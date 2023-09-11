7 Places Serving The Best Dim Sums In KL And Selangor

Dim sum cuisine is a beloved and popular food genre in Malaysia, and its popularity has been steadily growing over the years. It isn’t just limited to breakfast anymore, and it’s thanks to Hong Kong’s influence on the cuisine that has made it evolve into something more exciting and diverse.

The hallmark of a great dim sum restaurant is its ability to offer a wide variety of dishes that showcase creativity, authenticity, and excellent service to discerning diners. Whether you prefer old-school traditional joints or modern establishments that innovate new dishes, it’s a cuisine that will always have a special place in our hearts.

Some of the most popular dishes in dim sum restaurants include beautifully braised chicken feet, warm BBQ pork buns, creamy custard buns, shumai, prawn dumplings, fried yam balls, and many other delicious options. Whether you’re a fan of savoury or sweet flavours, there’s always something new and exciting to try in the world of dim sum.

If you’re looking for the best dim sum places to visit in KL and Selangor, you’re in luck! We’ve compiled a list of the top locations that offer the best experience in the city. From classic, time-honoured establishments to trendy, modern restaurants that put their own unique spin on the cuisine, there’s something for everyone on this list.

So go ahead and indulge in some scrumptious dim sum today!

Top 7 dim sum spots in KL and Selangor for a delicious and hearty meal

Hoong Foong

Hoong Foong is a highly regarded dim sum restaurant that offers a diverse menu of traditional and contemporary dishes that cater to all ages. This restaurant is renowned for its innovative take on classic dishes, and it has become a popular destination among discerning diners.

The yam puffs, in particular, are a must-try delicacy that has earned Hoong Foong a reputation for excellence. These puffs have a perfect balance of yam and meat filling, making them a delightful treat for your taste buds. Another dish that you should not miss is the salted egg mai, which is filled with crumbly bits of salted egg yolk that add a unique and savoury flavor to the dish.

The yam lau sar bao is another standout dish that features a steamed bun with sweet yam custard filling that is always served fresh. This restaurant is a perfect place to enjoy a family brunch and is often paired with a glass of kopi peng kau which literally translates to strong and thick iced coffee, a local favourite.

Address: 77 & 79 Pusat Perniagaan, Jalan USJ 21/10, Usj 21, 47630 Subang Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 7 AM – 3.30 PM, 6.30 PM – 10.30 PM (weekdays) & 7 AM – 4.30 PM, 6.30 PM – 10.30 PM (weekends)

Ful Lai

Ful Lai is another popular restaurant that satisfies the cravings of both early birds and night owls, offering a broad range of dim sum dishes to choose from. Whether you’re looking for traditional dim sum staples, such as egg tarts and steamed glutinous rice, or more unique options like marinated jellyfish and baby squid, Ful Lai has something for everyone.

One of the standout dishes at Ful Lai is their signature char siew bao, a must-try for any fan of this classic dim sum dish. It’s made with a soft, fluffy bun that is filled with a sweet and savoury barbecued pork filling. The dish is steamed to perfection, resulting in a tender and juicy texture that is sure to please your taste buds.

Another dish that you should not miss at Ful Lai is the lo mai kai or steamed glutinous rice, which is a filling option that is perfect for those who want something more substantial. The marinated jellyfish and baby squid are also worth a try if you’re feeling adventurous and want to try something new.

Ful Lai Bandar Sri Menjalara

Address: 47&49, Jalan 3/62a, Bandar Sri Menjalara, 55200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 6.30 AM – 2 AM (Sundays to Fridays), 7 AM – 2 AM (Saturdays)

Ful Lai Kuchai Entrepreneurs Park

Address: 1, Jalan 2/116B, Kuchai Entrepreneurs Park, 58200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 7 AM – 2.30 AM (weekdays), 7 AM – 3.30 AM (weekends)

Jin Xuan Hong Kong

Jin Xuan Hong Kong is a renowned and iconic dim sum restaurant that has established its name in the culinary scene. It is known for its traditional dishes that have been perfected over time and have garnered a loyal following among diners. The restaurant’s interior exudes a classic and elegant ambiance, reminiscent of Hong Kong’s dim sum parlours.

One of the standout dishes at Jin Xuan is the lao sa bao, which is a signature golden bun filled with salted egg yolk custard that spills out when you bite into it. This dish is not only visually captivating but also an explosion of flavour in your mouth, with the custard’s creamy and savoury notes complementing the fluffy bun’s texture.

Another must-try dish at Jin Xuan is the juicy siew mai, a type of dumpling filled with pork and shrimp that is cooked to perfection. The combination of the tender meat and juicy shrimp, mixed with the right amount of seasoning, is what makes this dish a standout among the restaurant’s offerings.

If you’re craving something more substantial, Jin Xuan has a dish that will surely satisfy your hunger – the roast pork belly. This dish is cooked to perfection, with the pork belly’s crispy exterior and tender meat, mixed with the right balance of seasoning, making it an explosion of flavours in your mouth.

