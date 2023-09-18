What Is The Net Worth Of Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis?

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have a combined net worth sitting between USD 265 million to USD 325 million, making them one of the richest celebrity couples in Hollywood.

Both Kutcher and Kunis are famous actors, with a long list of acclaimed TV and movie credits. They gained fame on the small screen and the same show before becoming popular worldwide on the big screen.

While Kutcher is particularly known for the numerous romantic comedies (romcoms) he has starred in, Kunis has done both romcoms and dramatic roles with two Critics’ Choice, two Screen Actors Guild and one Golden Globe award nominations in acting categories.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: Life and career

Ashton Kutcher dropped out as a biochemical engineering student at the University of Iowa to pursue modelling in New York before making a move to Los Angeles.

He began his acting career playing the main role of Michael Kelso in the acclaimed Fox television series That ’70s Show (1998–2006). At the time, he was quite famous as a Calvin Klein model. The show, however, instantly propelled him to stardom and catapulted him onto the big screen.

Throughout the noughties, Kutcher appeared in a series of hit rom-coms such as Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000), Just Married (2003), My Boss’s Daughter (2003), A Lot Like Love (2005), Open Season (2006), What Happens in Vegas… (2008) and Valentine’s Day (2010).

In 2013, he took a detour from portraying romantic characters to essay the role of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in Jobs. His latest movies include Vengeance (2022) and the Netflix film Your Place or Mine (2023) with Reese Witherspoon.

Kutcher has had an extremely successful parallel run on television alongside his cinematic career. He played the main role of Walden Schmidt in CBS‘ acclaimed sitcom Two and a Half Men (2011–2015). He also appeared in the main role in Netflix’s series The Ranch (2016–2020).

Mila Kunis, on the other hand, was born in Ukraine and began her modelling-acting career at the age of nine after relocating to the US. She made her professional acting debut with the television soap opera Days of Our Lives (1994) and followed it up with her film debut with the Showtime TV movie Piranha (1995).

After playing bit roles on TV, she landed the lead role of Jackie Burkhart in That ’70s Show in 1998 when she was only 14 years old. One year later, she started voicing the character of Meg Griffin in the long-running animated sitcom Family Guy. The success of both shows propelled her to stardom and established Kunis as one of the most famous faces in the world of entertainment.

Her cinematic fame started early, with the HBO TV movie Gia (1998) in which she played the younger version of the titular character based on the life of American supermodel Gia Carangi. Following a string of little-known movies, Kunis began delivering critical and commercially successful films such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008), Max Payne (2008), The Book of Eli (2010), Black Swan (2010), Ted (2012), Oz the Great and Powerful (2013), Bad Moms (2016), Four Good Days (2020) and Luckiest Girl Alive (2022).

Kutcher and Kunis met on the set of That ’70s Show, but, at the time, there was no indication that they were in a relationship. Kutcher married Demi Moore in 2005. They started co-parenting Moore’s three children with ex-husband Bruce Willis. The couple divorced six years later.

Kunis was in a relationship with actor Macaulay Culkin early on in her career. She met Kutcher once again at the 2012 Golden Globe Awards. They got engaged in 2014 when Kutcher proposed to Kunis with a Tiffany’s diamond ring worth USD 260,000. The two got married the following year. The couple have two children together.

In 2022, they appeared together once again on television for That ’90s Show, a spin-off of That ’70s Show.

Ashton Kutcher’s net worth and earnings

Although the net worth of Ashton Kutcher is not known, several reports suggest it could be between USD 200 million and USD 250 million.

Kutcher is one of the richest actors in Hollywood, having earned a large part of his wealth as a successful venture capitalist.

Salary from TV shows and movies

Ashton Kutcher became a millionaire from his starring roles on television. The resounding successes of That ’70s Show followed by Two and a Half Men made Kutcher one of the biggest names of the small screen.

At the time when Kutcher starred in That ’70s Show, his paycheck was somewhere between USD 200,000 and USD 280,000 per episode. He played Michael Kelso as a main role from Seasons 1 through 7 and was a recurring character in Season 8. He appeared in 183 episodes. Based on his per-episode range, Kutcher would have earned anywhere between USD 36 million to USD 51 million for the entire show.

His paycheck rose significantly by the time he started working on Two and a Half Men in 2011. Kutcher played Walden Schmidt from seasons 9 to 12. The per-episode salary he received in the first season was USD 700,000. It was increased by USD 25,000 to USD 725,000 per episode in 2014. Thus, his total earnings for the series were around USD 46 million given that he appeared in 84 episodes, including 24 episodes of the first season.

