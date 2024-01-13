While popular series such as Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan and Hell’s Paradise have kept anime fans hooked for the last few years, anime movies are about to take over in 2024. And, thanks to the phenomenon of series being turned into movies, the upcoming anime movies lineup is filled with a slew of well-known names including My Hero Academia 4, Haikyu!! Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump and Puella Magi Madoka Magica: The Movie – Walpurgisnacht: Rising.

While anime series are great for fans of binge-watching, these films offer the unique experience of completing an anime story in a single sitting. Furthermore, these creations expand their universe with exciting sequels that are crafted to provide a standalone experience while covering an overarching story.

So, if you are looking forward to your favourite anime series’ film or a completely original storyline filled with romance or horror, here are the best upcoming anime movies to watch out for in 2024.

10 upcoming anime movies of 2024 we are most excited about

Maboroshi

Release date: 15 January

Maboroshi tells the story of Masamune Kikuiri, a 14-year-old boy stuck in a town after a steelworks explosion. His meeting with two mysterious individuals, Mutsumi Sagami and the silent and wild Itsumi, sets off a chain of events that disrupt the world’s harmony.

Directed and written by Mari Okada, Maboroshi, aka Alice and Therese’s Illusory Factory, is an original anime film, produced by studio MAPPA. It premiered in Japanese theatres on 15 September 2023 and is now gearing up for a worldwide streaming release.

Haikyu!! Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump

Release date: 16 February

Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump takes its name from the 294th chapter of the original manga series, highlighting the showdown between Karasuno High School’s team and Nekoma’s. The fourth season of the anime series focused on Karasuno’s journey to the Nationals. The team managed to advance to the third round, defeating the Inarizaki team.

The movie will pick up from here to cover the keenly awaited clash between the Karasuno and Nekoma teams. Additionally, it will also expand its focus to include Fukurodani and further explore Bakuto’s story arc.

Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction

Release date: 22 March and 19 April

Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction, the upcoming two-part anime film adaptation, directed by Tomoyuki Kurokawa, is scheduled for release in March and April of 2024. The story is based on the manga penned and illustrated by Inio Asano.

Three years before the main plot, a massive spaceship appears over Tokyo that triggers a conflict against harmless aliens, igniting debates on pacifism and stirring controversy. Amidst this occurrence, high schoolers Koyama Kadode and Nakagawa Ouran adopt an unchanged demeanour, living their lives untouched by the event.

The crux of this tale doesn’t lie in the alien invasion but rather delves into the essence of human behaviour, conversations, the journey to maturity and the complexities of life.

Detective Conan: The Million Dollar Signpost

Release date: 12 April

Following the success of the 2023 movie Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine, Detective Conan: The Million Dollar Signpost is the 27th instalment in the iconic Detective Conan movie series. The focus of this film extends beyond the main character Conan, spotlighting two pivotal figures in the series: Kaito Kid and Heiji Hattori.

According to the anime’s official website, “In Hakodate, Hokkaido, a foreboding announcement arrives from the Kaito Kid at the repository of the Onoe Zaibatsu. This time, Kid is targeting a Japanese sword with connections to Toshizo HIijikata, the vice commander of Shinsengumi, who lived at the end of the Edo period. As Kid pursues the Big Jewel, the question arises: why is he after a sword? Meanwhile, the renowned detective from the west, Heiji Hattori, along with Conan and others, visits Hakodate for a kendo tournament. On the day of the anticipated crime, Heiji successfully exposes Kid’s disguise and corners him…!? Simultaneously, a lifeless body marked with a cross-shaped cut is discovered in Hakodate’s warehouse district.”

Bocchi the Rock! Film

Release date: Spring and Summer 2024

Bocchi the Rock, the anime series that captivated audiences is returning with a special project — a two-part movie. These films will revisit and revive the most significant moments from the TV anime’s inaugural season, offering fans a chance to savour the enchantment once more.

For those who are new to the anime, it follows Hitori Gotō, a girl plagued by intense anxiety and social awkwardness. However, she also aspires to become a rock musician and comes face to face with an opportunity when she is welcomed into Nijika Ijichi’s newly established Kessoku Band.

