Nestled in the heart of Desa ParkCity, Plaza Arkadia is a shopping oasis that blends modernity and style in a symphony of architectural excellence. Its design, an extraordinary fusion of British Colonial and ultramodern aesthetics, mesmerises every visitor, absorbing them into a realm of charm and elegance.

But Plaza Arkadia is not just a monument of architectural grandeur. It’s a treasure trove for epicureans, a vibrant tapestry of culinary delights that is sure to satisfy even the most discerning palate. Among the labyrinth of shops and boutiques, you’ll find a constellation of 10 gastronomic gems, each offering a unique dining experience.

From cosy cafes brewing the perfect cup of aromatic coffee, to upscale restaurants serving gourmet masterpieces, Plaza Arkadia is a culinary stage where every food story finds its spotlight. Whether you’re a seasoned food explorer or a casual diner, Plaza Arkadia’s smorgasbord of dining options caters to every taste.

So, if your travels bring you to Desa ParkCity, be sure to carve out time for a culinary exploration at Plaza Arkadia. Surrounded by its magical ambiance and a plethora of tempting food choices, your dining experience at the mall will be a delightful journey that lingers on your taste buds and lasts in your memories.

10 Best restaurants and cafes for food at Plaza Arkadia

M Cuisine

In the heart of Plaza Arkadia, only established in 2020 yet flourishing, M Cuisine blooms. This extraordinary restaurant weaves a tale of tradition and novelty, casting a spell with its enchanting blend of age-old Cantonese flavours and cutting-edge culinary artistry.

The menu at M Cuisine is a tapestry of gastronomic wonders, meticulously crafted by globally acclaimed Cantonese maestros, whispering tales of its deep-rooted Chinese lineage whilst boldly stepping into the realm of the contemporary.

Upholding an unwavering commitment to premium, fresh ingredients, M Cuisine invites its patrons on a gastronomic voyage that seamlessly blends the old with the new, offering an unforgettable dining experience that dances between time-honoured tradition and modern brilliance.

Address: B-G-3A Plaza Arkadia, Jalan, Medan Residen, Desa Parkcity, 52200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11.30 AM – 2.30 PM, 5.30 PM – 10.30 PM

Doyaji Korean BBQ

If your palate yearns for the tantalising flavours of Korean BBQ, look no further than Doyaji at Plaza Arkadia. This expansive eatery, spread majestically across two levels, is a temple dedicated to the art of Korean BBQ.

Here, they offer a menu that celebrates the authenticity of Korean cuisine, with the spotlight on succulent pork, tender beef, flavourful lamb shoulder and smoky duck. But the culinary journey doesn’t stop there. Doyaji also tempts diners with an array of prepared dishes – from the spicy tang of Kimchi stew and the comforting warmth of Gamjatang, to a myriad of noodle and rice creations, fluffy pancakes, and the bold spice of Tteokbokki.

Doyaji is not just a restaurant, it’s a vibrant hub where friends and family can congregate, bond and savor the rich, delectable nuances of Korean BBQ.

Address: A-G-10, Plaza Arkadia, Jalan Residen 3, Desa Parkcity, 52200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 5.30 PM – 10.30 PM (Mondays to Thursdays), 11 AM – 10.30 PM (Fridays to Sundays)

Lamei Hotpot

Craving for the fiery thrill of mala? Allow Lamei Hotpot to transport you on a culinary journey unlike any other, where the zest of mala hot pot meets the elegance of Japanese dining. Step into a realm where sakura ornaments, lanterns, and paper umbrellas adorning the restaurant create a captivating Japanese atmosphere.

Breaking away from the traditional buffet-style mala hot pot, Lamei Hotpot introduces a unique ‘sushi’ twist. Here, ingredients are elegantly presented in bowls, their colours indicating their respective prices. As for the broths, they tease your palate with a quintet of mouthwatering options: Mixed Soup, Tomato Soup, Beauty Soup, Pork Bone Soup, and Mala – each available in a scale of spiciness to match your adventurous spirit!

Address: H-G-16, Block Hutton, Plaza Arkadia No.3, Jalan Intisari Perdana, Desa Parkcity, 52200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11.30 AM – 12 AM

Patisserie Royale

Patisserie Royale, nestled within Plaza Arkadia, is a captivating little bakery that effortlessly catches the eye. Renowned for its exquisite pastries and cakes, this niche cafe is a confectionary wonderland where taste meets aesthetics. Each delicacy, meticulously crafted, is a testament to the use of high-quality ingredients and the formidable skill of their master pastry chefs.

The irresistible allure of Patisserie Royale lies in its diverse dessert repertoire, with tarts and croissants that are nothing short of gastronomic poetry. A visit to this bakery is not just recommended, it’s a charmingly sweet escapade that should not be missed.

Address: H-1-12 Plaza Arkadia Block H No.3, Jalan intisari Perdana, Desa Parkcity, 52200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8.30 AM – 6.30 PM (closed on Mondays)

Taipei Walker

Embark on a culinary journey to Taiwan without leaving Plaza Arkadia, courtesy of Taipei Walker. This gastronomic sanctuary offers a treasure trove of Taiwanese delights, from vibrant street food favourites to comforting, home-style meals. Each item on their extensive menu tells a tale of Taiwan’s rich food culture.

Craving something cool and refreshing? Try a bowl of their soothing tong shui. Fancy a quick, flavourful snack? Don’t miss out on their crispy Taiwanese Chicken. If you’re hankering for a more substantial feast, their Deep Fried Pork Rib Set or Taiwanese Minced Pork Rice promise a satisfying experience. And to top off your Taiwanese gastronomic adventure, quench your thirst with a cup of their delightful milk tea. Taipei Walker is your passport to a Taiwanese culinary exploration, all within the heart of Plaza Arkadia.

Address: B-G-10 Bellamy, Plaza Arkadia No.3 Intisari Perdana, Desa Parkcity, 52200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11.30 PM – 3 PM, 5.30 PM – 10.30 PM (closed on Tuesdays)

Taka Izakaya

Taka Izakaya, nestled in the bustling heart of Desa ParkCity, is a high-end Japanese dining enclave that promises to whisk you away on an unforgettable gastronomic adventure. Their comprehensive menu is a discerning blend of timeless Japanese classics and inventive culinary creations, ensuring a delightful dish for every food aficionado.

Their culinary masterpieces, such as the aburi salmon rice and yakitori, are a symphony of flavours, presented with an artist’s flair. The aburi salmon rice, a harmonious duet of delicately seared salmon and velvety rice, is a dish that demands to be experienced. The yakitori is a consistent crowd-pleaser, tantalising taste buds with its delectable taste.

For those who are passionate about seafood, the freshness of their salmon sashimi is irresistible, with each slice melting exquisitely in your mouth.

Address: B-G-16, Plaza Arkadia No.3 Jalan Intisari Perdana, Desa Parkcity, 52200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 10 PM (Sundays to Thursdays), 12 PM – 11 PM (Fridays and Saturdays)

Hookie Dookie Lounge & Bar

Hookie Dookie Lounge & Bar is a culinary oasis that goes far beyond the traditional fine dining experience. Boasting an eclectic menu that spans the globe, it’s a place where gastronomy knows no boundaries. Here, you can awaken your senses with the fiery kick of Seafood Tomyam Soup, relish in the comforting familiarity of Spaghetti Bolognese, or delight in the rustic charm of a Margherita Pizza.

Heartwarming Grilled Chicken Burgers, delicately prepared Grilled Salmon, and the robustly flavourful Char Kuey Teow are also on offer. With such a diverse array of dishes, Hookie Dookie Lounge & Bar is a gastronomic playground that caters to the palates of a broad spectrum of diners, ensuring a tantalising culinary adventure for every guest.

Address: G-G-13, Plaza Arkadia, No 3, Perdana, Jalan Intisari, Desa Parkcity, 52200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 1 AM

Kuro Japanese Steamboat

At Plaza Arkadia, you’ll find Kuro Japanese Steamboat, an enclave of culinary authenticity that offers the rare delight of Japanese Shabu Shabu – a gem in a city dominated by Chinese hotpot variations. This is not just a meal; it’s a buffet-style banquet, a gastronomic journey through a plethora of meat selections. You’ll find everything from chicken, pork, squid, to dory fish, all waiting to be swished and cooked in the bubbling broth.

