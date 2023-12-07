Acquiring their fortunes through inheritance and building successful businesses, these youngest billionaires in the world — who are merely in their twenties and thirties — have made a mark the world over in a short time.

From Norwegian billionaire Katharina Andresen inheriting her family fortune to Stanford University dropout Ryan Breslow focusing on his payment startup Bolt, these young billionaires represent a range of industries.

This exclusive club is also part of Forbes‘ The World’s Youngest Billionaires 2023 list, which is worth a whopping USD 64 billion. Additionally, they constitute 0.6 per cent of the 2,640 world’s billionaires, according to the publication. While the 19-year-old Clemente Del Vecchio, with a net worth of USD 3.9 billion, replaced Kevin David Lehmann as the world’s youngest billionaire in 2023, FTX’s Chief Technology Officer Gary Wang didn’t make it to this year’s billionaires’ list by Forbes.

These are the youngest billionaires in the world

Clemente Del Vecchio

Age: 19

Country: Italy

Source of wealth: Luxottica

Net worth: USD 3.9 billion (MYR 18.2 billion)

When Leonardo Del Vecchio, chairman of the world’s largest eyeglasses firm, Luxottica, died in June 2022, his younger son Clemente inherited a 12.5 per cent stake in his father’s multinational corporation Delfin S.à r.l, which is also the majority stockholder of Luxottica.

According to the official Delfin S.à r.l website, the company’s aggregate net asset value was approximately USD 29.77 billion and a gross asset value total of around USD 32.19 billion, as of 31 August 2021.

According to Forbes, the world’s youngest billionaire is currently not serving any position at Luxottica — the brand with a large portfolio of luxury eyewear such as Ray-Ban, Sunglass Hut and Oakley.

Kim Jung-youn

Age: 19

Country: South Korea

Source of wealth: Online gaming

Net worth: USD 1.3 billion (MYR 6 billion)

Teenage billionaire Kim Jung-youn, who is reportedly 19 years old, inherited a 15 per cent stake in the online gaming giant Nexon after her business magnate father Kim Jung-ju’s demise in February 2022. She has also inherited 31 per cent stakes in NCX, the largest shareholder of Nexon. Jung-youn is the first female billionaire on Forbes‘ 2023 list of the youngest billionaires.

One of Asia’s top video game companies, Nexon was the first to develop the earliest MMORPG, a multiplayer online role-playing game. With around 80 live games in more than 190 countries, Nexon is popular for some of its most famous ones such as MapleStory, Dungeon&Fighter, Sudden Attack and KartRider.

First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Nexon was added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017.

Kevin David Lehmann

Age: 21

Country: Germany

Source of wealth: Drugstores

Net worth: USD 2.5 billion (MYR 11.6 billion)

The third-youngest billionaire in the world owes his fortune to his father Guenther Lehmann’s German drugstore chain dm (drogerie markt), which has an annual revenue of over USD 14 billion.

Founded in 1973 by Prof. Götz W. Werner in Karlsruhe, the country’s leading drugstore chain employs around 46,000 people in over 2,000 stores across Germany, according to the company website.

Forbes reports Kevin became a stakeholder at dm after his father transferred its 50 per cent ownership to him in 2017.

Kim Jung-min

Age: 21

Country: South Korea

Source of wealth: Online gaming

Net worth: USD 1.3 billion (MYR 6 billion)

Kim Jung-min inherited most of her fortune from her family along with her younger sister Kim Jung-youn, to become the fourth-youngest billionaire in the world. Jung-min is also the owner of a third of her family’s assets, which include 15 per cent shares of the Japanese-South Korean video game company Nexon. Reportedly, Jung-min has acquired around 31 per cent shares of NXC.

However, as per Forbes, Jung-min, along with her younger sister Jung-youn, lead a quiet life and are not known to have an active role in the company.

Luca Del Vecchio

Age: 22

Country: Italy

Source of wealth: Luxottica

Net worth: USD 3.9 billion (MYR 18.2 billion)

One of the two children the late Del Vecchio had with Sabina Grossi, Luxottica’s former board member and head of investor relations, Luca is currently not operating in any role at his father’s eyewear company EssilorLuxottica, according to Forbes.

However, a 2022 Bloomberg article revealed that business tycoon Del Vecchio had divided his fortune equally among his heirs.

The article added that his Will stated that each of his eight heirs — his wife, his six children and the son of his wife from a previous marriage — are to receive a 12.5-per cent stake in Del Vecchio’s holding company, Delfin S.à r.l. While a statement mentioning the same was released by Delfin as well, it added that the Will didn’t have any other instructions about the governance of the company.