The steamed mixed rice rolls are also a popular option among diners, featuring rice rolls soaked in sweet soy sauce. It is a dish that is simple yet satisfying, with the rice rolls’ soft and chewy texture contrasting with the savoury soy sauce’s sweetness.

Jin Xuan Hong Kong @ Damansara Jaya

Address: 59, 61 & 63, Jalan SS 22/19, Damansara Jaya, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 7 AM – 11 PM

Jin Xuan Hong Kong @ Uptown

Address: 63G, 65G Jalan SS 21/60, Damansara Utama, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 7 AM – 11 PM

Jin Xuan Hong Kong @ PJ OldTown

Address: 19, Jalan Pasar 1/21, PJ Old Town, 46000 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 7 AM – 11 PM

Jin Xuan Hong Kong @ Kuchai Lama

Address: A32, 34, 36, Jalan 1/116B, Kuchai Enterpreneurs’ Park, 58200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 7 AM – 12 AM

Visit their website to check out more Jin Xuan locations here.

Asiari

Asiari is a renowned restaurant that offers a wide variety of dishes with a unique, pork-free twist on traditional dim sum. They provide a diverse menu of options, including the famous Shanghai yin yang xiao long bao, golden lava bun filled with salted egg yolk, deep-fried golden prawn mago roll, classic siew mai, prawn cheong fun, and many other delicious options.

All of their dishes are freshly made upon order, ensuring that they are of the highest quality and guaranteed to satisfy your cravings for delicious dim sum. Whether you are a fan of savoury or sweet flavours, Asiari provides something for everyone and is an ideal place to indulge in some scrumptious dim sum.

Asiari Bandar Baru Bangi

Address: 10 & 11 G1, Jalan Medan PB2A, Seksyen 9, 43650 Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor

Operating hours: 11 AM – 10 PM

Asiari Bukit Jelutong

Address: D’Bayu, G15, Jalan Serambi U8/24, Bukit Jelutong, 40150 Shah Alam, Selangor

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Asiari Subang Parade

Address: G07 A,B,C, Persiaran Kemajuan SS16, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Yan Yan A One

Yan Yan A One is a restaurant that operates 24 hours a day and offers a wide range of dishes that are reasonably priced, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to indulge in some delicious dim sum at any time of the day.

Aside from the traditional dim sum dishes like siu mai and chicken feet, Yan Yan A One also serves unique dishes like stir-fried lala, stir-fried carrot cake, and salad prawn roll, which sets them apart from other dim sum restaurants. The chee cheong fun, in particular, is a must-try dish that is highly recommended by customers.

Whether you’re planning to have a late-night snack or an early breakfast, Yan Yan A One is the perfect place to go with your friends for a fun evening out. With its extensive menu options and affordable prices, you can enjoy a hearty meal without worrying about breaking the bank.

Address: Old Klang Rd, Taman Shanghai, 58100 Kuala Lumpur,

Operating hours: Open 24 hours

The Ming Room

The Ming Room is a highly-recommended Cantonese restaurant that is situated in the vibrant neighborhood of Bangsar. The restaurant is known for its freshly-made dim sum, which is served during breakfast, and it has become a go-to spot for locals. To avoid any inconvenience, it is advisable to make reservations beforehand as the restaurant is popular and can get crowded.

One of the main highlights of The Ming Room is its diverse menu that offers a wide range of delicious dim sum dishes. From the savoury pan-fried radish cake to the succulent imperial har gao, the restaurant has something to offer for everyone. One dish that is highly recommended is the crystal spinach dumpling, which is a perfect blend of spinach and prawn filling. This dish is a must-try for anyone who wants to indulge in some sinful yet healthy dim sum.

Another dish that you should not miss is the classic cheong fun with prawns, which is a popular dish among regular customers. The dish is wrapped in sweet soy sauce, and the prawns are cooked to perfection, making it a delightful treat for your taste buds.

Address: Located in Bangsar Shopping Centre – 285, Jalan Maarof, 3rd Floor, Bangsar Shopping Center, Bangsar, 59000 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 3 PM, 6 PM – 11 PM (weekdays) & 10 AM – 3 PM, 6 PM – 11 PM (weekends)

Ai Authentic

Ai Authentic is a highly recommended place to visit if you’re looking for a delicious dim sum experience in Setapak. There, you can indulge in a wide variety of options that are made with fresh ingredients and offered at affordable prices.

The restaurant prides itself on its popular dishes, including prawn rolls, salad prawns, lau sar pau, and woo kok. For dessert, customers are encouraged to try the sai mai lou, a sweet and tasty treat that is sure to satisfy your cravings.

Address: 17, Jalan Bunga Kantan, Taman P Ramlee, 53000 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 7 AM – 11.45 PM

(Hero and feature images credit: Unsplash/ Rohan P)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur