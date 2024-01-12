Jotun Releases New Colours Inspired by Nature

From the clothes we wear to the world around us, colour is everywhere, yet often taken for granted. It reflects our personalities, represents our emotions and evokes new inspiration. Above all, colour tickles our creative senses, turning ideas into visual expressions of art.

Understanding the importance of colour in daily life, Jotun honours its power by introducing CANVAS – the brand’s new Global Colour Collection for 2024. Designed to inspire and encourage self-expression, the collection showcases 23 tones from the Jotun Majestic Sense paint line.

Inspired by nature’s wonders, the palette includes 10 brand new shades specially developed this year under the direction of Global Colour manager Lisbeth Larsen, in close collaboration with Jotun’s colour technology lab.

Subtle Green shade from Jotun’s Global Colour Collection

Responding to a growing global trend for calming, centering colours that help us relax, Jotun’s 2024 palette consists of a spectrum of nature-inspired greens, fresh blues and soft greys that reflect the tones and hues of mother nature. Earthy browns and beiges are also part of the new palette, cultivating a sense of groundedness, whereas yellows and golds underpin the ambience with an uplifting touch of joy.

Sitting down with Lisbeth Larsen, we dive into the world of Jotun for a better understanding of the function of colour and its ability to affect our brains.

In your opinion, what colour combination would you suggest for the modern man?

I would move towards the brown side. The combination of soft browns and elements of grey evokes a very modern, masculine scheme.

Lighting plays a big part in completing a space. What colours will suit a space based on their size?

It really depends on one’s preference and the size of a room won’t change. It’s all about optical illusion. What you should not do is to have one feature wall as it will make the room smaller. If you’re looking to make the room look bigger, it’s best to paint the ceiling the same colour as the walls. Light colours are also a great choice to lift the room compared to something dark.

Wall painted in Indi Pink



True Blue from Jotun’s Global Colour Collection

Why is having the right colour important?

There have been many recent studies lately on how colour affects us. One study that intrigued me was the study on classrooms and their wall colours. Most classrooms in schools are painted white and studies found that this decreases students’ learning ability over time. It’s all about our brains, especially this part of the brain known as the hypothalamus.

What other colours do you think will be trending in 2024?

In this collection, I think brown and pistachio green will become a favourite among many. I believe in coral as well. The best-selling colours to me will continue to be the neutrals. It’s been that way for many years because people are afraid to explore. I cannot blame them because they are timeless colours, but I strongly advise people not to be afraid of colour because colour will do you no harm. Colour will only add to the quality of life.

Lisbeth Larsen, Global Colour Manager at Jotun