As of now, Luca owns the 12.5 per cent stake that he inherited from his father.

Alexandra Andresen

Age: 27

Country: Norway

Source of wealth: Investments

Net worth: USD 1.5 billion (MYR 7 billion)

Alexandra Andresen is the youngest of the billionaire Andresen sisters and the owner of a 42-per cent stake in her father’s investment company Ferd.

Currently, Ferd mainly runs hedge funds. It is an active investor in the Nordic stock exchange and has private equity investments.

A 2021 Business Insider report revealed that the Ferd inheritance was a great responsibility for Alexandra, which she spoke about in a 2014 interview as well.

“In a way I think that I have not made me deserving of this, while I want to help develop Ferd and make it even better. Finding a way to give something back, I think is difficult,” she said.

According to Forbes, Alexandra also owns a horse breeding and training facility.

Katharina Andresen

Age: 28

Country: Norway

Source of wealth: Investments

Net worth: USD 1.5 billion (MYR 7 billion)

Norwegian millennial Katharina Andresen was gifted her billionaire status by her father Johan H. Andresen, who made her the owner of the other 42 per cent of Ferd.

Founded in 1849 by the first Johan H. Andresen, this family-owned business got its current name in 2001. Johan, who has been running the company as its chair since 2012, currently controls 70 per cent of its votes through a dual-class share structure.

In addition to her responsibilities to the company, Katharina is also working in a construction company in Oslo, reports Forbes Czech.

Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio

Age: 28

Country: Italy

Source of wealth: Luxottica

Net worth: USD 3.9 billion (MYR 18.2 billion)

One of six children of eyewear kingpin and the late chairman of EssilorLuxottica, Leonardo Del Vecchio, Leonardo Maria owns a 12.5-per cent stake in his father’s multinational holding corporation Delfin S.à r.l governed under Luxembourg laws.

Leonardo Maria inherited his share along with his mother and six half-siblings, after Leonardo Del Vecchio’s demise in 2022.

Besides serving as the chief strategy officer of EssilorLuxottica, Leonardo Maria is also the CEO of Salmoiraghi & Viganò. The eyewear retail company was acquired for an undisclosed amount by EssilorLuxottica in 2016.

As a holding company, Delfin S.à r.l owns shares in the world’s largest eyeglasses firm, EssilorLuxottica, insurance provider Generali, banks Mediobanca and UniCredit, and real estate investor Covivio.

Ryan Breslow

Age: 29

Country: US

Source of wealth: E-commerce

Net worth: USD 1.1 billion (MYR 5.4 billion)

One of the wealthiest youngsters on the Forbes list, Ryan Breslow dropped out of Stanford to focus on his payment startup Bolt. This software was co-founded by Breslow to simplify the landscape of e-commerce companies. Bringing one-click payments to online retailers, Bolt was valued at USD 11 billion in 2022.

According to Forbes, because of the challenging times faced by private markets, the company now stands at a value of USD 5 billion. Additionally, after raising a total of USD 1.3 billion for Bolt, including USD 355 million in January 2022, Breslow withdrew as the CEO of the start-up and now works as its executive chairman.

Though Breslow is one of the youngest billionaires in the world, he leads an extremely low-key life. Revealing the same, a 2022 Forbes article states, “Between Zoom meetings and virtual yoga sessions, Breslow, whose stake in Bolt gives him a fortune worth $2 billion, eats a vegan, locally sourced lunch in solitude and silence. He rarely eats in front of other people. He abstains from meat and gluten, caffeine and alcohol. No supplements or illicit substances, either.”

Gustav Magnar Witzøe

Age: 30

Country: Norway

Source of wealth: Fish farming

Net worth: USD 3.5 billion (MYR 16.3 billion)

Norwegian model Gustav Magnar Witzøe not only has good looks but also an approximately 50 per cent stake in one of the world’s largest salmon producers Salmar ASA.

His father Gustav Witzoe, who founded the company in 1991, made Gustav Magnar the owner of half the company’s stake in 2013.

Witzøe, however, is trying to find his own footing in investing in real estate and tech startups. Currently, he is the co-founder of an investment firm called Wiski Capital and indulges in philanthropy through The W Initiative, which makes donations to children’s health- and education-focused groups.

Despite being one of the youngest billionaires in the world, he leads a quiet life in Oslo in his Aker Brygge waterfront-facing penthouse that he shares with his Staffordshire bull terrier, Aro.

In a 2022 interview, Witzøe told The Telegraph, “I wasn’t poorer or richer the day after [he inherited the stake]. It’s still my dad’s company, he makes that decision. It’s paperwork, basically. It’s not like the money instantly transfers to your bank account.”

