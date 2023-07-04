Suits and cigarettes, check. Rollerskates and a Walkman, checkity-check. Barbenheimer is on the horizon—here are the best memes and reactions to the simultaneous releases of the films Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer set the same premiere date for 21 July, and many are looking forward to watching the two films back-to-back. Finally, we get the unique chance feel that life in plastic is fantastic, and to become death, the destroyer of worlds—both in the same day.

Whichever film wins in this box office battle, we’re in for a pink, explosive fun time. Let’s see what memes and reactions Twitter has come up with, in what netizens have officially coined ‘Barbenheimer.’

Barbenheimer: The best Twitter reactions and memes so far

In full swing, baybee

HAPPY BARBENHEIMER MONTH pic.twitter.com/ywvLwNtEI0 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 1, 2023

Your move, Nolan

The Oppenheimer marketing team has an opportunity to do the funniest thing possible https://t.co/LTI644XiTm — skoova stev (@bootcutgenes) June 26, 2023

Pretty please we need this collab

this is my barbenheimer 🤝 pic.twitter.com/z4v8XsEsq4 — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) July 2, 2023

We have checked and this is real lmao

Plastique fantastique ✨

what if we kiss and hold hands when we watch the barbenheimer double feature https://t.co/YkAKaeBFKy — ❤️‍🔥 (@ATR3lDES) June 29, 2023

“Nolan himself has not commented on the trend” oh let’s go girls

theres a separate section on the barbie and oppenheimer wikipedia pages for “barbenheimer” 😭 pic.twitter.com/VadmSml3PX — kay 🐊 (@mjcooke) July 1, 2023

Don’t lie, we all miss the baggy pants era even for just a little bit

My brain has been corrupted by the Barbenheimer battle https://t.co/WUzdRUHbU3 — fern 🌿 (@weekndatfernies) June 26, 2023

fit check fit check purr

barbenheimer has rotted my brain beyond repair https://t.co/hK4Jr0fHrS — a (@burtmackliinFBI) July 1, 2023

To those who celebrate? Girl, who doesn’t?

happy barbenheimer month to those who celebrate!! pic.twitter.com/S2eGNHEtAz — julieta-129 (@soburningred) July 1, 2023