But the feast doesn’t stop at the ordinary. Kuro takes it a notch higher by offering premium choices such as succulent Australian beef, tender Australian lamb, and the crème de la crème – genuine Japanese Wagyu. This is an indulgence not to be missed.

As if this wasn’t enough, Kuro ends your steamboat adventure on an unforgettably sweet note: unlimited Häagen-Dazs ice cream. It’s the perfect conclusion to a dining experience that brims with luxury and flavour.

Address: F-G-03, Plaza Arkadia, No.3, Jalan Intisari Perdana, Desa Parkcity, 52200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11.30 AM – 3.30 PM, 6 PM – 11 PM

Rock Bottom

As you step into the world of Rock Bottom, prepare for an oasis of calm perfect for an intimate catch-up with friends. The ambiance is a polished blend of elegance and cleanliness, crafting an idyllic backdrop for a stress-free retreat.

Your gastronomic journey begins with the Biryani Ayam Highway, a dish that sings a melodious symphony of flavours, with the chicken biryani playing the lead. Not to be outdone, the Patti Mutton Varuval steps onto the culinary stage, a harmonious marriage of tender mutton and aromatic spices that will have your taste buds dancing in delight.

For those with an unquenchable love for pork, the Pork Platter awaits. A fragrant naan and the luxurious Murgh Chicken Butter Masala escort this ensemble, promising a dining experience that transcends the ordinary.

Vegetarians, fear not. You are the honoured guests at this culinary theatre. The Paneer Shaslik, an artful composition of homemade cottage cheese cubes grilled with tomatoes, capsicum, and onions, comes with our highest recommendation. The Vegetarian Biryani is another star of the show, offering a delectable and nourishing vegetarian alternative.

To accompany your meal, allow the classic margarita to serenade your taste buds with its refreshing and zesty notes, or indulge in a creamy Chocolate milkshake for a sweet interlude.

Address: A-G-8, Plaza Arkadia, No 3, Perdana, Jalan Intisari, Desa Parkcity, 52200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 1 PM – 1 AM

Jal Dae Ji

Embark on an epic culinary journey to the heart of Korea without leaving Desa ParkCity, courtesy of Jal Dae Ji. This Korean BBQ haven is renowned for its samgyeopsal, a succulent pork belly dish that will captivate your senses and leave an indelible mark on your palate.

But don’t let the samgyeopsal steal the entire spotlight. Jal Dae Ji’s menu is a treasure trove of culinary wonders, each dish a testament to Korea’s rich and diverse food culture.

Indulge in the Japchae, a symphony of stir-fried glass noodles that harmoniously blend various flavours to create a satisfying gastronomic masterpiece. If your palate leans towards the spicier side of the spectrum, the Sundubu Jjigae and Kimchi Jjigae come highly recommended, their fiery notes adding a sizzle to your dining experience.

The Fried Mandu, a traditional Korean dumpling, is another must-try. Encased within a delightfully crispy exterior lies a filling that bursts with flavour, a delectable surprise that awaits your discerning taste buds.

For those seeking a refreshing culinary diversion, Jal Dae Ji’s cold noodles offer a cool respite. And for those yearning for a wholesome, hearty meal, the comforting Bulgogi soup served with rice promises a satisfying feast.

One of the unique charms of dining at Jal Dae Ji is the endless array of side dishes that accompany your meal. From the tangy zest of kimchi to the savoury crunch of pickled vegetables, these delightful accompaniments add an extra layer of flavour, enhancing your dining experience and leaving you longing for your next visit.

Address: H-G-3, Block H, Plaza Arkadia, 3, Jalan Intisari, Desa Parkcity, 52200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11.30 AM – 3 PM, 5 PM – 10.30 PM (weekdays), 11.30 AM – 10.30 PM (weekends)