The exact pay Kutcher received for his movies remains unknown. However, in January 2017, Oscar-winning acting icon Natalie Portman revealed that Kutcher was paid three times her salary for their rom-com No Strings Attached (2011).

“Ashton Kutcher was paid three times as much as me on No Strings Attached,” she told Marie Claire UK.

“I knew and I went along with it because there’s this thing with ‘quotes’ in Hollywood,” she continued. “His [quote] was three times higher than mine, so they said he should get three times more. I wasn’t as pissed as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy.”

It is speculated that Portman currently charges somewhere around USD 10 million to USD 14 million for her movies. It was, however, much less back in 2011.

Kutcher’s movies have done relatively well at the worldwide box office. According to the box office database The Numbers, his two most successful movies are What Happens in Vegas… (2008) and Valentine’s Day (2010), which earned USD 218 million and USD 217 million, respectively, at the box office.

Earnings from endorsements

In 2013, Kutcher landed an endorsement deal worth USD 10 million with Chinese multinational technology company Lenovo. In a development seen as rare in Hollywood, Lenovo not only made Kutcher the company’s face but also its product engineer.

In an announcement on 29 October 2013, Lenovo said that Kutcher “will work with the company’s engineering teams around the world to develop and market the Yoga line of tablets by providing input and decision-making into design, specifications, software and usage scenarios.”

“This partnership with Lenovo brings together my love of technology and design that makes your life better. I can’t wait to dig in and help Lenovo develop future mobile computing products, starting with the Yoga Tablet,” Kutcher said at the time.

As part of the deal, Kutcher appeared in a Lenovo commercial, where he proudly displayed his company ID card.

In October 2014, Lenovo launched Yoga Tablet 2 Pro — a tablet with an in-built projector. The product was made with inputs from Kutcher.

Kutcher also signed a multi-million dollar deal with Japanese camera maker Nikon in 2008. As part of the deal, he appeared in several print and television commercials for the world-famous brand as its spokesperson. TIME magazine called it one of the top 10 celebrity endorsements of 2012.

Reports from 2013 allude to rumours of a disagreement over the amount Kutcher received — the actor reportedly demanded double of what he was being paid at the time. Following media reports of a split, Nikon denied it dropped Kutcher.

Earnings from digital media company

Ashton Kutcher is one of the few Hollywood A-listers who have made their wealth largely from their investments and entrepreneurial acumen.

In 2009, he became the first individual in the world to have a Twitter following of 1 million users. The feat earned him recognition from Guinness World Records (GWR).

“Antennas of influence are actually pop culture channels,” Kutcher told the Los Angeles Times (LA Times) in 2015, adding, “Not necessarily major news organizations. It’s my belief that the way people consume media today is through social media.”

Aware of how the digital world was gaining influence, he co-founded the digital media brand A Plus in 2014 with Evan Beard and Kendall Dabaghi. While Beard served as the website’s New York-based CEO, Dabaghi was the company’s president. Kutcher served as the chairman.

A Plus published feel-good, human-interest news stories. American self-help, consumer goods and media company Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSS) acquired a majority stake in A Plus in 2016. This allowed Kutcher to gain a stake in CSS as well. In December 2018, CSS fully acquired A Plus in a deal valued at USD 15 million. Kutcher was, thus, able to sell his remaining stake in the company he co-founded for socks in CSS valued at USD 2.69 million, according to Variety.

“The full integration of A Plus and CSS Entertainment makes perfect sense to further CSS Entertainment’s content creation and distribution strategies,” Kutcher said in a statement, adding, “I look forward to working with the team to continue to grow CSS Entertainment with A Plus as a wholly-owned part of the company.”

Earnings from investments

The biggest contribution to the net worth of Ashton Kutcher is his highly profitable investments in multiple companies. In fact, Kutcher is widely acknowledged as the principal backer of some of today’s famous brands, which were still in their infancy at the time.

Kutcher has been so successful as a venture capitalist that Forbes placed him on the cover of their 19 April 2016 issue, hailing him as the “start-up star.” That issue, according to an August 2016 report by the publication, was the most widely read issue in Forbes’ 99-year history.

The actor co-founded venture capital firm A-Grande Investments with music manager Guy Oseary and self-made billionaire Ron Burkle in 2010. While Burkle invested USD 8 million in seed capital, Kutcher and Oseary each added USD 1 million of their own money to start the firm.

Six years after the establishment of the business, Forbes reported in March 2016 that they had turned their USD 30 million fund into a mega business of USD 250 million. The return of more than 8.5 times the original fund proved that Kutcher knew what to do with his money and how to multiply his investments.

“If you can routinely return 3x, you’re considered one of the best VCs,” Marc Andreessen of venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz told Forbes. “If you can return 5x, it’s considered to be a home run. I took my math classes: 8x is seriously higher than 5x.”

According to Forbes, Kutcher was inspired to go all in into the world of venture capital after he made four times the USD 1 million he invested in Skype in 2009 at Andreessen’s advice within 18 months owing to the company’s buyout by Microsoft.

With Oseary and Burkle, Kutcher invested USD 2.5 million into Airbnb in 2011, which had been founded only around three years prior. By 2016, their stake was worth USD 90 million. The trio’s investment of USD 500,000 in the American transportation conglomerate Uber — founded in 2009 — in the company’s seed-funding stage and later rounds, had turned into USD 60 million by 2016.

They invested USD 3 million in Spotify in 2010, USD 300,000 in Warby Parker in 2012 and USD 1.5 million in Houzz in 2014. By 2016, their investment in Spotify had risen to at least USD 9 million, in Warby Parker to at least USD 2.1 million, and in Houzz to at least USD 9 million.

In 2015, Kutcher launched a second venture capital firm, named Sound Ventures, with Oseary. It is seen as a successor to A-Grande Investments. This official website of the firm boasts an extremely successful portfolio of investments, including exits, with iconic brands such as Bird, ClassPass, Duolingo, GitLab, Nest, Pocket, Robinhood and Shazam. Airbnb, Spotify and Uber are mentioned on the site as well.

Today, Sound Ventures has invested heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) start-ups. Bloomberg reported in May 2023 that Kutcher’s firm raised USD 243 million for its new AI fund in just five weeks.

“We pulled the fund together in about five weeks,” Kutcher told Bloomberg Television in an interview. “We have a base of LPs that have been with us for years on end.”

Kutcher said that AI is “the next absolute transformation for technology.”

The total worth of assets under management at Sound Ventures, following the creation of the new fund, rose to USD 1 billion.

According to a May 2023 report by TechCrunch, the venture capital firm has already pumped about half of its AI fund, or at least USD 120 million, into three AI companies: Anthropic, Stability.AI and ChatGPT creator OpenAI.

Sound Ventures’ managing partner Effie Epstein told TechCrunch that Ashton and OpenAI founder Sam Altman “have known each other for over a decade.” She added that the investment company has stakes in over 200 companies since Kutcher and Oseary started investing.

Sound Ventures was also part of the investors who led the Series D funding round of AI start-up Hugging Face in late August 2023. Including the undisclosed funding from Sound Ventures, Hugging Face raised USD 235 million from Big Tech giants Google, Amazon, and IBM, chip makers NVIDIA, Intel, AMD and Qualcomm, and cloud-based software company Salesforce to reach a valuation of USD 4.5 billion — double of what it was in May 2022.

Mila Kunis’s net worth and earnings

Most media reports agree that Mila Kunis has a net worth of around USD 65-75 million. Nearly all of this comes from her earnings as one of the top Hollywood stars. She has a string of major box-office hits, some of which are backed by critical acclaim.

Salary from movies and TV shows

Mila Kunis was on Forbes’ list of the highest-paid actresses in 2017 and 2018. Her USD 15.5 million earnings placed her fifth among the top actresses in the 2017 list. The following year, she was sixth on the list, with earnings of USD 16 million. According to Forbes, her earnings for the period 2012-13 were around USD 11 million.

Kunis has appeared in 200 episodes of That ’70s Show and been the voice of Meg Griffin in 395 episodes of Family Guy. Unlike Kutcher’s per-episode salary, Kunis’s paycheck for That ’70s Show is not known.

However, some information about the payment the voice actors of Family Guy have received is available. A November 2013 story by The Hollywood Reporter states that Kunis and three other major cast members — Alex Borstein, Seth Green and Mike Henry — renegotiated their salary with 20th Century Fox Television to agree on a pay ranging between USD 175,000 and USD 225,000 each per episode.

The report added that the pay raise was for a period running between two seasons and five seasons, starting with Season 12 in 2014. The report, however, does not specify which actor got how much as a raise.

