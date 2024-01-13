We are barely two weeks into 2024 and Netflix has already brought us an array of brilliant shows and movies. From The Brothers Sun to Good Grief, the streaming platform has left OTT enthusiasts glued to their screens.

Now, there’s another exciting addition to their must-watch list – 3 Body Problem, a sci-fi adventure brought to life by the creators of Game Of Thrones, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

This upcoming series delves into a gripping narrative where one woman’s pivotal decision in 1960s China sends ripples across space and time, prompting a coalition of brilliant scientists to unite against an unprecedented cosmic threat.

Adding an extra layer of intrigue, the show is an adaptation of the acclaimed 2008 novel The Three-Body Problem by Chinese author Liu Cixin. So, if you’re eagerly anticipating this cosmic journey, here’s a quick guide covering everything, from the plot to the release date of Netflix’s 3 Body Problem.

What is the plot of ‘3 Body Problem’?

The web series 3 Body Problem promises an immersive experience spread across eight episodes, ensuring a cosmic journey like no other.

The official synopsis of the series teases, “A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.”

Meet the cast of Netflix’s ‘3 Body Problem’

Directed by Academy Award-nominated Derek Tsang, the series boasts a stellar ensemble cast. Eiza González from Godzilla vs. Kong takes on the role of Auggie Salazar, while Benedict Wong, known for Doctor Strange, steps into the shoes of Da Shi.

The cast also includes Jess Hong as Jin Cheng and Jovan Adept as Saul Durand. Notably, 3 Body Problem welcomes familiar faces from Game of Thrones, including John Bradley (who played Samwell Tarly), Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos) and Jonathan Pryce (High Sparrow).

What is the release date for Netflix’s ‘3 Body Problem’?

The show will start streaming on Netflix on 21 March 2024.

Is there a trailer for Netflix’s ‘3 Body Problem’?

Yes, Netflix treated fans to a sneak peek, dropping the trailer of 3 Body Problem on 10 January. Check out the trailer below:

(Header and feature image courtesy: Credits: Netflix)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When is 3 Body Problem releasing?

The series is set to drop on Netflix on 21 March 2024.

– What is the plot of 3 Body Problem?

The plot revolves around a young woman’s pivotal decision in 1960s China, causing cosmic repercussions that unravel the laws of nature. A group of brilliant scientists and an unorthodox detective unite to face humanity’s greatest threat.

– Who is in the cast of 3 Body Problem?

The stellar cast includes Eiza González, Benedict Wong, Jess Hong and Jovan Adept. Game of Thrones veterans such as John Bradley, Liam Cunningham and Jonathan Pryce also join the ensemble.