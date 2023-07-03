The trailer for Attack on Titan season 4, part 4 was revealed at the Anime Expo 2023. While fans are awaiting the final part of season 4, they are also eagerly waiting to see whether Attack On Titan season 5 is on the cards. Given that the show has been airing for almost a decade, fans have grown accustomed to the long intervals between seasons. As the release date for Attack on Titan season 4, part 4 comes closer, numerous fans are curious about the timeline for the arrival of new episodes in Attack on Titan season 5.

So, here is what we know about the final part of Attack on Titan season 4, its plot, release date and trailer as well as the possibility (if at all) of season 5.

What will be the plot of ‘Attack on Titan’ season 4?

For the uninitiated, this Japanese anime is popular for its intense characters, compelling themes and storytelling art. It is set in a world where humanity is on the brink of extinction due to the existence of giant humanoid creatures known as Titans. These creatures devour humans, forcing the remnants of humanity to live within walled cities for protection. Eren Yeager joins the military along with his friends Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert to fight against the Titans and unravel the mysteries surrounding them. As the story progresses, they discover shocking truths about the Titans and the history of their world.

The fourth season of Attack on Titan, which is divided into three parts and titled The Final Season, unfolds four years after Eren and his friends discover the complete truth about their circumstances. A fresh group of characters, comprising the formidable Warrior Unit from the enemy’s ranks, engages in a fierce conflict with the Survey Corps, as both factions strive to safeguard their homes and ideals. Concurrently, Eren devises a formidable scheme to liberate his homeland by eliminating all enemies.

When is the final part of ‘Attack on Titan’ season 4 releasing?

The final part of Attack On Titan season 4 is set to release in Fall 2023. As of now, the exact date has not been revealed.

Will there be an ‘Attack on Titan’ season 5?

Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that Attack on Titan will have a fifth season. This is indicated by the fact that the fourth season was titled The Final Season, and the manga itself concluded in June 2021. Not to mention, as per the official Twitter account of the show, it has been confirmed that Attack on Titan season 5 is not happening and that the ongoing fourth season will be the end of the anime drama.

Check out the trailer for season 4 below:

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy IMDb/Attack On Titan)