Assuming that Kunis, at the centre of fame owing to her overall career at the time, received the higher end of the salary, she would have earned USD 4.7 million for being part of all 21 episodes of Season 12 alone. Kunis has been part of nine more seasons since. In case the salary was not renegotiated for even more, she would have earned at least USD 42.5 million more for the additional nine seasons until 2023.

As for movies, there is little to no information on exactly how much Kunis makes per film. Yet many of her big screen appearances have been phenomenally successful at the box office.

The Numbers reveal that in all, the cumulative worldwide gross of the movies Kunis has been part of comes to around USD 2.7 billion.

Her three most successful movies are Ted (2012), Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) and Black Swan (2010), which earned USD 556 million, USD 490 million and USD 331 million at the worldwide box office. Four of her other films, including Jupiter Ascending (2015) and Bad Moms (2016) — the latter of which had a production budget of just USD 28 million — have earned over USD 150 million. Five others have earned at least USD 100 million.

In 2014, she co-founded the production company Orchard Farm Productions with Susan Curtis, Cami Curtis and Lisa Sterbakov. One of the projects by her production house is Netflix’s film Luckiest Girl Alive (2022), starring Kunis in the lead role.

Earnings from endorsements

Mila Kunis has been hailed by numerous media houses for being one of the most attractive actors. She has been on the Hot 100 lists of publications such as Esquire magazine, Maxim, FHM and Men’s Health. This was a contributing factor, in addition to her rise as an actor, that made Kunis a brand magnet.

In 2012, she became the face of French luxury fashion house Christian Dior. The following year, she became the global brand ambassador of British luxury jewellery and precious stones mining company Gemfields. As part of the new role, she also visited the company’s emerald mines in Zambia.

Japanese multinational alcohol producer Beam unveiled Kunis as the face of the company’s Jim Beam bourbon in 2014.

It is, however, not clear how much she makes from her endorsements of the brands.

Assets owned by Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Real estate

As millionaires by net worth, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have invested in million-dollar properties in Los Angeles over the years. Some of these are individually owned, while others were bought jointly.

Kunis bought a property in the Laurel Canyon area of Hollywood Hills West for USD 2.8 million in 2008. The 1958-built Mediterranean-style house was sold for USD 3.8 million in 2014. Its 455 square metres of living space had five bedrooms, as many baths, a home theatre, an office space and a breakfast bar. The property had an open floor plan with a swimming pool, a spa, a cabana, an outdoor bar and a state-of-the-art security system.

She also owns a condominium in West Hollywood, which is located to the south of Hollywood Hills West. She bought it for USD 540,000 in 2002. The condo is spread over an area measuring 209 square metres and has three bedrooms.

According to real estate site Redfin, her condo is likely to have “a gourmet kitchen, large entertainment area, and a ‘to die for’ master suite with a walk-in closet and spa-type master bath.” The building has a pool, which can be accessed securely by the residents. It is not clear if Kunis still owns the property.

Kutcher bought a property in Hollywood Hills in 2012, a year after his separation from Demi Moore. He paid USD 8.4 million for the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house which sat on the ground measuring around 870 square metres.

Perched on a hillside, the breathtakingly beautiful mansion came with retractable glass walls and views of Hollywood Reservoir and the Hollywood sign from across its three stories. Built in 2006-07, the house came with a movie theatre, a gym, a wine cellar, a den, built-in fire pits and an infinity pool. Kutcher sold the property in 2014 for USD 9.9 million.

Reports suggest that he also owned another property in Hollywood Hills, which he had purchased for USD 971,500 with his then-stepdaughter Rumer Willis — the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore —in 2009. Nine years later, he granted his share of the property to Willis. The house was sold at around the same time for USD 572,500.

Kutcher and Kunis together bought their first property in May 2014 when they shelled out USD 10.2 million for a mansion in Beverly Hills’ Hidden Valley. They lived here for at least six years before listing it for sale in 2020. The house was eventually sold in January 2022 for USD 10.35 million, around USD 4 million less than their asking price.

Measuring 678 square metres on a 2,023-square-metre plot, the house came with five bedrooms and almost as many baths. It also came with a sauna, a wine room, a gym and a guest bedroom.

Before selling their Beverly Hills mansion, the couple bought a massive property measuring around 24,280 square metres nearby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk)

Dubbed ‘KuKu Farms’ by the couple, the sustainable farmhouse functions as their primary residence. They holed up here during the pandemic and grew corn on the grounds, which also has a functional, well-based irrigation system and solar power.

