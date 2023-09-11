It looks like a lot happened in Hollywood over the weekend. While the controversy surrounding Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis writing character letters for their co-star and convicted rapist Danny Masterson was the definition of unpleasant, there was some heartwarming and happier news as well. Chris Evans stealthily slipped into the world of wedded bliss with his longtime sweetheart Alba Baptista. The two exchanged their ‘I dos’ in a top-secret and intimate wedding in the picturesque locales of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. As the hush-hush ceremony unfolded within the confines of a private estate, guests were sworn to silence, had to sign NDAs and even surrendered their phones at the door.

Evans and Baptista’s love story first made headlines back in November 2022 when the Avengers star spilled the beans about his budding romance with the 26-year-old Portuguese beauty. According to industry insiders, their love was a real deal. “It’s serious,” a source told US Weekly in December 2022, adding, “They are in love, and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

It was later around Valentine’s Day 2023 that Chris Evans himself made their relationship public. The 42-year-old Marvel star made an adorable Twitter post and shared a montage of cherished moments of the two together, flexing their deep connection.

Now, cut to September 2023, the lovebirds have tied the knot already. While Evans is a megastar famous for bringing Captain America to life, not many people are aware of his wife. If you too are wondering just who Alba Baptista is, we’ve done the homework for you. Here’s a round-up of everything we know about the woman who swept Chris Evans off his feet.

Here’s everything you need to know about Chris Evans’ wife Alba Baptista

Happy Valentine’s Day! ❤️

Chris Evans via Instagram Stories ✨ pic.twitter.com/kixfEDiZWv — Chris Evans News (@CEvansNews) February 14, 2023

Alba Baptista: A Portuguese sensation

Born in the vibrant city of Lisbon to a Portuguese mother and a Brazilian father, Alba Baptista’s journey into show business began at the tender age of 16 with the short film, Miami. Since then, she has graced both the silver and small screen in Portugal, appearing in hits like A Impostora, Filha da Lei, A Criação, and Jogo Duplo.

Baptista’s Hollywood movies and TV shows

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🪐 (@alba.baptista)

As it happens, Alba Bapista has also starred in movies and TV shows in Hollywood. She had her first brush stroke with Hollywood in 2020 with the Netflix series Warrior Nun. After Warrior Nun, she starred in the 2022 dramatic comedy Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris where her character, Natasha, was appreciated by fans.

Baptista has also appeared in Vogue Portugal and on the cover of GQ Portugal. However, it would be naive to assume that she’s just a pretty face. This 26-year-old dynamo can converse fluently in five languages: English, Portuguese, Spanish, French and German.

A humanitarian at heart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🪐 (@alba.baptista)

Beyond the glitz and glamour, Alba has a heart brimming with compassion. Her humanitarian spirit led her to Cambodia in March 2018, where she taught English to young children. Even on sets, she’s renowned for her sweetness, treating everyone with the utmost respect. In October 2020, she showered her hard-working crew with love by sharing photos and videos that paid homage to their tireless dedication.

What is Alba Bapista’s net worth?

What about her fortune, you ask? Well, as of 2023, this model-turned-actor boasts an estimated net worth of USD 1 million. While her acting endeavours and TV appearances are the primary contributors to her financial success, her income is further supplemented by lucrative modelling gigs and brand endorsements.

What else does Alba Baptista enjoy in life?

Alba Baptista enjoys travelling.

Her wanderlust has led her to exotic locales like Brazil, Cuba, Myanmar, Vietnam, Indonesia and Spain, exploring the world one destination at a time.

In a sweet twist of fate, both Alba and her newlywed husband share a profound love for pooches. Evans’ affection for dogs is no secret, thanks to his adorable Boxer-mix puppy Dodger. As it turns out, Baptista too shares this canine connection with her superhero husband.

Who attended Chris Evans’ and Alba Baptista’s fairytale wedding?

As per reports, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista’s nuptials had an A-list guest list. Marvel’s finest, including Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth, graced the ceremony, alongside the talented duo of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How long did Chris Evan and Alba Baptista date before getting married?

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista dated for approximately one year before getting married.

– Who attended Chris Evan’s wedding?

Notable guests at Chris Evans’ wedding included Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, John Krasinski, and Emily Blunt.

– What is Alba Baptista known for?

Alba Baptista is known for her acting career in both Portugal and Hollywood, with prominent roles in Warrior Nun and Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

– What is Alba Baptista’s nationality?

Alba Baptista is Portuguese.

(Header and feature image courtesy: Instagram/Alba Baptista and Twitter/Chris Evans)