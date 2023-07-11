Led by esteemed artist Yee I-Lann and her collaborators, Borneo Heart in Kuala Lumpur reaches a crescendo with the release of two new books by the exhibition’s headliner, titled The Sun Will Rise in the East and At the Table, respectively. The artist lets Augustman in on the epic story behind her latest feat.

To the majority, a mat is just a mat, but to the intellectual artist Yee I-Lann, renowned for her profound examination of power, colonialism and the impact of historical memories on contemporary culture and society in Southeast Asia through her work, the hand-woven mat, along with the market, is a source of inspiration that spawned her latest tour de force Borneo Heart, an epic cross-country art fest co-organised by Beverly Yong of RogueArt that debuted in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, in 2021, and has since travelled to Kuala Lumpur, presenting works made in collaboration with weavers, film-makers, dancers, other fellow creative producers and friends.

It all started back in 2017, when I-Lann moved back to Kota Kinabalu after 25 years in Kuala Lumpur. Following a trip to the countryside market, what was meant to be a short break quickly became an eye-opening, three-year-long journey of exploring the mat, working with two communities of weavers – Dusun and Murut weavers in the inland district of Keningau and Bajau Laut weavers in Pulau Omadal, Semporna, peoples of “tanah” (land) and “air” (water) respectively, with very different traditions employing different materials (bamboo pus and pandanus), motifs and styles. A conversation has since ensued between I-Lann’s stories and ideas, artistic vision and process and the skills, knowledge, stories and experiences of her collaborators, leading to innovations in weaving, local creative economy, and the artist’s own practice.

“Indigenous concepts found through the Tamu, the Tikar, and the complex thinking within our linguistic forms, have been utterly triggering for me, and I hope they trigger you too. I hope our KL audiences ‘boleh rasa’ the incredible journeys and joy my collaborators and I have experienced these past five years learning and playing together.”

More than just an art exhibition, Borneo Heart is a mammoth celebration of the cultures, knowledge and communities of the indigenous peoples of Sabah, to whom I-Lann’s recent practice is heavily indebted. Borneo Heart turns on two concepts: the tikar (woven mat) as a collective platform for community, storytelling and ritual, and the tamu (weekly market) as a meeting place for the exchange of goods, stories and ideas. It celebrates the possibility of creating new spaces, aesthetic languages and shared ideas through conversation and collaboration.

By pulling together communities and culture from both sides of the country and sharing the “mat” with six different venues across Klang Valley, namely The Zhongshan Building, The Back Room, A+ Works of Art, The Godown, ILHAM Gallery and Rumah Lukis, Borneo Heart in Kuala Lumpur also serves as a perfect celebration of the 60th anniversary of the formation of Malaysia with an emphasis on the vital roles of Sabah and Sarawak.

In July 2023, the festivities culminated in the launch of two new books titled Yee I-Lann: The Sun Will Rise in the East and Yee I-Lann: At the Table. A 216-page monograph tracing the arc of I-Lann’s artistic practice through a sequence of essays and conversations, and photographic documentation of works made from 2011 to 2023, The Sun Will Rise in the East traverses different geographies and maps, unfolding lines of thinking, bringing us along on an adventure across languages and philosophies for living in the world. The book comes with essays and interviews by Yee I-Lann, Ray Langenbach, Pauline Fan, Nalini Mohabir, Eriko Kimura, Lucy Davis and Beverly Yong, also featuring conversations with Noraidah Jabarah, Roziah Binti Jalalid, Siat Yanau, Lili Naming, Shahrizan Bin Juin and Julitah Kulinting, and 112 pages of colour images. Featuring essays and conversations only, At the Table comprises 80 pages with illustrations in black and white.

