How To Reach The Exchange TRX Via Different Modes Of Transport?

A new shopping paradise has emerged in the city – the highly anticipated The Exchange TRX. With more than 500 brands spread across over 95 floors, this is a retail wonderland you don’t want to miss. If you’re contemplating the best route to this shopper’s paradise, we’ve got you covered!

How to get to The Exchange TRX by car

If your transportation of choice is your trusty vehicle, the path to The Exchange TRX is a breeze. For the road warriors out there, just key in its name into your trusty Waze or any navigation software of your choice. The mall is a city gem, easily found from key urban arteries such as Jalan Tun Razak, the SMART Tunnel, or directly from the MEX and SPE elevated routes.

Travelling via Jalan Tun Razak? No matter which direction you’re coming from, the road to The Exchange TRX is clear. If you’re journeying from the Bulatan Kampung Pandan side, stick to the left and follow the yellow brick road (or in this case, the slip road) that leads straight to the TRX Tunnel. For those adventuring from the Mont Kiara or Damansara direction, remember to keep left, then veer onto the right slip road which will guide you to the tunnel entrance.

SMART Tunnel explorers can navigate their way to the mall by simply taking the exit marked ‘TRX’. This magical exit leads you straight into the belly of the TRX Tunnel, from where you can choose from four different exits and find yourself stepping right into The Exchange TRX.

Parking rates at The Exchange TRX

Once there, parking is as plentiful as Aladdin’s cave, with rates at RM5 for the first hour and RM4 for each following hour on weekdays, and a maximum daily cap of RM30. On weekends, the rate drops to RM3 for the first hour and each following hour, also with a maximum daily cap of RM30. For the night owls, there’s a special flat rate of RM10 for entry between 5pm and 5am on both weekdays and weekends.

For those seeking a dash of premium, parking is also available at the Concourse Floor, offering direct access to The Exchange TRX. This exclusive area can be accessed from Persiaran TRX, just past the Luxury Drop-off. The first hour costs RM15, with RM4 for each subsequent hour. The maximum daily rate is RM50. For the nocturnal visitors, a flat rate of RM25 applies for entry between 5pm and 5am.

Motorcycle knights aren’t forgotten, with parking at RM2 per entry every day, including public holidays.

Getting to The Exchange TRX via public transport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Exchange TRX (@theexchangetrx)

If you’re an eco-warrior or simply prefer public transport, The Exchange TRX is just a stone’s throw away from the Tun Razak Exchange MRT station. Regardless of your train line, all you need to do is disembark at this station and stroll through the pedestrian link that leads straight to The Exchange TRX at the Concourse level.

To make your journey even more enchanting, The Exchange TRX app offers real-time updates on parking availability in each zone. It also includes a ‘Find My Car’ feature, acting as your personal locator spell if you forget where you’ve parked.

With these guides, your journey to The Exchange TRX, whether by car or public transport, promises to be an effortless adventure. Enjoy your time exploring this retail wonderland!

(All images used courtesy of The Exchange TRX)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur