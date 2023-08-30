A Dream Come True for Jared Lee

Augustman’s Men of the Year alumni Jared Lee shares about his award-winning manga story The Horologist, which has since been turned into an animated feature film and gained international recognition.

When it comes to passion and perseverance, Jared Lee is one who embodies those qualities with rigour. From starting his journey as a YouTuber to building his very own production house called Grim Film, Lee has constantly demonstrated his genius in his own way.

But it was in 2018 that Lee’s life would take a frightening turn, and that was when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Despite his diagnosis, he didn’t stop doing what he loved most, which was filmmaking.

Grim Film would go on producing exceptional short films that same year including The Last 7, which received global nominations and awards for its compelling storytelling. Lee’s path in film would eventually expand when he decided to release his first ever manga called The Horologist at Comic Fiesta late last year. And to his surprise, his manga was sold out within a month.

Cover art of the Horologist manga

It’s not a common path where a filmmaker would delve into manga, but Lee’s passion in comics led him to do exactly that. And that has since opened new doors for him. In the past few months, Lee has been representing Malaysia’s film industry at prominent festivals including the Cannes Film Festival and Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

And his most recent showing was at Comic Con in San Diego, California, where The Horologist made history by becoming the first Malaysian animation to win Best Animation.

Jared Lee winning Best Animation for his manga turned animation, The Horologist at Comic Con 2023

The team at Augustman spoke to the Malaysian film director and here are some things he has to share.

How does it feel to be the first Malaysian to win Best Animation at Comic Con?

It’s been surreal, and if anything, I’m thankful for everyone who has been part of the project. I also hope after this, I will be able to get better support to make my next few ideas.

Can you share a little summary of The Horologist for our readers?

The story follows a horologist who also fosters orphans. But a dark twist to this story is that he would extract the souls of these children and sell them to his customers in the form of time, as a way to enhance one’s lifespan.

How did the idea of The Horologist come about?

I was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2018 and only last year, my wife and I discovered that we wouldn’t be able to have kids due to my infertility. We looked into adoption because we knew about the many abandoned children out there.

Upon further research, we realised that child abandonment was a global issue and I really wanted to tackle that situation in the form of entertainment. At the same time, I didn’t want to be preachy about it. I wanted the readers and future audiences to have their own takeaway.



Shots from the animated feature film of the Horologist

You received a grant from MDEC to pursue the animation for The Horologist. What were your thoughts when your application went through?

After completing the manga, I was asking myself what my next step should be. I was looking at comic awards and festivals instead of publishers because I knew that I wanted to have four stories in one book. And these stories would have themes of human greed while supporting certain social issues. So, when I saw the MDEC grant, my team and I applied for it with no expectations because we knew how difficult it was to gain government support for creative projects.

Surprisingly, it came through and it was the first grant we’ve gotten from the government. This gives me hope as a creator in Malaysia because I’m in talks with friends from overseas and they always rave about how supportive their countries’ film bodies are. I hope we get this same support in Malaysia soon.

Grim Film has progressed a lot. Tell me more on how you’ve come to where you are now.

Since 2015, after shifting from YouTube, my team focused on creating one proper short film each year. It wasn’t great at the start, in my opinion. But in 2017, I felt like our work was worth premiering at big film festivals and cinemas.

So, I started submitting them to well-known film festivals. There are many protocols when submitting your material. Your film must be super exclusive and not be found on any other platforms, for example.

One film of ours, The Last 7, was our first festival film. It was in 2018 when the film was selected. It got into the Vancouver Film Fest. It was in Seoul and Melbourne as well. Films aren’t cheap so we do what we can to achieve the best results.

In 2020, we did a short film called Influence, and it was selected at the Tokyo Short Shorts which is a very exclusive film festival. All these achievements gave me the encouragement that I am on the right track.

You were invited to the Cannes Film Festival 2023 in May. How did you feel when you received the invitation? Describe your time there.

For the longest time, Cannes has always been a unicorn from the outside. With The Horologist, I really wanted to give it try. And when the email confirmed my selection, I actually thought it was a scam.

Going to Cannes Film Festival was definitely an eye-opening experience. I felt like a small fish in the ocean. It made me feel like I had to start all over again. I thought I’d made the climb, but I wasn’t there yet.

I also wished that our government would send our fresh grads to experience Cannes because other countries allow their graduates to be exposed to the global film industry. In Malaysia, we’re comfortable in our own bubble but sending our aspiring filmmakers abroad might just change their perception and let them know that there is a possibility to make it big out there.

Jared Lee at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 to support the Horologist, which was selected by the film body.

You were one of the recipients for Augustman’s MOTY in 2017. A lot has changed since. Given your health, how have you been doing lately?

It’s been quite a journey. Cancer was quite awakening and going through chemotherapy was the worst for me because it took away my creative drive. That made me really depressed, which lasted for a year. I still wanted to continue my career as a creator, so I began immersing myself in film tutorials and podcasts, hoping to rekindle that spark that was dimmed.

What kept you going all these years?

I was told to rest and not to stress so much! But my mind flipped the other way because I realised life is so short. There are two takeaways I got from cancer. One, I must work even harder now because I have so many things that I want to share with the world. And secondly is to prioritise things and not be a yes man.

Any future plans after The Horologist?

We are in talks to produce a two-hour feature film. I hope it’s easier to raise funds now that I’ve developed a foundation.

Watch the trailer of the The Horologist now: