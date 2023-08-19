Where To Get The Best Tom Yum Mama Mee In KL And Selangor

Here’s a comprehensive list of Thai restaurants located in KL and Selangor, where you can enjoy the delicious and irresistible Tom Yum Mama Mee dish.

If you have ever been to Bangkok, you must have savoured the exquisite flavours of this famous Thai supper dish, especially the one Jeh O Chula has to offer. Tom Yum Mama Mee is a dish that will tantalise your taste buds with its rich and creamy soup and springy noodles, and its popularity has only increased over time. Now, you can satisfy your cravings with the many options available in Malaysia.

Therefore, we highly recommend that you try this dish at any of the restaurants mentioned in this list if you have not yet had the chance to do so.

7 places that offer the best Thai Tom Yum Mama Mee in KL and Selangor

Little Rara Thai Noodles

Little Rara Thai Noodles is a popular and highly-regarded restaurant in the area, known for serving up delectable Thai cuisine. While their boat noodles are a signature dish and a must-try, their Maggie Tom Yum Talay is also highly recommended and favoured by customers. This dish comes in three different sizes, so whether you’re feeling particularly hungry or just in the mood for a small snack, you can satisfy your Mama Mee cravings at Little Rara Thai Noodles.

Address: 333, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Chow Kit, 50100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 3 PM – 10 PM (Mondays to Thursdays), 1 PM – 11 PM (Fridays and Saturdays, closed on Sundays)

Mama Mee 夜宵食堂

Mama Mee 夜宵食堂 is another well-known and highly sought-after eatery that specialises in serving a rich and creamy version of Tom Yum Mama Mee. Their version of the dish is prepared with handmade pork balls and fresh seafood, which adds a unique and delectable flavour to the dish. The restaurant has gained a reputation for being the go-to spot for anyone looking to satisfy their Mama Mee cravings with a dish that has just the right level of spiciness. Mama Mee 夜宵食堂 is undoubtedly a top choice for those who are looking to indulge in a delicious and authentic Thai food experience.

Mama Mee 夜宵食堂 Cheras Taman Yulek

Address: BLK P/B, 111, Jln Kaskas, Taman Cheras, 56100 Cheras, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 6 PM – 1 AM

Mama Mee 夜宵食堂 Setapak

Address: 31, Jalan Prima Setapak 5, Setapak, 53300 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 5.30 PM – 11.30 PM

Mama Mee 夜宵食堂 PJ SS2

Address: 54, SS2/72, Seksyen 19, 47300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 6.15 PM – 1 AM

Mama Mee 夜宵食堂 Puchong

Address: H-01, 01, Jalan PPK 1, Taman Kinrara, 47100 Puchong, Selangor

Operating hours: 6 PM – 1 AM

Baan Korat Thai Restaurant

Baan Korat Thai Restaurant is a great option for those who love Thai cuisine and happen to be in Klang. This cosy restaurant is located in Bandar Baru Klang and is owned by a friendly couple. The wife, who hails from Thailand, brings an authentic touch to the dishes that they serve.

One of the restaurant’s specialties is their Instant Mama Mee dishes. Customers can choose between two different types: one with pork and the other with seafood. If you want to try something unique, you can even mix the two together for a flavour explosion in your mouth!

With their warm and welcoming atmosphere, as well as their delicious food, Baan Korat Thai Restaurant is definitely worth a visit if you’re in the area.

Address: 10, Lorong Tiara 1b, Bandar Baru Klang, 41150 Klang, Selangor

Operating hours: 11 AM – 2.45 PM, 5 PM – 10 PM

VeryThai Mookata & Street Food

Located in the vibrant Sunway Geo area, VeryThai Mookata & Street Food is a must-visit restaurant for anyone looking for authentic and delicious Thai cuisine. This popular eatery is known for its speciality in mookata, which is a type of Thai BBQ that involves grilling meat and vegetables on a hot plate.

In addition to their mouth-watering mookata dishes, which are perfect for sharing with friends and family, VeryThai Mookata & Street Food also offers a unique and scrumptious version of Tom Yum Mama Mee. Their Cheesy Tom Yum Pot with Mama Mee is highly recommended by customers and incorporates cheese into the classic Thai dish, adding an extra layer of richness and flavour.

With its vibrant and welcoming atmosphere and exceptional food, you’re sure to have a memorable dining experience at this Sunway Geo gem.

Address: B-01-3A, Level 1, Block B, Sunway Geo Avenue, Jalan Lagoon Selatan, Sunway South Quay, Bandar Sunway, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 11 AM – 10 PM

Thai Luck Thai Cuisine

Thai Luck is a popular restaurant that has been serving its customers for over four years. They are known for their scrumptious and straightforward variations of the famous Tom Yum Mama Mee dish. Their version of the dish is available with either handmade chicken balls or fresh river prawn, which adds a unique and delectable flavour to the dish. Additionally, they offer a dry version of the Fried Tom Yum Mama Mee with Duck Breast Meat, which is an exciting twist to the classic dish. Their spicy and sour tom yum broth is the perfect combination of flavours and is sure to be a hit with anyone looking for a flavourful and satisfying meal. If you are a fan of Thai cuisine, then Thai Luck is undoubtedly a restaurant you should consider visiting.

Thai Luck Thai Cuisine KL

Address: 7-0-11, Jalan 3/109f, Danau Business Centre, 58100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 9.30 PM

Thai Luck Thai Cuisine Cyberjaya

Address: Lot G03 & Lot G04, 03-01 & 03-01A, Tamarind Square, Persiaran Multimedia Cyber10, 63000 Cyberjaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 11 AM – 9 PM

Bangkok Thai Street Food

Bangkok Thai Street Food is owned and operated by Jason Tan and his Thai wife, who have created an atmosphere that transports diners to the bustling streets of Thailand with its lively open alley setting. The restaurant is known for its delicious Mama Mee, mookata, and a vast selection of mouth-watering seafood and pork skewers that have made it a go-to destination for Thai food enthusiasts. With its vibrant ambiance and delectable food, Bangkok Thai Street Food offers a unique dining experience that is sure to leave a lasting impression on its customers.

Address: R3, Jalan Desa Jaya, Taman Desa, 58100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 6 PM – 11 PM (closed on Mondays)

Khunyai Thai BBQ & Mookata Steamboat

Located in KL, Khunyai Thai BBQ & Mookata Steamboat is a popular restaurant that offers a unique take on the traditional Mama Mee dish. What sets them apart is their customisable version of the dish that allows customers to choose their preferred level of spiciness, making it perfect for those who love a bit of heat. They also offer a sweeter version of the tom yum soup, which is a great alternative for those who can’t handle the spiciness of the traditional soup.

Apart from their Mama Mee dishes, Khunyai Thai BBQ & Mookata Steamboat is also known for their exceptional selection of BBQ and steamboat dishes. With its warm and inviting ambiance, this restaurant is recommended for those who enjoy spicy food, with level three or higher being the ideal choice for maximum satisfaction.

Address: 22-1, Jalan 2/125f, Taman Desa Petaling, 57100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11.30 AM – 10 PM (Thursdays to Tuesdays), 5.30 PM – 10 PM (on Wednesdays only)

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @verythaikl)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Malaysia