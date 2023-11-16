Sand Land: The Series, a fresh adaptation of a manga by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama is one of the most anticipated anime series to look forward to in 2024. The anime is a part of Yes. Star’s (Disney+) “STAR Anime Series” lineup will continue the story from the Sand Land movie adaptation, which premiered in Japan on 18 August 2023.

The upcoming series is backed by the same production team that worked on the anime film, led by director Toshihisa Yokoshima, with guidance from Hiroshi Koujina as direction adviser. Hayashi Mori serves as the scriptwriter, Yoshikazu Iwanami as the sound director and Yūgo Kanno as the musical composer.

If you are curious about Sand Land: The Series’ plot, cast and release date, here is everything to know about the upcoming anime series.

What is the plot of Akira Toriyama’s ‘Sand Land’ anime series?

In the anime film, the plot is set in the barren wasteland known as Sandland where humans and demonic creatures struggle to survive due to the constant scarcity of water. When an old sheriff seeks the Prince of the Underworld, Beelzebub’s aid in locating the elusive Phantom Lake, the latter embarks on a journey accompanied by Thief, a wise demon. Together, they confront the king’s army and resolve the secrets shrouding numerous mysteries within this harsh world.

The official Sand Land website has confirmed that the show will pick up the story from where the anime film adaptation left off. Fans can expect some special moments as the series includes clips that were originally cut from the film, along with specific scenes adapted directly from the manga. The announcement also unveiled a key visual showcasing Beelzebub, Thief and Rao riding a dune buggy.

Who is in the cast of ‘Sand Land: The Series’?

Sand Land: The Series will feature the original voice cast from the anime film. Mutsumi Tamura reprises the role of Beelzebub, Kazuhiro Yamaji voices Rao and Chō portrays Thief. While, General Are and General Zau’s roles are voiced by Satoshi Tsuruoka and Nobuo Tobita, respectively.

When will ‘Dragon Ball’ creators’ new anime series ‘Sand Land’ be released?

Sand Land: The Series is set for an exclusive streaming release on Star (Disney+) in Japan in the spring of 2024. Subsequently, it will be available on Disney platforms worldwide.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb and Twitter/Sand Land Official)