It’s probably safe to say that Comic-Con 2023 was a rousing success, bringing together fans of pop culture to celebrate their favourite shows, movies, video games and of course, comics. Hosted in San Diego, Comic-Con 2023 also brought some major project announcements from studios and production houses from around the world. From Sony’s revelations about the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to more details about the new The Boys spin-off, this year’s Comic-Con had a lot in store for everyone.

So, in case you were looking for a roundup of everything that was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con 2023, today’s your lucky day. For we have taken the painstaking task of compiling the most exciting new announcements at Comic-Con 2023. So, without further ado, let’s dive in, shall we?

San Diego Comic-Con 2023: The major announcements

‘Invincible’ season 2 gets a new poster

Amazon surprised fans with a reveal of the latest poster of Invincible season 2. Robert Kirman’s adult animated series on superheroes is back for a second stint with possibly a much bigger cast than before. Season 2 is likely to focus on Mark Grayson and his journey following the incidents of season 1 from a couple of years ago.

The teaser trailer proclaimed ‘late 2023’ as the release timeframe for season 2 but nothing else has been revealed.

‘Gen V’ gets a release date

Amazon also announced the release date of Gen V, the new spin-off of The Boys. Other than a new teaser poster giving us a glimpse of one of the characters, Amazon also confirmed that the first three episodes of Gen V will be released on September 29. The rest of the episodes will release on a weekly basis, with the season finale scheduled for November 3.

For the uninitiated, Gen V is linked to The Boys in a significant way, involving the ‘Supes’ and the controversial Compound V. The show is set in the fictional Godolkin University where first-generation superheroes go through training and learn about Compound V. Students also need to compete in battle-royale challenges to ace the school’s rankings, which comprises the basic premise of the spin-off. It remains to be seen if any characters from the original series make an appearance in the spin-off.

‘The Walking Dead: Betrayal’ is announced

The SDCC also saw the announcement of a brand-new The Walking Dead video game. The Walking Dead: Betrayal is themed on social betrayal, a concept that Among Us popularised a few years ago. This multiplayer game involves up to eight players fighting for survival by maintaining their shelter and keeping themselves safe from the zombies. However, some of those players are traitors and could sabotage the other players’ primary objective – to stay alive. The game will go into beta testing on August 10 and will be exclusively available to PC players via Steam.

‘The Borderlands’ movie is coming in 2024

Lionsgate Films just confirmed the Borderlands movie’s release in 2024. The live-action adaptation of Borderlands will hit theatres on August 9 2024 and will be directed by Eli Roth.

‘Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake’ gets a new trailer

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake also got a new trailer at San Diago Comic-Con 2023. The spin-off of Cartoon Network’s popular animated series will premiere on August 31.

‘Secret Invasion’ coming to Hulu for a limited time

Disney’s Secret Invasion will be reaching Hulu for a limited period, starting July 21 and ending on August 17. However, only the first three episodes will be available to watch and users will need to head over to Disney+ for the rest of the episodes.

‘Pokemon Ultimate Journeys’ is coming on September 8

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys will air on Netflix in the US on September 8. The show will mark the final appearance of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu on their last adventure before bidding farewell to the audience after being part of the anime series for 25 years.

‘Harley Quinn’ season 4 gets a new trailer

The fourth season of Harley Quinn is coming on July 27 and ahead of the release, Warner Bros. Discovery has shared a new trailer. We get to see Harley being…well Harley and romance with Poison Ivy all the while managing her new job as a crime fighter.

Good and evil are about to get all tangled up together. Season 4 of #HarleyQuinn premieres July 27 on Max. pic.twitter.com/rtH2utK8rv — DC (@DCOfficial) July 20, 2023

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ reveals 20-minute teaser

Fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were treated to some exciting new content at the 2023 San Diago Comic-Con before the release of the highly-anticipated movie later this year. Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies released a 20-minute clip from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem which is releasing August 2.

Additionally, Nickelodeon also confirmed that it has secured the rights to all 193 episodes of the 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series that aired between 1987 and 1996.

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ gets a new trailer and a special edition PS5

At the 2023 San Diago Comic-Con, Marvel arguably made the most exciting revelation.

Insomniac Games and Sony released a brand-new trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, revealing more details about the game’s plotline. Peter Parker and Miles Morales will be fighting Venom and Kraven The Hunter but other antagonists such as Mister Negative and Harry Osborn are also seen in cut-scenes. The game is set around nine to 10 after the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, with the symbiote playing a key role in the story. Mary Jane also returns as Peter’s love interest and is now working for J. Jonah Jameson at the Daily Bugle.

Other than the new trailer, Sony also teased a special limited-edition version of the PS5 console themed after Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. While the internal specifications remain unchanged, the Dual Sense controller and the side plates are now dressed in a black-and-white combo. The bundle also throws in a digital copy of the game. You can pre-order this from July 28.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ teased

India had a star-studded presence at the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 with the announcement trailer of Kalki 2898 AD. The sci-fi movie is set in the future and stars Indian actors Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Twitter/ @Comic-Con International)