the others follow accordingly.

Though a list of the top 100 is made, only the top 50 are officially aired.

What are the criteria?

According to Bloomberg, Andrew Reed, managing director of wine and exhibitions at William Reed, said, “Decent wine is a given.” Destinations with great quality produce combined with a fine travel experience make the cut. Although there are no well-defined criteria, wineries must be open to the public.

Judges base their decisions on the overall visitor experience — stunning architecture, astounding sceneries, a gourmet restaurant, interactive sommeliers, cellars with a long history, engaging activities, wine and dine pairings, music and ambience.

The Podium Winners

To put things into perspective, the Argentine winner also bagged the accolade for being the best in the overall South American region. Established in 1902, Catena Zapata is located in the picturesque setting of Mendoza. It is the country’s oldest family winery and is known for perfecting and putting exquisite Malbec wine on the world map. A Mayan temple-like building, and a newly-opened restaurant, Angélica Cocina Maestra, make the Adrianna vineyard a wholesome experience.

Rioja’s stunning Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal vineyard, which took the second spot, boasts a long and rich heritage. Founded in 1858, it is the site where the first Rioja wines were bottled with the first vintage dating back to 1862. The burgeoning popularity of the estate’s wine in the 20th century compelled them to cover the bottles with a golden mesh as a seal of authenticity, a practice that later caught on with wineries around the world.

Today, Hotel Marqués de Riscal, a luxurious Frank Gehry creation, stands as the main attraction. A Michelin-star restaurant by Chef Francis Paniego completes the experience.

In the third spot is Chile’s VIK. It climbed one position up from its 2022 rank and offers alluring views of the Andes Mountains. Also boasting a Frank Gehry-designed hotel, the winery is perched high up on the hill, amidst a beautiful valley, flanked by the Andes.

In a statement, Reed said, “The World’s Best Vineyards continues to highlight wine tourism destinations around the globe and with an impressive list of new entries this year, it’s more important than ever.”

The Complete List of the 50 Best Vineyards

1. Catena Zapata, Argentina

Best known for: Malbec wine

Address: Cobos s/n – Luján de Cuyo (5509), Mendoza, Argentina

2. Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal, Spain

Best known for: Rioja wine

Address: C/Torrea 1, 01340 Elciego, Álava

3. VIK, Chile

Best known for: La Piu Belle wines and champagne

Address: Millahue, San Vicente de Tagua Tagua, Chile

4. Creation, South Africa

Best known for: Sauvignon Blanc, spicy Pinot Noir, and full-bodied Merlot.

Address: Hemel-en-Aarde Road, PO Box 1772, Hermanus 7200, South Africa

5. Château Smith Haut Lafitte, France

Best known for: Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon

Address: Château Smith Haut Lafitte, 33650 Martillac, France

6. Bodega Garzón, Uruguay

Best known for: Balasto 2018, Tannat, Spanish Albariño white wine

Address: AGROLAND SA Route 9 km. 175 – Garzon, Maldonado, Uruguay

7. Montes, Chile

Best known for: Alpha M cuvée, Syrah

Address: Parcela 15 – Millahue de Apalta, Santa Cruz, Chille

8. Schloss Johannisberg, Germany

Best known for: Riesling

Address: D – 65366 Geisenheim-Johannisberg, Germany

9. Bodegas Salentein, Argentina

Best known for: Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, and Sauvignon Blanc

Address: Vedia 3892, C1430 DAL, Buenos Aires, Argentina

10. El Enemigo Wines, Argentina

Best known for: Cabernet Franc, Malbec

Address: Videla Aranda 7008 M5519, M5519 Maipú, Mendoza, Argentina

11. Rippon, New Zealand

Best known for: Pinot Noir

Address: 246 Wanaka-Mt Aspiring Rd, Wanaka 9305

12. Weingut Dr. Loosen, Germany

Best known for: Reisling, Pinot Noir

Address: Dr. Loosen Winery, St. Johannishof 1, Germany D-54470 Bernkastel/Mosel

13. Finca Victoria – Durigutti Family Winemakers, Argentina

Best known for: Malbec, vegan wine

Address: Pasaje La Reta S/N. Las Compuertas, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza

14. Domäne Wachau, Austria

Best known for: Single vineyard wines, rosé

Address: Domäne Wachau, A-3601 Dürnstein 107

15. Quinta do Crasto, Portugal

Best known for: Douro wine, Porto wine and olive oil

Address: Quinta do Crasto, Rua de Fez, 455-457, 4150-331 Porto, Portugal | Quinta do Crasto, Gouvinhas, 5060-063 Sabrosa, Portugal

16. Quinta do Noval, Portugal

Best known for: Port wine and Douro wine

Address: Quinta do Noval Vinhos, SA, Av. Diogo Leite, 256, 4400 – 111 Vila Nova de Gaia – Portugal

17. d’Arenberg, Australia

Best known for: Shiraz, Grenache and Cabernet

Address: PO Box 195, McLaren Vale, South Australia 5171, Australia

18. Château d’Yquem, France

Best known for: Sweet wine

Address: Château d’Yquem, 33210 Sauternes, France

19. Château Pape Clément, France

Best known for: Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon

Address: 216 avenue Dr Nancel Penard, 33600 Pessac

20. Jordan Vineyard & Winery, US

Best known for: Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay

Address: 1474 Alexander Valley Road Healdsburg, CA 95448-9003

21. González Byass – Bodegas Tio Pepe, Spain

Best known for: Sherry, Vermouth, Brandies de Jerez

Address: c/ Manuel Mª González, 12, 11402 Jerez

22. Maison Ruinart, France

Best known for: Champagne

Address: 4 rue des Crayères, Reims, France

23. Champagne Bollinger, France

Best known for: Champagne, Pinot Noir, Rosé

Address: 20 Boulevard Maréchal de Lattre, 51160 Aÿ, France

24. Bodega Colomé, Argentina

Best known for: Pinot Noir, Syrah, Chardonnay, Merlot Petit Verdot, Torrontés, Malbec and Bonarda

Address: Ruta Provincial 52, Km. 20-Molinos, A4419 Salta, Argentina

25. Viñedos de Alcohuaz, Chile

Best known for: Syrah, Malbec

Address: J. V. Lastarria 333, Santiago, Chile

26. Henschke, Australia

Best known for: Shiraz, Reisling

Address: Henschke Cellars, 1428 Keyneton Road, Keyneton SA 535

27. Abadía Retuerta, Spain

Best known for: Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah

Address: N-122, km 332, 5, 47340 Sardón de Duero, Valladolid, Espagne

28. Brooks Wine, US

Best known for: Riesling, Pinot Noir

Address: 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Lane, Amity, OR 97101

29. Ceretto, Italy

Best known for: Barolo and Barbaresco wines

Address: Località San Cassiano, 34 | 12051 Alba (CN), Italy

30. Bodega Bouza, Uruguay

Best known for: Tempranillo, Merlot, Chardonnay, Albariño

Address: Cno. de la Redención 7658, 12500 Montevideo, Departamento de Montevideo

31. Champagne Billecart-Salmon, France

Best known for: Champagne, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier

Address: 40 Rue Carnot, 51160 Aÿ-Champagne, France

32. Klein Constantia Winery, South Africa

Best known for: Sauvignon Blanc, Semillon, Riesling

Address: Klein Constantia Estate, PO Box 375, Constantia, 7848

33. Château Pichon Baron, France

Best known for: Cabernet Sauvignon

Address: 33250 Pauillac, France

34. Château de Beaucastel, France

Best known for: Red Châteauneuf du Pape wine, cuvée, Grenache

Address: Famille Perrin, Château de Beaucastel, Chemin de Beaucastel, 84350 Courthezon, France

35. Szepsy Winery, Hungary

Best known for: Aszú

Address: Batthyány street, Mád, 3909

36. Delaire Graff Estate, South Africa

Best known for: Bordeaux, Chardonnay, dessert wine, rosé

Address: Delaire Graff Estate, P.O. Box 3058, Stellenbosch, 7602, South Africa

37. Viña Casas del Bosque, Chile

Best known for: Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, Syrah

Address: Hijuela Nº 2 Ex Fundo Santa Rosa, Casablanca

38. Château Mercian Mariko Winery, Japan

Best known for: Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Syrah and Sauvignon Blanc

Address: 146-2 Nagase Ueda, Nagano Prefecture 386-0407, Japan

39. Clos Apalta, Chile

Best known for: Cabernet Sauvignon and Carménère

Address: Apalta KM 5, Apalta Valley, Colchagua, Chile

40. Graham’s Port Lodge, Portugal

Best known for: Tawny and aged port wine

Address: Rua do Agro 141, 4400-003 Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal

41. Château Kefraya, Lebanon

Best known for: Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Carménère, Marselan, arak

Address: Kefraya, Jeb Jannin

42. Quinta do Seixo (Sandeman), Portugal

Best known for: Port wine

Address: Valença do Douro, Portugal

43. Viu Manent, Chile

Best known for: Chilean Malbec, and Carménère

Address: Wine Road Km 37, Cunaco, VI Region, Chile

44. Penfolds Magill Estate, Australia

Best known for: Shiraz

Address: Magill Estate, 78 Penfold Rd, Magill SA 5072

45. Disznókő, Hungary

Best known for: Tokaji Aszú

Address: 3931 Mezőzombor, Külterület, Hrsz.0202

46. Veuve Clicquot, France

Best known for: Champagne

Address: 1 Rue Albert Thomas, Reims 51100, France

47. Château Mukhrani, Georgia

Best known for: Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Saperavi and Alexandrouli for red wines and Rkatsiteli and Mtsvane for the whites

Address: Mukhranbatoni Palace, Natakhtari-Tsilkani-Mukhrani, Mukhrani 3309, Georgia

48. Bodega Diamandes, Argentina

Best known for: Malbec, Syrah, Chardonnay

Address: Clodomiro Silva S/N Vista Flores Tunuyan Mendoza, M5565 Vista Flores, Mendoza, Argentina

49. Bodegas Muga, Spain

Best known for: Tempranillo, Mazuelo and Graciano

Address: Avda. Vizcaya, 2. Station District. 26200 Haro (La Rioja)

50. Viña Errázuriz, Chile

Best known for: Cabernet Sauvignon, Las Pizarras

Address: E-639 18, Panquehue, Valparaíso

