Your Ultimate Guide To The Coldplay Concert In Kuala Lumpur

In less than a span of two weeks, Malaysian fans will finally be able to dance under A Sky Full of Stars and experience The Adventure of A Lifetime, as English pop-rock band Coldplay will officially be slated to host a concert in the country on November 22nd.

The one-night-only concert is meant to serve as part of the Asian leg of Coldplay’s Music of The Spheres World Tour, which will also see the band performing across the Causeway for a record number of six nights. Demand for the exclusive Malaysian concert proved so overwhelming that general admission tickets were reportedly sold out in just three hours, according to local newspaper The Star.

Of course, the shopping process was only further hampered by issues that customers were facing in loading the ticket vendor site, as well as checking out with their purchases. Given the scarcity, scalpers were quick to capitalise on demand by marking up prices by as much as six times the original retail value.

With that said, the dust has long settled from drawn-out battles for concert tickets, and those who have been fortunate enough to secure their spots for the upcoming Coldplay concert in KL will no doubt be ready to enjoy a night of Paradise.

Considering the massive scale at which the concert is expected to be held, fans are strongly advised to plan ahead in order to ensure that their concert-going experience turns into nothing short of pure Magic. Okay, that’s the last Coldplay pun we have up our sleeves, we promise.

To help with that, we’ve prepared a guide for your easy reference that includes everything from the concert seat map, to where you should park, and how you can get to the concert venue via public transport.

Your ultimate Coldplay concert guide in KL

Where and when

In case you’ve forgotten, here’s a quick refresher on the most salient details regarding the Coldplay concert in KL to keep in mind. Happening on November 22nd, 2023, which is a Wednesday, the concert is expected to begin at 8.30 pm onwards at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium. Local rapper Bunga has been tapped to perform as the opening act.

With that said, you are advised to arrive as early as possible to ensure ease of access to the concert venue proper when doors open, ideally by around 5 pm.

For those who intend to bring their families with them to the concert, please note that each ticket only admits one (1) individual. Admission is granted to children over the age of 5, but ticket holders under the age of 14 are required to be accompanied by a ticket-bearing guardian over the age of 18 during the concert.

As for those with tickets for the Free Standing Zone, be aware that only individuals over the age of 14 will be granted access to the area. Individuals who are pregnant, with babies and toddlers, or have pre-existing medical conditions will also be denied entry into the Free Standing Zone for the sake of their own safety.

The concert seat plan is as follows:

How to get there

Now, onto travel arrangements. For Klang Valley natives, you are strongly advised to take public transport to Bukit Jalil National Stadium for the Coldplay concert, owing to the simple fact that parking spaces will be at a premium and traffic congestion is simply inevitable.

Bukit Jalil Stadium’s namesake LRT station falls along the Sri Petaling line and can be accessed by interchanging from the Masjid Jamek Station for those travelling on the popular Kelana Jaya line.

Otherwise, you may opt to take the bus to the stadium from KL Sentral. To do so, simply head down from KL Sentral towards the YMCA Brickfield bus stop, and locate Bus 652. This bus will take you directly to Bukit Jalil in around 48 minutes or so.

On the other hand, private car owners can park their vehicles at the number of open-air car parks surrounding the vicinity of both the Bukit Jalil Stadium and the National Sports Complex, ranging from zones A, B, to C, and walk to the concert venue. Be warned that parking rates can be expensive, as evidenced by concert-goers from years past, so be warned!

Other details to keep in mind

Given the fact that the Bukit Jalil National Stadium is an open-air venue, avoid wearing clothes that may restrict body movement and trap heat. Instead. dress for comfort (and colour). The same thing can be said for footwear, especially if you’re heading into the Free Standing zone; opt for flat shoes such as sneakers and boots, if possible.

Considering the recent rainy weather, we would also recommend tucking a raincoat in your bag before leaving home for the Coldplay KL concert, in light of the fact that umbrellas are usually not allowed within the concert venue. Additionally, bring a good amount of water with you, as well as a battery-powered fan to keep you cool throughout the performance.

Feature and hero image credits: Coldplay/Instagram

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur