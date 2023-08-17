Indie Bookstore Riwayat Breathes New Life Into Malaysia’s Reading Culture

There’s a good selection of Malaysian books in Riwayat

In the pulsating heart of Kuala Lumpur’s central business district, among the skyscrapers and cultural buildings, lies a quiet sanctuary of literature – an independent bookstore named Riwayat.

The man behind this project, Engku Roestam Alias, brings to life a testament to his lifelong relationship with books, intertwining personal passion and entrepreneurship in an ode to his late father, Tengku Alias Taib, a revered local poet.

Roestam’s journey to the world of books began in the backroom of his childhood home, converted into a library by his father. Here, he was surrounded by 7ft tall bookshelves, brimming with young adult titles, Dewan Bahasa books, and children’s magazines. There were also Enid Blyton’s timeless series, as well as a never-ending supply of local newspapers.

Roestam has had a lifetime relationship with books

And as a teacher who was passionate about literature, Roestam’s father would buy books almost every weekend, while also getting new reading material from fellow authors who’d meet up at networking and reading events.

Such experiences instilled in Roestam a love for books that transcended the pages themselves. Yet his academic pursuit was initially in the realm of science, later transitioning to technical studies and finally entering the manufacturing supply chain as a career.

Reprinting his father’s works

It was only after his father’s passing that his trajectory shifted towards publishing. Recognising the demand for his father’s works, Roestam proposed to his family to reprint these books. This marked the beginning of Roestam’s foray into the book business, which eventually flourished.

This initial venture revolved around self-publishing. Roestam relied heavily on the internet to self-learn everything involved in the process. All his efforts would pay off, as the books sold well, which in turn boosted his confidence and signified a promising potential for the book business.

This spurred an expansion into other titles and solidified his aspiration to start a physical bookstore. Inspired by a handful of indie bookstores around town, Roestam decided in 2019 to open a brick-and-mortar store, and that was the start of Kedai Buku Titiwangsa.

Riwayat is located in the prime location of Jalan Tun HS Lee

The birth of Riwayat

But it was after he met his business partner Muhammad Nazreen that the story of Riwayat began in 2022. The bookstore’s location, situated in a heritage-rich and touristy area of KL – Jalan Tun HS Lee – also proved advantageous, drawing working professionals and passersby to the store during lunch breaks or by happy accidents.

Roestam quickly realised that the bookstore was not merely a commercial venture but also a cultural hub. “Nobody taught me how to run a bookstore,” he admits. “But I have a keen interest in meeting people, not just to sell books. I want Riwayat to serve as a community hub.”

Living up to this vision, Riwayat started accommodating second-hand books when there was demand, offering an affordable alternative for literature enthusiasts. The store also began to host events and activities which, according to Roestam, is his way of connecting with more stakeholders in the industry, particularly on the authorial side.

Besides that, Roestam has also identified the importance of promoting local literature as a support mechanism for the broader ecosystem of the literary world, including illustrators, proofreaders, publishers, and paper suppliers.

This has influenced the store’s marketing strategy, which primarily relies on organic interaction. On the digital front, 90% of Riwayat’s promotional efforts happen through social media. They have not used paid advertisements, preferring word-of-mouth, print flyers, signage, and local networking.

Close-up of some of the local selections

How Roestam markets his bookstore

It sounds like a risky way of approaching marketing, but Roestam’s location has definitely helped in that regard. Not only does he get a lot of locals coming in to browse his wares, but he also gets lots of walk-in traffic from tourists looking for interesting books to accompany their travels.

“The adage ‘location, location, location’ is so true. It’s definitely helped with in-store sales. Since the opening, I’ve never had a day where we didn’t make a sale.”

That positive outlook doesn’t mean the business is without its challenges, however. Financial constraints and the time needed to secure book stocks pose hurdles to bigger profits. To add onto that, the task of expanding a reading culture, though rewarding, is an uphill battle.

Thankfully, Roestam also has his online sales to bolster the business. In fact, the online orders make up the bulk of his purchases. According to Roestam, there’s a 70/30 split between digital and physical sales, reflecting his start as an online venture.

The backdoor facade

Fostering the love for literature

Regardless of its digital or physical split, Riwayat stands as a beacon of literary love in the heart of KL, a place where every book bought or sold weaves a story into our collective narrative.

In essence, Riwayat is a tradition and a testament to Roestam’s love for literature. It’s a vision where books are not just a business, but a shared passion and a cherished legacy.

From the backroom of a poet’s house to a cornerstone of Kuala Lumpur’s literary community, Riwayat continues to pen its own story, inviting others to become part of its unfolding legacy.

The Malaysian narrative

Looking to read interesting books by local authors or stories that take place in Malaysia? Here are some titles to explore.

1. A Spoonful of Malaysian Magic: An Anthology by Anna Tan

A Spoonful of Malaysian Magic: An Anthology is an invigorating collection of short stories that breathes life into Malaysian folklore and fairy tales, offering a refreshing perspective on timeless narratives.

This anthology is more than a collection of stories; it’s a cultural exploration of Malaysia that transcends geographical boundaries. Regardless of whether you’re intimately familiar with Malaysian folklore or new to these shores, this anthology offers a little taste of magic that can be savoured like a warm cup of tea.

2. The Weight of Our Sky by Hanna Alkaf

Not only is Hanna Alkaf a renowned local writer with a few novels under her belt, but this title also incorporates a part of Malaysia’s dark history – the May 13 riots.

This novel is a powerful, heart-rending debut that takes readers on an intense journey through historical events and personal struggles. Set against the backdrop of the 1969 Kuala Lumpur race riots, it tells the story of a music-loving, Beatles-obsessed teenager, Melati Ahmad, who is grappling with OCD amidst the chaos.

3. The Best of Malaysian Short Fiction in English 2010–2020

This curated anthology by the Malaysian Writers Society encapsulates a decade of compelling narratives. Editors Zhui Ning Chang and JY Tan have meticulously selected stories that straddle a wide range of genres, from the speculative to realist, thrillers to drama, offering an encompassing view of contemporary Malaysian literature.

In this collection, you will find works from some of the most celebrated authors in Malaysian literature, offering a rich array of storytelling styles. Included are stories from Hugo Award winner Zen Cho, Commonwealth Short Story Prize Regional Winner Saras Manickam, Fixi Novo Contest winners Terence Toh and Chua Kok Yee, and USA Today bestselling author Cassandra Khaw.

4. Pasar Pengalaman by Tengku Alias Taib

This is one of the many books penned by Roestam’s late father, Tengku Alias Taib which Roestam sought to bring back through self-publishing.

In this poetry anthology, T. Alias beautifully melds form and content. His poems aren’t just mere reflections of his own experiences but also offer glimpses into the lives of the characters surrounding him, creating an intriguing collection of experiences that transcends the ordinary.

At its heart, Pasar Pengalaman echoes a message T. Alias shared at a young writers’ workshop: “I gain experience through life and give experience through poetry.” In this collection, he does exactly that, extending his life experiences to the reader in the form of stirring verses.

5. 912 Batu Road by Viji Krishnamoorthy

At its core, 912 Batu Road is a moving wartime saga, a tale of survival that delves into the entangled lives of two families – the Iyers and the Tans – set against the backdrop of the Japanese invasion of Malaya.

Krishnamoorthy’s dedication to in-depth research is evident in her portrayal of Malayan wartime heroes like Sybil Kathigasu and Gurchan Singh. By intertwining these historical figures into her narrative, she offers a rich and detailed account of the period, infusing the storyline with authenticity.