American actor, filmmaker and singer Bradley Cooper remains a hot property in Hollywood, even in his late 40s. Currently showcasing his dad-bod and embracing his greys, this heartthrob exudes a charm and enigma that has managed to captivate the love and attention of supermodels like Gigi Hadid.

Following his split from political staffer Huma Abedin in 2022, Cooper reportedly found solace in the company of Hadid. However, as is customary in any Cooper relationship, the details of the 2023 romance remain as elusive as a Hollywood plot twist — after all, it’s Cooper and his love ‘Hangover’ is real.

Throwback to his discreet separation from long-time girlfriend Irina Shayk, followed by the whirlwind speculation surrounding his alleged dalliance with Lady Gaga during the A Star Is Born frenzy. Cooper has consistently woven a narrative of high-profile romances throughout his dating history.

If you’re curious about unravelling the chapters of the Maestro actor’s love chronicles, we’ve got you covered. Join us in deconstructing…

Bradley Cooper’s dating history and famous girlfriends

From whirlwind romances with actors like Zoe Saldaña and Suki Waterhouse to A-listers like Jennifer Lopez gracing the list of his ex-girlfriends, here’s decoding Bradley Cooper’s love life — a rollercoaster ride featuring some of the most illustrious names in Hollywood.

Jennifer Esposito (2006-2007)

Jennifer Esposito is the first well-known name in Bradley Cooper’s high-profile dating history. The whispers of romance began when Cooper, caught in the Golden Globes party fervour, planted a kiss on the Blue Bloods actress’s lips in January 2006. The duo swiftly moved from lip-lock to engagement, making headlines in October of the same year.

The engagement was followed by a secretive marriage ceremony in the South of France in late December. Alas, the marital bliss was short-lived, as just four months later, in May 2007, Esposito filed for divorce, finalising their split in November. Esposito’s 2014 memoir dropped hints about an ex being a “master manipulator,” leaving fans to connect the dots. Although she never explicitly named Cooper, the undertones hinted at a less-than-amicable parting of ways.

Cameron Diaz (2007)

Speculations about Cooper dating comedy star Cameron Diaz were rife in the fall of 2007. The two were often spotted hanging out together and were also once seen on a double date at football games with a then-married Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore. However, nothing substantial ever came out of their brief fling.

Isabella Brewster (2009)

A year after dating Cameron, Cooper found himself in another casual affair with the Fast & Furious actress Jordana Brewster’s youngest sister, Isabella Brewster. The 2009 affair, while seemingly casual, added another layer of intrigue to Bradley Cooper’s dating history. Isabella, a talent agent at CAA at the time, brought a touch of Hollywood flair to their relationship. Though details about the duration of their short romance remain elusive, the consensus suggests that theirs was a fling that never ventured into anything serious.

Renée Zellweger (2009-2011)

Renée Zellweger’s love story with Cooper unfolded amidst the eerie backdrop of the supernatural horror flick, Case 39. But they didn’t immediately start dating. While the movie was filmed in 2006, their on-screen chemistry spilt over into real life in June 2009 when they were spotted on a New York City date.

The relationship swiftly escalated, with Zellweger even sharing Christmas with Cooper and his parents later that year. Cooper couldn’t contain his admiration, expressing in September 2010, “I can’t say enough about her. I just love her. I [loved] coming to work. I love acting with her. I can learn so much from her.”

However, by March 2011, their romantic saga had concluded. Despite parting ways, the former couple appeared amicable at the 2020 Academy Awards where they were seen catching up like old buddies.

Jennifer Lopez (2011)

Next up on Bradley Cooper’s roster of ex-girlfriends is the megastar Jennifer Lopez. Fresh from her separation from Marc Anthony, JLo and Cooper’s series of dates set tongues wagging in 2011. Their connection even sparked rumours of a romantic dinner in NYC, as reported by TMZ. Though the romance was short-lived, the two remained friends.

JLo, the ever-supportive friend, offered words of wisdom to Cooper before his famous Oscar performance with Lady Gaga, revealing on Instagram, “He seemed a little nervous. I just whispered, I said, ‘The song is so beautiful. When they hear the first few notes, they’re going to start applauding. So don’t worry. Just deliver the song.’ He was like, ‘I got it, I got it, okay.’”

Olivia Wilde (2011)

Actor-filmmaker Olivia Wilde made a captivating entrance into Cooper’s romantic narrative. Freshly divorced and looking for love, Wilde attended the New York premiere of Cooper’s movie, The Hangover II, in June 2011. The sparks flew, and though she was also rumoured to be dating Justin Timberlake around the same time, the tabloids couldn’t resist writing about a potential Cooper-Wilde connection.

Zoe Saldaña (2012-2013)

The next woman to rule Cooper’s heart was the Avatar star Zoe Saldaña. The duo sparked dating speculations while shooting for the film The Words. Soon they were papped enjoying a cosy dinner at a restaurant in Los Angeles in January 2012. The dinner date was followed by some PDA at the Sundance Film Festival hinting at a brewing romance.

