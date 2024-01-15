Preparing your closet for Lunar Chinese New Year shopping ahead? Then be sure to browse from these Malaysian homegrown fashion brands and stock up on essential pieces.

For the Chinese, no other time of the year is marked with as much fanfare and electric zeal as the weeks leading up to the Lunar Chinese New Year festivities. Typically occurring in late January or early February depending on the emergence of the new moon during this period, it denotes the beginning of the spring season according to the traditional Chinese lunarsolar calendar and spans 15 days in total.

Symbolically heralding a fresh beginning for the Chinese, the festival has even come to influence other similar New Year celebrations by neighbouring ethnic cultures, such as the Korean Seollal New Year and the Vietnamese Tết Nguyên Đán. Given its broad scope, the Lunar Chinese New Year customs practiced by the myriad of Chinese ethnic groups across the globe can vary considerably.

With that said a few core tenets remain as common denominators, from red decorative motifs as a symbol of auspiciousness, to the fastidious cleaning of a family abode to sweep away misfortune in preparation for the incoming year’s good tidings. This is also a period during which demand for Chinese apparel reaches critical mass, with fashion’s trendsetters and arbiters of good taste flocking to scour for the latest and greatest of Lunar Chinese New Year collections in anticipation of the unrelenting house visitation schedules and innumerable family portraits that the season ushers.

From silk brocades to Chinese panko buttons and fastidious beadwork and embroidery details, these are the Malaysian fashion labels you should mark down for your Lunar Chinese New Year shopping lists this year.

Complete your Chinese New Year shopping by browsing these Malaysian homegrown fashion brands