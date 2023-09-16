UINAH is Elevating the Bornean Pop Culture With its Craft Sodas

In light of Malaysia Day, Augustman Malaysia spoke Matthias Tan from Sabah who, along with his business partner are making a change in their homeland thanks to their delicious ginger craft soda label, UINAH.

Mention Sabah to city folks and the first few imageries that comes to mind are acres of lush rainforests and wildlife, vibrant beaches, indigenous communities and rural sceneries. With its naturally rich earth and gorgeous landscape, it’s no wonder Sabah has become an attractive gem for both tourists and major companies.

When the Bornean state, along with Sarawak, joined Malaysia on 16th September 1963, progress started coming to the fore. Towns began to take shape and the tourism industry began to flourish.

Yet despite all these advancements, Sabah has always been the unappreciated sibling of Malaysia. That’s just one side of the story, however, because two Sabahans are changing their beloved homeland’s narrative with their craft soda business known as Uinah.

Matthias Tan (Left) and James Wong (Right), Founders of UINAH Sabah

The story of Uinah began with two childhood friends, James Wong and Matthias Tan, who both shared their love for ginger craft soda and their homeland.

Before the duo joined forces to create Uinah, they were on very different paths. For Tan, he dabbled in tourism for eight years before joining the oil and gas industry, spending another eight years there.

“Being in the tourism sector really widened my perspective of Sabah and made me realise its potential in the agriculture and tourism sector.” Matthias Tan, Co-Founder of UINAH Sabah

Loving the benefits and warm taste that ginger craft sodas provide, Tan and Wong looked into creating their very own craft soda by using Sabah’s native Tambunan ginger.

According to Tan, these herbaceous roots come from the small town of Tambunan, which lies within the Crocker Range. Its volcanic soil is naturally enriched with minerals and is responsible for the ginger’s unique spicy and floral taste.

On the contrary, growing Tambunan gingers isn’t easy. It takes years to master its organic cultivation. Hence, Uinah collaborates with local farmers to grow and harvest these spices. “The ginger farmers know how to grow the ginger organically without harming the earth,” Tan said. “To truly understand how they plant and nurture these gingers, we took initiative and stayed with them for at least two or three nights together.”

Tambunan Gingers

A farmer harvesting the gingers for UINAH Tambunan Gingers are used to make UINAH’s beloved ginger craft sodas and they are tended and harvested by local farmers in Sabah.

Tending and harvesting these fragrant gingers are just a small fraction of what Uinah does. The ginger roots must also go through thorough cleansing, processing and days of brewing to be made into a delicious liquid gold. “We start the process by combining a batch of fermented ginger extract and a batch of soda to create the brew,” Tan said. “It takes at least one week for the craft sodas to mature and release its earthy goodness.”

Of course, there is a secret ingredient added to these concoctions to make it uniquely Uinah. With the success of its ginger craft sodas, which is labeled as Ginger Land, Tan and Wong decided to expand and delve into different tropical variations to cater to everybody’s palate.

Thus, Uinah now carries a variation of flavoured craft sodas including Ginger Land, Roselle Paradise, and Honey Meadow. More recently, they also introduced Lime Forest and Pomelo Spring flavours.







UINAH Sabah has several flavours apart from its beloved Ginger Craft Sodas.

While Uinah’s popularity continued to grow with its healthy beverages, their efforts to bring craft sodas into the F&B market had some hiccups along the way. “Crafts sodas were considered new to the beverage market,” Tan shared. “It will take time to convince people to opt for these healthier drinks compared to the giants that have been marketing their own drinks for decades.”

As time passed and as society changed, healthy beverages have become a preferred refreshment compared to the sugary soft drinks that once dominated the world. Because of the growing trend of healthy living, Uinah was able to spread its joy among those who were willing to experience it.

While obstacles are common in business, the pandemic presented a huge challenge for the Sabahan duo, as it almost led them to close Uinah for good. “At that time, Uinah was still small and with all the challenges that came, me and my business partner contemplated whether to keep going or to close shop,” Tan said.

Despite the challenges, the duo decided to continue fighting because of the products’ initial success among the locals. Another factor that prompted them to continue was Uinah’s ability to empower the local community in Sabah.

Sabah holds one of Borneo’s most unique wildlife and enriched greenery.

Tan revealed that within Sabah’s tourism sector, most of its trinkets and souvenirs aren’t locally made, and the businesses aren’t fully owned by its people. In fact, the items are crafted in China, sold in Sabah, and the profits would eventually return to its manufacturers overseas.

Realising the injustice happening in their very homeland, Tan and Wong felt a sense of responsibility and growing patriotism towards Sabah. “It frustrates me to know that many of our tourism goods aren’t owned or governed by our local community,” Tan said. “I would love to do something about it and give Sabah back to the people who were born and raised here.”

With Uinah, they were able to channel their efforts into reaching out and collaborating with the local community. That proved to be a charitable act that created a new cycle of opportunities. “Every time I head to the farms to collect the ingredients, I can always see the smiles on the farmers’ faces,” Tan said.

“The children and residents are happy too. It is a promising sign that these local communities are proud to be associated with Uinah.” Matthias Tan, Co-Founder of UINAH Sabah

Besides empowering the local community, Uinah also considers sustainable practices in their line of work. As Uinah’s beverages come in glass bottles, the team ensures that all used bottles are returned to the factory to be recycled again. “About 70 per cent of Uinah’s clients consists of hotels, resorts, cafes, and restaurants. The bottles sold to these on-trade outlets will be bought back by us. We would then recycle the bottles by cleaning, sanitising, and drying them out before putting on a brand-new label,” Tan said.

Majority of UINAH’s glass bottles are recycled.

Uinah’s push for sustainability is a good initiative to maintain Sabah’s environmental beauty. Besides this endeavour, its founders are also in the midst of switching to aluminium cans soon. To Tan, aluminium is a convenient material to be recycled daily. “With aluminium cans, we don’t have to worry too much about waste as people can easily pick the cans up and sell them at a value for themselves. We’re looking at pushing for a seven-to-three ratio where 70 per cent will be aluminium cans and 30 per cent will still be glass bottles”.

Since its inception in 2018, Uinah has brought nothing but joy and livelihood to many, especially the people of Sabah. While the Bornean state holds much authenticity and richness in its culture, there are still many areas that could be turned into metropolises. But as a proud Sabahan, Tan said he doesn’t mind this at all.

“To me, I feel that the more industrialised a place becomes, the more it loses its uniqueness. People come to Sabah for its greenery and rich culture, and I think that’s what sets us apart.” Matthias Tan, Co-Founder of UINAH Sabah