According to Architectural Digest, the main building is a 1930s French Neoclassical mansion with very high wooden-beam ceilings and large windows. It was originally designed by legendary American architect Sumner Spaulding. French interior design great Henri Samuel had it renovated in the 1980s.

In June 2017, the couple splurged USD 10 million for a two-storey beachfront home in Carpinteria, near Santa Barbara in California.

Measuring around 287 square metres, the six-bedroom, six-bathroom house has an open-plan design and all-white decor, including exterior and interior colour, with a hint of blue. Its location allows the Kutcher-Kunis family to enjoy uninterrupted views of the Pacific Ocean from both its ground floor and second floor with direct access to Padaro Beach.

Besides homes, Kutcher once also co-owned the Italian restaurant chain Dolce Enoteca e Ristorante, or simply Dolce. He started the business at Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles in 2003. It later expanded to Huntsville in Alabama and Atlanta in Georgia, before all of them, despite their success, shut down between 2009 and 2011.

Cars that the couple own

With their respective high net worth, it is not surprising that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are owners of an impressive car collection. Some reports suggest that while Kutcher owns six to seven cars, Kunis has around four or five. Their collection ranges from the average sedan to ultimate luxury vehicles and classic cars.

Among them are a Chevrolet Volt, a Toyota Prius and a Honda Civic hatchback. Kutcher has owned luxury cars such as the Lexus LS Hybrid, Mercedes-Benz SLK 350 and Mini Cooper S 4-Door. Kunis, on the other hand, has spent her wealth on luxury wheels such as Jaguar XK and Land Rover Range Rover Vogue.

Both own at least one Tesla electric car each. Kutcher and Kunis have been seen driving around in a black Tesla Model S. It is not clear which of the two owns the car, but reports suggest that they have another Tesla in their garage — a Tesla Model X. The latest Tesla Model S has a top speed of 322 km/h and a range of 637 km.

There are, however, three cars owned by Kutcher that are particularly noteworthy. It is believed that one of them is the Fisker Karma, a luxury electric sports sedan made by American motor company Fisker Automotive in 2012. Kutcher’s character in Two and a Half Men is shown driving a Fisker Karma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk)

According to a CBS News report from 2012, the car came with a 22-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack that powered two 200-hp electric motors. Its retail price for the base model, at the time, started at USD 102,000 and went up to USD 116,000. The car’s latest model is the Fisker Karma GS-6, which was produced in 2022.

The other famous car in Kutcher’s collection is a Ferrari California. He was photographed posing next to the red, open-top machine in 2014.

The Ferrari California is the costliest car in his collection, with a reported price tag of around USD 150,000 to USD 200,000. The two-seat sports car was introduced in 2008. It got a new model, Ferrari California T, in 2014. Both types are exceptionally powerful.

Ferrari California T’s acceleration, top speed and power are higher than the previous model. It comes with a 90-degree V8 engine with fuel direct injection delivering 412 kW of power. It can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 315 km/h.

Some reports suggest that the most attractive car in Kutcher’s collection is a 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS. It is believed that it is the vintage car in his garage. The car is no longer in production but has a very high demand in the vintage car market.

As for private jets, there is no clarity on whether Kutcher owns one. In March 2023, Daily Mail published a report stating that former US President Barack Obama was seen boarding a private jet believed to be owned by Kutcher at Los Angeles’s Van Nuys Airport. The report mentioned that Kutcher and Kunis often fly around in private jets.

Kutcher had also once invested in a private jet start-up known as BlackJet with billionaire music icon Jay-Z, Hollywood legend Will Smith and internet billionaire Marc Benioff, among others. BlackJet, however, shut down in 2016.

(Hero and Featured images: Juan Pablo Rico/AFP)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who has more money: Ashton Kutcher or Mila Kunis?

Ashton Kutcher has more money than Mila Kunis because of the former’s impressive portfolio of investments as a venture capitalist.

– How rich is Ashton Kutcher?

Ashton Kutcher has a net worth of somewhere around USD 200 million to USD 250 million.

– How is Mila Kunis so rich?

Mila Kunis has made most of her wealth owing to the success of many of her movies at the worldwide box office.

– How much is Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s house worth?

The couple owns a farmhouse in Los Angeles whose price is unclear. They also own a USD 10 million beachside property in Carpinteria.

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Malaysia