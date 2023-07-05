We’re six months into 2023, and it looks as though our neighbours across the Causeway will most likely become the entertainment capital of Southeast Asia this year. If the announcement of six sold-out Coldplay shows wasn’t enough to cement that fact, then Singapore being the only destination in the Southeast Asian region to host American country-pop superstar Taylor Swift and her upcoming concert definitely will.

The Pennsylvania-born singer-songwriter has embarked on her sixth concert tour internationally since March of this year, kicking off the first leg of the Eras Tour dates in the state of Arizona, United States. Needless to say, the shows have since been met with universal praise from all quarters of the entertainment industry for both Taylor’s showmanship and production quality, translating to unprecedented demand for tickets.

In fact, the Eras Tour even broke Ticketmaster’s record for the most amount of tickets sold by a single artist in a day, at 2.4 million! And now it looks as though the same can be expected of Singapore, where Taylor is expected to play for a whopping six nights before heading over to Australia. Here’s everything you need to know about the Taylor Swift Singapore concert dates.

Taylor Swift Singapore concert details

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore will be held at the Singapore National Stadium, as is the case with most major concerts, in March of 2024 on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th, and 9th.

An exclusive pre-sale event was held on 5th July 2023 for UOB cardholders, while the general sale will be held on 7th July 2023. Citibank card holders are also entitled to the pre-sale, as the company’s operations are due to be absorbed by UOB this year.

This marks her second time performing in Singapore since The 1989 World Tour back in 2015. Ticket prices are as follows:

Cat 6 – SGD $108 (MYR 371.26)

Cat 5 – SGD $168 (MYR 577.52)

Cat 4 – SGD $248 (MYR 852.99)

Cat 3 – SGD $288 (MYR 990.57)

Cat 2 – SGD $328 (MYR 1,127.66)

Cat 1 – SGD $348 (MYR 1,196.45)

For those who will be purchasing their tickets through the General Sale, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Head to the link sent to your email at the designated time. Stick to using one device, one browser, and keeping only one tab open. Having multiple tabs open at the ticketing site may result in errors. Enter your unique code when prompted. If any errors crop up, please follow the instructions that were sent via email titled “How to Access the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour On-Sale”. Once you’ve entered your code, you’ll join a Virtual Queue. Please keep in mind that where you place in the Waiting Room before does not determine your position in the Virtual Queue. Do NOT refresh your browser once you have entered the Virtual Queue, or you will be pushed all the way to the back! Each account/code is only entitled to four (4) tickets. Tickets are incredibly limited, so access to the site doesn’t guarantee that you’ll be able to purchase your tickets as they are sold on a first come, first serve basis while stocks last. For a ‘swift’ checkout experience, be sure to have your credit card details on hand.

How can you get to the Taylor Swift Singapore concert from Malaysia?

By car

In most cases, Malaysians heading to Singapore may opt to do so by driving their own private vehicles across the Causeway. Those looking to do so can travel through the Johor Bahru checkpoint leading into Woodlands, or the Tuas Second Link from Tanjung Kupang leading into Tuas. But bear in mind that with scarce parking at the concert venue, you may want to switch to public transport upon arrival to head to the concert venue.

By bus

Of course, if you’d rather leave the monotony of driving down the North-South Expressway to a professional, you could always book yourself a bus ticket to head down into Singapore. And where that’s concerned, you’ll be spoiled for choice as a number of bus companies offer routes between both countries on a daily basis such as Causeway Link.

Alternatively, you could splurge a little more and book a seat on the Aeroline express bus service, which offers more space and comfort. Round-trip tickets cost MYR 256.00 if bought in Malaysia.

On average, a bus ride from KL to Singapore takes anywhere between five to six hours, depending on traffic.

By train

Not the default choice for most people travelling to Singapore from Malaysia, but if you’d like to take the train, you could do so via KTM. But bear in mind that there are no direct routes available between both countries, so you’ll need to purchase separate tickets for every leg of the journey.

This spans from KL to Gemas, Gemas to Johor Bahru, and Johor Bahru to Woodlands Checkpoint. The average train ride from KL to Singapore takes nine hours.

By plane

If you’d like to get to Singapore as quickly as possible, then flying there makes the most sense as the trip will take no more than an hour and ten minutes. Major budget carriers in the region offer tickets between both KLIA and Changi International Airport, including AirAsia, FireFlyz, and Scoot.

Where to stay and how to get to the Taylor Swift Singapore concert venue?

Where to stay

As is the case with Coldplay and other major acts, Taylor Swift is set to perform at the National Stadium in Singapore, which is located in Kallang. Bearing that in mind, here are a few hotels that you could check into if you’d like to avoid a lengthy commute to the venue on the day of the concert itself.

1. Swissôtel The Stamford

Swissôtel The Stamford is a five-star establishment located along Stamford Road.

Book your stay here

2. Fairmont Singapore

The Fairmont Singapore is a five-star establishment located along Bras Basah Road.

Book your stay here

3. Conrad Centennial Singapore

The Conrad Centennial Singapore is a five-star establishment located along Temasek Boulevard.

Book your stay here

4. Carlton Hotel Singapore

The Carlton Hotel Singapore is a four-star establishment located along Bras Basah Road.

Book your stay here

5. PARKROYAL On Beach Road

The PARKROYAL On Beach Road is a four-star establishment located along Beach Road.

Book your stay here

How to get to the concert venue

By bus

Assuming that you’re travelling via Bus 11, alight at Stadium Station (80199). If you’re travelling via Bus 10, 14, 16, 16M, 70, 196, alight at National Stadium (80219) or Opposite National Stadium (80211).

By MRT

For those taking the MRT to the concert venue, the closest station to alight from would be the Stadium MRT Station (CC6) on the Circle Line.

But you can also alight from either the Mountbatten MRT Station (CC7) or Kallang MRT Station (EW10) too. Both are approximately 600m away on foot from the Singapore Sports Hub.

