As we kick off 2024, we list the top music festivals worldwide that assure you a great time.

Music is a movement like none other, one that can sway a thousand people through sheer melody or make them groove to just a single beat. Though the peace of getting lost in the world of music through a cosy pair of headphones sounds like an enticing offer, music festivals come with a whole different set of offerings. These experiential festivals are a magical show of lights and sounds, with sights you’ve never seen before and the company of friends and like-minded individuals to experience it with; evoking emotions that no one who likes music could even half-heartedly dislike.

As the world has once again found its bearings in the outdoors post the lockdown, music festivals are back in business. With the surge in popularity in the music world through 2023, it’s safe to say we can expect big things come 2024. This reimagined era of music festivals brings in droves of festival goers, ready to let loose and groove to their favourite artists. From the sun-kissed deserts of California to the vibrant cityscapes of Dubai, music enthusiasts worldwide flock to a varied range of venues, to experience a whole different world of music and redefine their concert experience. Without further ado, we list down some of the biggest music festivals in the world that are on our radar for 2024.

The most anticipated music festivals in the world in 2024

Coachella

Kicking off the list has to be the iconic Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, one of the perennial favourites that attracts music aficionados and A-list celebrities alike from all over the world. With its eclectic lineup and bohemian atmosphere, the festival in the middle of the Colorado Dessert is a festival-goer’s dream come true. From vibrant fashion to exciting music; Coachella promises an unforgettable weekend of musical exploration under the Californian sun for all.

Destination: California, USA

Dates: 12 Apr – 21 Apr, 2024

Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland is exactly as its name sounds, a land of tomorrow. The futuristic world of Tomorrowland whisks visitors away into a fantasy realm of lights and EDM. Known for its mesmerizing stage designs and top-tier electronic acts, Tomorrowland transforms the picturesque town of Boom, Belgium, into a mecca for electronic dance music enthusiasts. The mind-bending audiovisual spectacle at Tomorrowland is truly a sight to witness at least once in your lifetime, and the reason why the world-famous festival is one of the most sought-after experiences.

Destination: Boom, Belgium

Dates: 19 Jul – 28 Jul, 2024

Lollapalooza

One of the longest-running in the United States as well as one of the largest music festivals in the world, Lollapalooza is a globetrotting extravaganza that is now making waves across various locations worldwide. From Chicago to Berlin, music lovers are in for a diverse lineup that transcends genres. The 30-year endeavour is sure to be a blast for all music fans with its wide variety of musical offerings and genres.

Destination: Chicago, USA

Dates: 01 Aug – 04 Aug, 2024

Untold Music Festival Dubai

Dubai emerges as a musical oasis to visit as it hosts one of the largest electronic music extravaganzas, the Untold Dubai Festival, at the renowned Expo City Dubai. Known for it’s Romanian edition the Untold Festival now promises an unparalleled fusion of global sounds in the heart of the Middle East with headliners like Bebe Rexa, G-easy, Major Lazer, Ellie Goulding and many more. This February, from the 15th to the 18th watch the city’s skyline transform into a spectacle of sound and light as a breathtaking backdrop to the music festival. Redefine the boundaries of music festivals with this destination-centric spectacle.

Destination: Dubai, UAE

Dates: 15 Feb -18 Feb, 2024

Magnetic Fields Festival

India’s contemporary music and art festival, the Magnetic Fields Festival beckons music and culture enthusiasts to the mystical landscapes of Rajasthan. With the backdrop of a 16th-century Rajasthani palace and a semi-arid dessert, the three-day festival is a 24/7 immersive spectacle of lights and sounds. With a focus on cutting-edge electronic music and immersive art installations, the festival offers a sensory adventure like no other, drawing in crowds from all over the world.

Destination: Rajasthan, India

Dates: TBA

Electric Forest

The Electric Forest Festival is a unique experience that calls out to all nature lovers. The festival combines the love for music and nature into an enchanting world of vibrant lights and mystical vibes located in the middle of a forest. A truly immersive experience Electric Forest, nestled in the heart of green Michigan, promises a unique blend of electronic and indie sounds in the creatively themed environment.

Destination: Michigan, USA

Dates: 20 Jun – 23 Jun, 2024

Rolling Loud

Known as the world’s largest hip-hop festival, Rolling Loud is a fan’s hip-hop haven. Synonymous with chart-topping acts and for bringing some of the hip-hop world’s biggest names to the stage. Its magnetic energy and star-studded lineup make it a must-attend for hip-hop enthusiasts all over the globe to come head bang at the ultimate space for the contemporary rap scene.

Destination: Miami, USA

Dates: 15 Mar – 17 Mar, 2024

Fuji Rock Festival

A concept that brings together Japan’s rich history and heritage with its love for music. Nestled against the backdrop of Japan’s scenic mountains, the Fuji Rock Festival is a harmonious blend of nature and music. The unique cultural experience of Fuji Rock features a lineup of more than 200 international and local artists held in Naeba Ski Resort in a 3-day affair that is also counted as Japan’s biggest outdoor music event, drawing in almost 100,000 festival goers.

Destination: Niigata , Japan

Dates: 26 Jul – 28 Jul, 2024

Ultra Music Festival

The annual electronic dance music festival held in Miami is known to boast of premium DJ lineups and top-notch production. The Ultra Music Festival is an international sensation that spans EDM fans across the globe. From Miami to Ibiza, Ultra promises a euphoric experience with its world-renowned DJs and stunning production.

Destination: Miami , USA

Dates: 22 Mar – 24 Mar, 2024

Rockville

Metal Heads and Rock enthusiasts, brace yourselves for an event of ultimate mayhem. A rock head’s dream, Rockville is a music festival that breathes and bleeds rock. An unapologetically loud celebration of all things rock and metal with a lineup that goes to show for it. Featuring some of the biggest names in the world of rock and metal, from legendary bands to rising stars. Foo Fighters, Slipknot, Breaking Benjamin, Motley Crew, Judas Priest, Falling in Reverse and more headliners, you name it because all the big names are coming to rock at Rockville. A guaranteed headbanger of a festival.

Destination: Florida, USA

Dates: 09 May – 12 May, 2024

Burning Man

Closing the list is the avant-garde Burning Man, an annual pilgrimage that the proclaimed burners take to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert for a weeklong futuristic experience that goes beyond music. The immersive world of Burning Man takes one into a Mad Max-esque dystopian utopia set in the desert, sparked with fire and metal. With an emphasis on community, art, and self-expression, the festival transcends the traditional music festival paradigm for a once-in-a-lifetime sensory journey.

Destination: Nevada, USA

Dates: 25 Aug – 02 September, 2024

Hero image: Courtesy Tomorrowland; Feature image: Courtesy Coachella

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India