Kim Seon-ho, the popular South Korean actor and heartthrob, is all set to stop by Kuala Lumpur for his upcoming fan meet.

Kim Seon-ho first made his screen debut in 2017 with the K-drama series Good Manager and has since then been a part of several popular shows, including Start-Up alongside Bae Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, and Kang Han-na, and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha with actress Shin Min-a. The actor has gained popularity worldwide with his acting skills and charming personality, making him one of the most sought-after actors in the South Korean entertainment industry.

We’re sure all fans of the actor from all over the region will be eagerly waiting for the highly anticipated 2023 Kim Seon-ho Asia Tour in Kuala Lumpur fan meet event, so here’s everything you need to know about it.

All about the Kim Seon-ho Asia Tour in Kuala Lumpur

Organised by PULP Live World and Happee Hour, the fan meet event is scheduled to take place on 18 August 2023, at the Mega Star Arena, Kuala Lumpur. The tickets for the 2023 Kim Seon-ho Asia Tour in Kuala Lumpur <One, Two, Three. Smile> event will be available online, starting from 10 August 2023 at 12 PM on ticket2u.com.my. The tickets are divided into four categories: VIP (RM888), KIM (RM688), SEON (RM488), and Ho (RM288), giving fans ample options to choose from.

The South Korean heartthrob has been touring Asia to meet his fans in different countries such as Manila, Bangkok, Japan, Taipei, and Jakarta, and is now all set to meet his fans in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore—where he will travel to after his Kuala Lumpur fan meet on 15 September 2023 at The Star Theatre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld)

The excitement for Kim Seon-ho’s fan meet event in Kuala Lumpur is at an all-time high, and his fans cannot wait to see him live in action. The fans are already buzzing with excitement and have started planning for the event. So, mark your calendars and grab your tickets before they sell out! This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet one of the most famous actors in the Korean entertainment industry and experience the magic of his performances in person.

Purchase your tickets on 10 August 2023 at 12PM here.

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @seonho__kim)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur