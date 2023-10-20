Releasing a medley of hit singles that have come to define an entire millennial generation’s worth of fans, Ed Sheeran has easily proven himself to be one of the most memorable names from the British music industry in recent years. And come February 2024, the hit-maker is set to bring his +-=÷× Tour aka The Mathematics Tour, to KL. So, without further ado, here is everything we know about Ed Sheeran’s 2024 Malaysia concert.

The announcement was recently made this morning by concert organisers Go Live Asia, who have confirmed that Sheeran will be making one stop in Kuala Lumpur on February 24th, 2024 for the performance.

Ed Sheeran’s Malaysia concert 2024: Date, venue, tickets and more

Presented by UOB Bank, Ed Sheeran’s latest concert is expected to take place in Bukit Jalil National Stadium, which will also be hosting British pop-rock band Coldplay during their Music of The Spheres World Tour come November this year.

As per the details provided, ticket pre-sales for Ed Sheeran’s Malaysia Concert in 2024 will commence on October 25th, 2023 at precisely 10AM local time for UOB cardmembers, and end on October 27th, 2023 at 9.59AM. This will then be promptly followed by a general sale that will take place on October 27th, 2023 from 12PM onwards.

All tickets can be purchased through the concert’s official website, which can be accessed through here. At this point in time, neither prices nor the seat map has been released by the organisers.

Other dates across Asia are expected to be announced imminently.

Ed Sheeran: A brief look back

Born Edward Christopher Sheeran, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter is best remembered for his innumerable earworm songs that have earned him global acclaim since his debut back in 2011. With parents who were both professionals in the world of art, Sheeran grew up with a natural affinity for the field and learned how to play the guitar at seven years old.

Not long after picking up the instrument, he would go on to record music of his own in 2004, releasing a compilation of original songs that he dubbed Spinning Man. While he would continue to make headway in the industry, it wouldn’t be until the release of his 2010 EP, Loose Change, which contained the single The A Team, did Sheeran struck commercial gold.

The song’s popularity further blossomed when it was selected as the lead single for Sheeran’s debut album, simply titled + (Plus), in September 2011. In a span of just a few months, the album sold a whopping 791,000 copies in the United Kingdom alone. Catching the attention of the entertainment industry at large, he was later tapped by Taylor Swift to co-write and provide vocals for Everything Has Changed, while also releasing the song I See Fire, as part of The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug’s soundtrack.

From debut success to global superstar

His sophomore output, entitled x (Multiply), would receive a similarly favourable reception from audiences through the singles Sing, Don’t, and Thinking Out Loud. During the 2016 Grammy Awards, Sheeran bagged both two awards for Song of The Year and Best Solo Pop Performance, in addition to nabbing the British Male Solo Artist and British Album of the Year for × at the 2015 Brit Awards.

Sheeran went on a brief hiatus from the industry in 2015, before reemerging on social media to announce the debut of his third album, ÷ (Divide) that released in 2017. Containing Shape of You and Castle On A Hill, both tracks broke the Spotify record for the most streams in a single day, numbering at 13 million combined. The album was supported by the Divide World Tour, which remains Sheeran’s most successful tour to date.

This was followed by a fourth studio album containing collaborations with other prominent artists such as Justin Beiber, and the debut of his fifth solo album, = in 2021 with the lead single Bad Habits. Most recently, he dropped two albums in 2023, namely – (Subtract) and Autumn Variations.

Ed Sheeran has previously performed in Malaysia in 2017 and subsequently in 2019.

Feature and hero image credits: Ed Sheeran/Facebook

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur