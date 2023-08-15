7 Places Serving The Best Hakka Lei Cha In KL And Selangor

Where health food is concerned, the push for green and typically raw, whole foods tends to permeate the discourse, with both Eastern and Western proponents easily coming to an agreement on the matter. This is especially true of the former, where dishes such as Korean kimchi and Hakkanese lei cha have been part of culinary heritage since time immemorial.

And it is by merit of an uptick in interest in healthy eating habits that have led to a resurgence in the popularity of lei cha, which is made from an assortment of legumes, grains, and tea leaves that are traditionally pounded with a pestle and mortar into a fine powder, before being reconstituted into gruel using hot water.

A Hakka staple best known for its rich viridescence, its name translates into English quite literally as ‘thunder tea’ as a homonym to the Hakka term for ‘pounded’. In most cases, the modern-day interpretation of the dish can be served with rice and chopped greens.

As one can expect given its hearty list of nutrient-rich ingredients, consumption of lei cha can usher a medley of health benefits. These include improved digestion and even a reduction of cholesterol levels over time if one incorporates lei cha into their daily dietary rotation.

If you don’t already have a go-to place for lei cha in the Klang Valley, then here are seven of our favourite lei cha spots in both KL and Selangor to try.

7 Hakka lei cha spots you should try in KL & Selangor

1. Hor Poh Cuisine

An easy recommendation to start our list off with is Hor Poh Cuisine. The Segambut veteran has long made a name for itself within the local community for its reliably faithful recreation of Hakkanese cuisine, which naturally includes lei cha.

As is expected of any esteemed purveyor of the famed dish, Hor Poh’s lei cha embodies a herbaceous flavour that doesn’t overpower the tongue, melding well into the smorgasbord of beans and diced nuts that add a dimension of texture in every spoonful.

Address: 36, Jalan 6/38d, Taman Sri Sinar, 52100 Segambut, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11AM – 2.45PM, 5PM – 8.45PM (closed on Tuesdays)

Contact: +6 03-6277 8903

2. Ah Mei Ho Po Lei Cha

Typically, most restaurants tend to offer lei cha as a part of a holistic selection of Hakkanese dishes. In the case of Ah Mei Ho Po Lei Cha, this soupy tea broth is the be it end all. But rest assured that there’s good reason why they’ve banked in hard on this signature dish, as the namesake proprietor Ah Mei has made it her work to serve some of the best lei cha across the Klang Valley, prepared fresh daily.

In fact, she has even gone so far as to offer a reimagination of the lei cha formula: Choy Ban Cheong Fun, which are steamed rice rolls that are wrapped around lei cha ingredients served with sweet sauce and chili.

Address: 1, Jalan 20/16, Paramount Garden, 46300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 8AM – 2PM (opens daily)

Contact: +6 016-565 5403

3. Restoran Xang Kee

Given its lack of any meat or seafood ingredients by default, Hakka lei cha lends itself very easily to most vegetarian or vegan menus with ease, providing a novel alternative to the usual crop of contemporary plant-based recipes. And Taman Megah’s Xang Kee is a good example of that, where lei cha counts as among their bestselling vegetarian dishes.

Some may be initially put off by the depths of the gruel’s hue, but the proprietors have tempered the herbaceousness of the lei cha‘s flavour considerably to appeal to a general palette. While served with dried shrimps by default here, you can opt to go without.

4. Hoi Sum Restaurant

Food is a labour of love, and that is evidenced in the way that Taman OUG’s Restoran Hoi Sum approaches the preparation of its signature lei cha. From as early as 4AM in the morning, restaurant owner Mr Chan makes a point of buying the vegetables used in the dish from the local wet market, before chopping them down to size to be used in their recipe.

A blend of chopped greens served with little nuggets of preserved reddish that contribute a dimension of savoury sweetness melds well when thoroughly doused by a hearty bowl of lei cha. But be quick, orders are snapped up quickly as soon as they are sold!

Address: 13, Jalan Hujan Rahmat, Taman Overseas Union, 58200 Wilayah Persekutuan, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 7AM – 1.30PM (closed on Tuesdays)

Contact: +6 016-335 6639

5. Big Big Bowl Hakka Kitchen

While there are fundamental ingredients that are absolutely necessary to prepare the perfect lei cha gruel, the gruel itself remains pretty adaptable to a wide variety of different accompaniments. In the case of Big Big Bowl Hakka Kitchen, which prides itself on providing local diners with an accessible spot for Hakkanese fare, you can choose to pair your vegetal broth with everything from brown rice to their home-made pan mee noodles.

What’s more, everything is made from scratch where possible, using only farm-to-table ingredients to ensure freshness.

Address: 5A, Jalan Desa 2/7, Desa Aman Puri, Kepong 52100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8.30AM – 8.30PM (Mondays to Fridays), 8.30AM – 9PM (Saturdays and Sundays)

Contact: +6 012-211 5564

6. Restoran Sayur-Sayuran Fatt Kong Chai

A common fallacy that is often assumed of vegetarian cuisine is that it often lacks variety. But pay a visit to Restoran Sayur-Sayuran Fatt Kong Chai and you will be treated to a true spread of vegetarian dishes that will cater to almost every craving. Naturally, lei cha features as one of their staple dishes here.

Their take on the dish is served with a mound of rice encircled by a hearty assortment of greens. Every spoonful brings into unison both texture and flavour, courtesy of the restaurant’s use of varied vegetables, legumes, and nuts.

Address: 8, 8-1, Jalan Jejaka 7, Maluri, 55100 Cheras, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10AM.- 2PM, 5PM – 8PM (opens daily)

Contact: +6 03-9201 2626

7. TJ Lei Cha

For die-hard lei cha fans, you only need to turn to TJ Lei Cha for your needs. Founded by the Phan family in Ipoh, the restaurant has been running for over 20 years, sufficiently proving its ability to stand the test of time. And that’s no surprise when their lei cha creations are this unique.

Asides from the traditional servings of lei cha with white rice, unconventional menu items including lei cha sandwiches and pasta can also be found here. This is in addition to other Hepo Hakka dishes such as yong taufu and choi pan dumplings stuffed with garlic rice.

Address: 29, Jalan Ambong 3, Kepong Baru, 52100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 9.30AM – 5PM (closed on Tuesdays)

Contact: +6 016-955 3155

Feature and hero image credit: 添记擂茶 TJ Lei Cha/Facebook

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur