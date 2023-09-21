The Best Restaurants To Try In Damansara Kim

As the country’s metropolitan capital, Kuala Lumpur and the Greater Klang Valley area are often known for playing host to some of the most well-recognised dining havens across the country. Where PJ is concerned, that title is often ascribed to the suburban Damansara Kim area, which plays host to a surprisingly high concentration of restaurants housed along shop lots.

Technically referred to as SS20, the quaint neighbourhood first got its start in the early 1980s with a push in development by prominent real estate conglomerate Capita Land Sdn Bhd as one of their very first flagship projects within the Klang Valley area. Fast forward to today, and both the Damansara Kim and adjacent Damansara Uptown locality have seen a rapid uptick in popularity among homebuyers and business owners alike, making them popular destinations for intrepid diners.

If ever you should find yourself in the vicinity of the area or happen to be looking for your next foodie adventure, check out our recommendations for the best dining spots in Damansara Kim.

Your definitive guide to Damansara Kim restaurants

1. KomPassion

Arguably one of the most popular names along the Jalan SS20/11 stretch, KomPassion takes its name after its head chef and co-founder, Chef Kom. A self-styled contemporary Thai restaurant, much of the menu here comprises Northern Thai recipes that have been slightly adapted with other influences from within the Southeast Asian region.

Its popularity here is uncontested, with the restaurant easily reaching full capacity before 8PM on most evenings during their dinner service, so reservations ahead are recommended. Be sure to order their Smellylicious Pork Belly, which in spite of its name, is actually a fragrant combination of double-cooked, melt-in-your-mouth pork belly with Thai shrimp paste, cha om, and petai.

Address: 5, Jalan SS 20/11, Damansara Kim, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 11AM – 3PM, 5PM – 10PM (closed on Mondays and Tuesdays)

Contact: +6 018-289 6953

2. The Swimming Cow

For lovers of succulent steak cuts, you only need to travel a few doors down from KomPassion to find yourself standing at the doorway leading into The Swimming Cow. Upon first glance, it isn’t immediately telling as to what this restaurant serves, but you’ll be surprised to know that their name tells you everything you need to know in a glance.

Their cheeky moniker refers to the restaurant’s specialty of preparing steaks to perfect doneness using the sous vide method, which entails submerging vacuum-sealed ingredients into a warm water bath to cook. The most obvious benefit that sous vide has over traditional grills is that it can ensure even cooking throughout the meat, while locking in juices to prevent a loss in flavour.

Address: 29, Jalan SS 20/11, Damansara Kim, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 12PM – 3PM, 6PM – 10PM (closed on Mondays)

Contact: +6 017-207 0783

3. Euro Deli

If you’ve been to any mainstream butcher operating under one of the many supermarket chains across the Klang Valley, chances are you would be familiar with the Euro Deli brand. A meat supplier by trade, their pork product offerings are a common fixture on many refrigerated shelves.

But if you want to savour them in the way that they are meant to be prepared, then you’ll do well to pay Euro Deli’s restaurant a visit. Inspired by Swiss and German cooking, Euro Deli offers a staggering array of pork dishes, from sausages to their signature Schweinshaxe (pork knuckle). The latter is especially enticing with a crisp crackling layer that yields succulent, fall-off-the-bone meat.

Address: No. 39 & 41, Jalan SS 20/11, Damansara Kim, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 11AM – 10PM (opens daily)

Contact: +6 03-7726 7495

4. Farm to Plate

With increasing awareness concerning the production and processing of food ingredients, the notion of ‘farm-to-table’ dining has grown in equal prominence among consumers. And nowhere in Damansara Kim is this more readily apparent than in the restaurant which owes its name to the premise.

As the name suggests, Farm to Plate takes pride in obtaining its supplies of Spanish Iberico pork directly from a contract farming business that the restaurant owners have a stake in. This helps to ensure consistent quality across their supply chain, resulting in tender, flavourful pork exclusively obtained from free-range, acorn-fed pigs. Dishes such as their Iberico pork ribs are served sans sauce, allowing for the meat’s coveted taste and texture to take center stage.

Address: 4, Jalan SS 20/10 Damansara Kim, Petaling Jaya, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 12PM – 3PM, 5PM – 10PM (opens daily)

Contact: +6 018-268 2333

5. Rasa Viet

Fans of pho need not look far beyond Damansara Kim, for Rasa Viet has established a firm presence within the local community for serving hearty bowls of beef noodles. Offerings here present the best of Vietnamese cuisine throughout the country, cherry-picked from the Southern, Northern, and Central regions before being tweaked for the local palate.

One key highlight here is Rasa Viet’s commitment to maintaining its Halal standard, which ensures that its dishes are Muslim-friendly and delectably irresistible all the same. Predictably, the pho noodles here are a constant crowd-pleaser

Address: 79, Jalan SS 20/11, Damansara Kim, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 11AM – 4PM, 5PM -9PM (opens daily)

Contact: +6 03-7732 9880

6. Robert’s Penang Char Kway Teow @ Golden Kim Wah Restaurant

The term ‘Penang Char Kway Teow’ is often a contentious one among Malaysian diners, with discourse erupting around its use for stalls that exist outside the island’s boundaries. But many can come to the agreement that Robert’s Penang Char Kway Teow is as close as one can get to the Pearl of The Orient’s signature dish, without having to drive four hours out for it.

In fact, his success has become so monumental that Robert has been able to open a number of outlets in coffee shops within the PJ area. For Damansara Kim locals, you can find one of them located in Golden Kim Wah. But beware, we strongly advise only placing your orders if you see Robert himself manning the wok, as his finesse at preparing wok hei (breath of the wok) infused char kway teow far supersedes that of his staff.

Address: 1, Jalan SS 20/11, Damansara Kim, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 7AM – 2.30PM (opens daily)

Contact: +6 012-373 0360

7. Restaurant Sweet Inn

Located a little further down the Damansara Kim neighbourhood across from Glo Damansara, Restaurant Sweet Inn keeps a steady stream of customers who return time and time again for their impeccably fresh seafood dishes. The establishment was founded by former members of staff from the Chyniis Restaurant located in the now-defunct SSTwo Mall, which was known for serving Chinese banquet fare.

In that regard, they have done a remarkable job in not just sustaining but building upon the finesse accrued from their previous stations. One menu item that has quickly become a hallmark for Sweet Inn is their freshwater prawn noodles, which feature crustaceans spanning the length of an adult palm cooked to coral-coloured perfection.

Address: 18, Jalan SS 20/10, Damansara Kim, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 11.30AM – 2.30PM, 5.30PM – 10AM (opens daily)

Contact: +6 03-7726 6623

8. Table & Apron

For casual brunch aficionados, the Table & Apron restaurant in Damansara Kim is a heavy hitter with eight years of steady success tucked under its belt. Previously known as The Kitchen Table Restaurant and Bakery, the space that they occupy has been given a refresh that better mirrors their updated branding.

With that said, the owners know better than to meddle with a formula that has proven to work over the years, so their menu staples remain relatively unchanged. A unique offering available here to try is their nasi ulam, which is served with an assortment of fresh and pickled vegetables as well as legumes, in addition to smoked mackerel.

Address: 23, Jalan SS 20/11, Damansara Kim, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 5.30PM – 10.30PM (Tuesdays to Fridays), 11.30AM – 2.30PM, 5.30PM – 10.30PM (Saturdays and Sundays)

Contact: +6 03-7733 4000

Feature and hero image credits: Table & Apron/Instagram

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur