The Best Boat Noodles In KL And Selangor Are Served At These 5 Spots

Boat noodles, also known as kuey teow reua, are one of the must-try dishes when you head to the Land of Smiles. These Thai noodles are served in small bowls and are stacked high to create a fun and challenging dining experience.

The broth is the star of the show, as it is rich, flavourful, and packed with a combination of dark soy sauce, pickled bean curd, and a blend of aromatic spices. Although the Thai boat noodles in KL and Selangor may have some variations from the original recipe as pig’s blood isn’t commonly used here, they still manage to capture the essence of this beloved dish.

If you’re craving a slurping good time, here are some recommended spots in KL and Selangor where you can indulge in these delicious boat noodles.

5 Places to slurp up the best Thai boat noodles in KL & Selangor

Thong Bowl

Thong Bowl, located in the Sri Petaling area, has gained popularity for its delicious beef noodles that offer the authentic taste of Thai boat noodles. Unlike traditional boat noodles, Thong Bowl serves their version in a large, hearty bowl instead of stackable portions. Customers have the option to customise their bowls with additional ingredients, such as Japanese A5 Miyazaki Wagyu.

The restaurant’s Thai boat beef noodles boast a well-balanced broth that combines sweetness, savoury flavours, and a hint of spiciness. The broth is infused with beef and various herbs, resulting in a rich and complex taste. Customers can choose from three levels of spiciness, catering to different preferences. The mild level is recommended, as even at this level, the occasional sip of water may be needed.

The soup noodles come with various beef options, including sliced Australian beef, beef balls, and braised brisket. For a premium experience, customers can opt for the sliced Japanese A5 Miyazaki Wagyu noodles, which elevate the beef to high-quality, premium Japanese beef. The tenderness of the beef slices and brisket, combined with savoury beef balls, creates a delightful combination.

Another option is the sliced Australian beef dry noodles with brisket and beef balls, which offers a milder spice level compared to the soup noodles. The beef is tenderly sliced and cooked to perfection, while the brisket adds a satisfying texture.

Those looking for an alternative to beef can try the shredded chicken and chicken ball soup noodles, which come with generous portions of vermicelli noodles that absorb the flavourful broth.

Thong Bowl also offers a variety of appetisers to start the meal, including the popular salted egg fried coconut, which combines the savoury flavour of salted egg with a hint of earthy spice. The kangkung (water spinach) fritters provide a tasty introduction to Southeast Asian cuisine, with crispy fried vegetables and a mild savoury taste.

Address: 9-G, Jalan Radin Bagus, Bandar Baru Sri Petaling, 57000 Kuala Lumpur

Contact: 03 9054 2236

Operating hours: 11.30 AM – 3.30 PM, 5.30 PM – 10.30 PM (weekdays), 11.30 AM – 10.30 PM (weekends)

Little Rara Thai Noodle House

Situated in the Chow Kit area, Little Rara Thai Noodle House has gained a well-deserved reputation for serving up mouthwatering halal Thai cuisine. This renowned restaurant is a go-to spot for food enthusiasts looking to indulge in a delightful culinary experience. One dish that stands out among the rest is their delectable boat noodles, which are an absolute must-try.

At Little Rara Thai Noodle House, you can savour the flavours of both soup and dry versions of their boat noodles. The dry noodles are accompanied by a tantalising bowl of homemade meatballs, immersed in a flavourful broth that is sure to leave your taste buds craving for more. These meatballs boast a delightful combination of a crispy exterior and a tender texture, creating a perfect harmony of taste and mouthfeel.

Asides from that, Little Rara Thai Noodle House also offers a a tom yum noodle soup version. This zesty and aromatic soup is generously garnished with chopped chilies, adding a spicy kick that elevates the dish to another level of deliciousness. Every spoonful of the tom yum noodle soup is a burst of flavours that will leave you wanting another bowl.

Address: 333, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Chow Kit, 50100 Kuala Lumpur

Contact: 016 305 5388

Operating hours: 3 PM – 10 PM (Mondays to Thursdays), 1 PM – 11 PM (Fridays and Saturdays, closed on Sundays)

Aroii Thai

If you’re looking for affordable and delicious Thai food that won’t break the bank, give Aroii Thai a try. This popular restaurant offers a wide selection of tasty Thai dishes, served in a cosy and welcoming atmosphere. Despite its popularity, the quick service ensures you won’t have to wait too long for your meal.

Aroii Thai is known for their boat noodles, a dining concept that allows you to sample a variety of dishes in small bowls. This is a great way to experience different flavours all at once. One standout dish is the Hat Yai fried chicken, featuring mini drumettes or chicken wings. The marinade packs bold flavours, while the meat remains juicy and tender. You’ll find yourself wanting more after just one serving.

Another must-try dish is the Pad Thai noodles. This dish is perfect for those who enjoy spicy food, as it delivers an intense heat. The noodles are cooked to perfection, with a satisfying texture that isn’t soggy. The addition of lime, roasted peanuts, and chives adds extra layers of flavor and texture to this delicious dish.