Trapezium

Release date: 10 May 2024

Trapezium is a Japanese novel penned by Kazumi Takayama, a former member of the Japanese female idol group Nogizaka46. Now, an anime film adaptation, produced by CloverWorks, is slated for its premiere in May and is being directed by Masahiro Shinohara.

The plot follows Yu Higashi, who is driven by her aspiration to become an idol and sets stringent rules for herself during her high school years. She vows to abstain from using social media, avoids romantic relationships, aims not to draw attention at school and aims to befriend girls from various regions. Her relentless pursuit of this dream leads her through a unique high school experience, shaping her journey in unexpected ways.

My Hero Academia 4

Release date: Summer 2024

The Jump Festa 2024 stage for My Hero Academia unveiled exciting news regarding the franchise’s upcoming fourth anime film instalment. The film will feature an original storyline crafted by author Kohei Horikoshi, who will also oversee character designs and provide general supervision for the movie.

Horikoshi emphasised that the events depicted in the film will align with the chronology of the My Hero Academia anime series. He explained: “Again, the content will follow the timeline that was broadcast in the TV anime. The society that finally collapsed successfully in the anime will be the setting this time.”

My Hero Academia follows Izuku, who has had a lifelong dream of becoming a hero, an ambitious aspiration for a kid without any superpowers. In a world where 80 per cent of the population possesses various super-powered ‘quirks’, Izuku was among the unlucky minority born without any abilities. However, his lack of powers doesn’t stop him from pursuing admission to one of the world’s most esteemed hero academies.

Fureru

Release date: Autumn 2024

The team behind Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day has revealed plans for an original movie named Fureru, set to premiere in 2024. The upcoming drama film blends elements of slice-of-life and fantasy and is directed by Tatsuyuki Nagai. Mari Okada, known for her screenwriting, has penned the screenplay.

Their collaboration brought to life the 2019 film Her Blue Sky, which depicted a rural setting intertwined with surreal elements, focusing on a youthful ensemble. Fureru is also expected to adopt a similar approach, generating significant anticipation for the poignant narrative it promises to unfold. However, specific plot details about the film have not been disclosed yet.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica: The Movie – Walpurgisnacht: Rising

Release date: Winter 2024

Puella Magi Madoka Magica has held a global reputation as a dark fantasy anime series. On the 10th anniversary of the anime franchise, the upcoming film Puella Magi Madoka Magica: The Movie – Walpurgisnacht: Rising was announced, with Akiyuki Shinbo as the chief director and Yukihiro Miyamoto as the director.

The series follows a group of young women who are offered the chance to become magical girls by a mysterious creature named Kyubey. In exchange for a single wish, they gain powers and the responsibility to fight witches and other supernatural creatures that pose a threat to humanity. However, they soon discover the harsh and grim reality of possessing powers.

Kimi no Iro

Release date: TBD

Kimi no Iro is hailed as one of the most anticipated anime films of 2024 and is directed by Naoko Yamada, renowned for her work on the K-On! series and the acclaimed 2016 film, A Silent Voice. The screenplay for this film is crafted by Reiko Yoshida, known for her work on Violet Evergarden.

The story revolves around a high school girl gifted with the ability to perceive people’s emotions as colours. However, she often prioritises the emotions of others over expressing her true feelings. The story delves into her struggles, her encounters with different individuals and her journey toward finding hope amidst these challenges.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/My Hero Academia and Haikyuu)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which is the best anime movie releasing in 2024?

Kimi no Iro, Fureru, Trapezium and Haikyuu!! Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump are some of the best anime movies set to release in 2024.

– Which is the most-awaited anime movie of 2024?

Kimi no Iro, My Hero Academia 4 and Puella Magi Madoka Magica: The Movie – Walpurgisnacht: Rising are some of the most awaited anime movies of 2024.

– Which is the best horror anime movie releasing in 2024?

Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction is the best horror-thriller anime movie slated to release in 2024.