Saldaña even became part of Cooper’s family dynamics, indulging in shopping sprees with his mom, Gloria. However, like a New Year’s Eve countdown, their love story reached its final seconds as they welcomed 2013 separately. Despite both being cast members of Guardians of the Galaxy, Saldaña made it clear that exes don’t quite cut her post-breakup squad, expressing to Marie Claire, “There’s a reason why you’re called an ex. I crossed you off my list. Moving on.”

Suki Waterhouse (2013-2015)

Suki Waterhouse, a British actor and model brought a touch of London charm to Bradley Cooper’s love life. Their limo-sharing escapade from the Elle Style Awards in 2013 set the stage for a whirlwind romance. From Boston nights to the glitz of the SAG Awards and a White House State Dinner, the couple navigated the spotlight in style. Alas, the curtains fell on their romance in January 2015 when they called it quits. But they have managed to remain friends and have been spotted attending the Oscars and sharing dinner even after their breakup.

Irina Shayk (2015-2019)

Bradley Cooper’s relationship with Russian-born supermodel Irina Shayk has got to be the most thrilling and fulfilling chapter in his dating history yet. The two were first linked in April 2015, when they were spotted at a performance of the Broadway musical Finding Neverland in New York City. Shortly after the musical night, the duo was seen spending quality time together in London, where Shayk joined Cooper while he was shooting for The Elephant Man.

Though the two visibly looked much in love, they never confirmed their relationship publicly. “Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it,” Shayk said in an interview in 2019.

However, the birth of their first child, daughter Lea De Seine in April 2017, established the fact that the two were pretty serious about each other. Lea’s birth also changed Cooper’s perspective on love and priorities in life.

After four years of being together, in June 2019, Cooper and Shayk amicably split, but made it a point to remain on good terms to co-parent their daughter.

In the years since their split, the now-exes have been spotted spending time together on numerous occasions.

From arm-in-arm strolls in NYC to a beach rendezvous with hearts drawn in the sand, the Cooper-Shayk saga continues, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. Whether at a fashion industry party or engaging in conversation at the Met Gala, these two prove that the lines between exes and something more can blur, creating a Hollywood love story that keeps us guessing.

Lady Gaga (2019)

As whispers of a potential romance between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper circulated during the time of the release of the 2018 hit, A Star Is Born, fans were awed by their on-screen chemistry. Despite denials of a real-life relationship, the duo’s intimate Oscars performance fueled speculation about a connection that was more than just ‘co-stars’. Add to the mix Gaga’s immense affection and appreciation for Cooper for ‘believing in her’, the dating rumours spread like wildfire.

Sources suggest that their apparent closeness during the Oscars rendition of Shallow was meticulously planned by Cooper to manage his anxiety about singing live. In a 2019 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Gaga affirmed the deliberate portrayal of love, emphasising their desire for viewers to believe in their on-screen romance.

Fueling the intrigue, Gaga and Cooper both experienced relationship changes around the film’s release. Cooper split from Irina Shayk in June 2019, while Gaga parted ways with fiancé Christian Carino earlier that year.

However, their relationship has reportedly remained purely professional throughout the filming of the film and post-it.

Huma Abedin (2022)

The next high-profile name to join the list of Bradley Cooper’s ex-girlfriends is political staffer Huma Abedin. The two were introduced to each other by fashion editor and legend Anna Wintour in July 2022. Abedin, who currently serves as Hillary Clinton’s chief of staff, was famously married to disgraced politician Anthony Weiner until 2016.

In October 2022, Abedin put herself out there and said she was open to dating again in an interview with WSJ magazine. “I put dating in the category of one of the things I did not allow myself to be open to for many years. I was invited to so many dinner parties and there’d be all these women I found to be much smarter, much more beautiful, much more everything. Here I was, this serious little political aide in a suit,” she said, adding, “But now I’m open to all kinds of saying yes!” — including dating. But neither Abedin nor Cooper ever addressed the relationship.

Gigi Hadid (2023)

Gigi Hadid is the not-so-mysterious A-lister on Bradley Cooper’s list of famous girlfriends. Their blossoming romance has taken a swift turn since they began spending time together in October 2023. The duo was initially spotted leaving a celebrity hotspot in the same SUV, sparking speculation about their connection. According to a source, Hadid has harboured a long-standing ‘crush’ on Cooper, and while their relationship seems casual, they both navigate busy lives with children and careers.

Insiders suggest their relationship is rapidly evolving, with the pair frequently seen together, including attending a play and leaving an exclusive venue in the early morning. More recently, she was reported as one of the first visitors of Cooper’s new truck in NYC.

Sources indicate that things are progressing well, hinting at a potential future. As Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid continue to enjoy each other’s company despite their 20-year age gap, fans wonder where this high-profile relationship is headed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who is Bradley Cooper dating currently?

As of 2023, Bradley Cooper is allegedly dating supermodel Gigi Hadid.