Aroii Thai NU Sentral

Address: Level LG.33, NU Central Mall, Jalan Tun Sambanthan, 50470 Kuala Lumpur

Contact: 03 2276 5168

Operating hours: 10.30 AM – 9.30 PM

Aroii Thai KL Gateway Mall

Address: Unit 24, 25 & 26 Ground Floor KL Gateway Mall, 2, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur

Contact: 03 2726 4225

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Aroii Thai MyTown Shopping Center

Address: 6, Jalan Cochrane, Maluri, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Contact: 012 238 9281

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Aroii Thai Shaftsbury Square Cyberjaya

Address: Unit P1-31, 2350, Persiaran Multimedia, Shaftsbury Square, 63000 Cyberjaya, Selangor

Contact: 03 8213 6277

Operating hours: 11.30 AM – 9.30 PM

Boat Noodle

Boat Noodle is not just your ordinary restaurant, it is a place where they strive to deliver more than just a meal. Their mission is to bring joy and happiness to their customers through the delightful experience of their delectable offerings. And if you haven’t already guessed it, they’re known for their boat noodles where each spoonful of these small bowls of springy noodles is a reason to celebrate, as they are packed with an explosion of flavours that will leave your taste buds dancing with delight. The combination of chilies and spices creates a perfect harmony that enhances the richness of the broth, making every bite a memorable experience.

But Boat Noodle doesn’t stop there. They also offer a wide array of mouthwatering local Thai street food dishes that will satisfy even the most discerning palate. From the succulent beef meatballs to the aromatic pandan chicken wings, every dish is crafted with care and attention to detail.

The Pad Thai, with its perfectly cooked noodles and tantalising blend of flavours, is also a must-try for those craving a taste of authentic Thai cuisine. And if you’re looking for a hearty and satisfying meal, the Kra Pow chicken rice, served with fragrant Thai basil-infused dark sauce and fragrant jasmine rice, is the perfect choice.

With their dedication to serving happiness in a bowl, you can be assured that every visit will be filled with culinary delights that will leave you wanting more.

Boat Noodle Sunway Velocity

Address: Level 4, Lot 01C, Sunway Velocity City Mall Sunway Velocity City Mall, 80, Jln Cheras, Maluri, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Contact: 018 359 1490

Operating hours: 10 AM – 9 PM

Boat Noodle MyTown Shopping Center

Address: B1-028, MyTown Shopping Centre 6, Jalan Cochrane, Seksyen 90, Cheras, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Contact: 011 2674 4755

Operating hours: 10 AM – 9 PM

Boat Noodle Berjaya Times Square

Address: 03-104, 3rd Floor Berjaya Times Square, Jln Imbi, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Contact: 011 1648 9255

Operating hours: 10 AM – 9.30 PM

Boat Noodle Sri Gombak

Address: 60-G, Jalan Prima SG 3/1, Prima Seri Gombak, 68100 Batu Caves, Selangor

Contact: 011 2692 4255

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Visit their website to check out more Boat Noodle locations here.

Frame Thai

Frame Thai is a well-known Thai eatery located in Block A, Happy Mansion. It has gained popularity over the years for its unique concept as both a restaurant and a Thai grocer. Formerly known as Lai Thai Market, Frame Thai started as a sundry shop offering Thai snacks and food for homesick individuals. Through word of mouth and social media, it quickly became a favourite among locals.

This restaurant serves a variety of dishes, from flavourful soupy boat noodles to delicious dry noodles that will leave you wanting more. One of their highlights is the skewered pork, priced at RM10 for three sticks. This dish is well-seasoned, tender, and perfectly balanced with a combination of meat and fat. Another recommended dish is the pork leg rice that features tender meat with just the right amount of fat for added flavour.

For those who enjoy a little spice, the papaya salad is a must-try. It is prepared with chopped chilies, fish sauce, and topped with roasted peanuts for a crunchy texture and aromatic aroma. However, it is worth noting that the level of spiciness could be adjusted according to personal preference.

Address: AG-3, Ground Floor,Block A, Happy Mansion, Jaya,, Jalan 17/13, Seksyen 17, 46400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Contact: 03 7954 4688

Operating hours: 11 AM – 8 PM (closed on Mondays)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

– Who is the owner of Boat Noodle Malaysia?

Founded in 2014, Boat Noodle has become a recognisable F&B brand in Malaysia known for its Thai noodles served in small bowls and the man behind it all is Tony Lim.

– Where are boat noodles from?

Boat noodles originated from Thailand and are best known in the Rangsit area of Pathum Thani province, where they first emerged.

– Why is it called boat noodles?

Boat noodles are best known in the Rangsit area of Pathum Thani province, where there are a handful of canals. During the years of the Ayutthaya Kingdom, vendors would cook noodles on board small boats and sell them to people on shore or on other vessels. Hence, the name ‘boat noodles’.

