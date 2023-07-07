Be it a shipwreck or a missing submarine, ocean disasters have always managed to shake everyone to the core. As such, if there is a documentary based on such ocean disasters, it can make for a truly immersive and starting watch. After all, these documentaries offer a gripping and heart-wrenching exploration of the catastrophic events that have unfolded at sea, getting us as close as possible to experiencing them.

Shedding light on the devastating consequences of maritime tragedies, ocean documentaries dive deep (pun not intended) into shipwrecks, natural disasters and ocean life destruction’s heavy impact on humanity and the ecosystem. With expert opinions, IRL footage, survivor testimonies and investigations through new-age technology, these documentaries have managed to create awareness and provoke meaningful discussions about the importance of maritime safety.

So, without further ado, here are some of the best ocean disaster documentaries to add to your binge list.

10 ocean disaster documentaries to binge-watch this year

Back to the Titanic (2020)

Released in 2020, Back to the Titanic is a compelling documentary showcasing the iconic ship’s tragic history and attempts to revisit its underwater wreckage. The visually stunning film combines historical footage, interviews with survivors and cutting-edge technology to paint a vivid picture of the ill-fated voyage. Led by a team of renowned marine archaeologists and deep-sea explorers, the documentary also navigates the depths of the Atlantic Ocean, captures breathtaking images and uncovers new insights into the ship’s final moments. If you are curious about the shipwreck or just love all the lore surrounding Titanic in general, this documentary will serve as an exploration of both the past and the present, offering a proper understanding of the historical event.

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

Seaspiracy (2021)

Directed by Ali Tabrizi in 2021, Seaspiracy is a thought-provoking documentary film that explores the global impact of industrial fishing on marine ecosystems. Through investigative journalism and interviews with experts, the documentary exposes destructive fishing practices such as overfishing, bycatch and illegal fishing. It also goes deep into the harmful consequences of plastic pollution and the impact of fishing on marine wildlife and ocean ecosystems. The documentary raises questions about the sustainability of seafood consumption and the efficacy of various marine conservation efforts. As a documentary, Seaspiracy also aims to ignite conversations and inspire viewers to take action to protect the oceans and their diverse marine life for future generations.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 75 %

Disasters at Sea (2018)

Combining expert analysis with dramatic reenactments, this captivating docu-series explores the catastrophic events that occurred in the open water. From shipwrecks to explosions and collisions, each episode sheds light on the factors that led to these tragedies and the heroic efforts undertaken to save lives. Through vivid storytelling and expert insights, Disasters at Sea acts as a reminder of the dangers faced by sea travellers and the profound impact these disasters have had on people’s lives.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Mission Blue (2014)

Mission Blue follows the life and work of renowned oceanographer Dr Sylvia Earle, exploring her mission to protect and restore the world’s oceans through her organisation Mission Blue. It showcases her tireless efforts to raise awareness about the urgent need for ocean conservation, highlighting the alarming decline of marine ecosystems due to pollution, overfishing and climate change. Through stunning underwater cinematography and interviews with scientists and activists, the documentary paints a vivid picture of the beauty and fragility of the oceans. The aim is to inspire viewers to join the global movement to safeguard our precious marine environments for future generations.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 84 % (audience score)

Abandoned: Expedition Shipwreck (2021)

If exploring shipwrecks and the ocean floor is something that interests you, Abandoned: Expedition Shipwreck is a documentary series that should definitely be on your watchlist. It follows a team of adventurers and historians on a daring expedition to uncover the secrets of long-forgotten shipwrecks. With a mix of underwater exploration, archival footage and expert interviews, this thrilling documentary series portrays a journey through time and the risky waters where the ships met their fate. As the team navigates the challenges of the deep sea, they unravel the mysteries surrounding the vessel’s history, its crew and the circumstances that led to its tragic demise.

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

James Cameron’s Deepsea Challenge (2014)

Love the ocean as much as filmmaker James Cameron? Well, James Cameron’s Deepsea Challenge should be right up your alley. This documentary chronicles Cameron’s ambitious journey to the deepest part of the ocean, the Mariana Trench, and follows his years-long endeavour to design and build a specialised submersible capable of withstanding the extreme pressures of the deep sea. With archival footage and real-time exploration, the documentary captures Cameron’s journey into the abyss, offering a rare glimpse into the mysterious and unexplored world beneath the ocean’s surface. The film also highlights the technical challenges, scientific discoveries and personal wins of Cameron’s historic dive, showcasing his passion for exploration and the wonders of the deep sea.

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 67 %

Chasing Coral (2017)

All of us have heard about the mass coral depletion but what is it exactly? Directed by Jeff Orlowski-Yang, the Chasing Coral documentary explores the dramatic decline of coral reefs worldwide and follows a team of divers, scientists and photographers who are determined to document and raise awareness about coral bleaching, a phenomenon caused by rising ocean temperatures. Through stunning underwater cinematography and time-lapse imagery, they capture the beauty of coral reefs as well as their rapid deterioration as well as throw light onto the scientific research behind coral bleaching.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 100 %

A Plastic Ocean (2016)

A Plastic Ocean is an investigative documentary that looks into the devastating impact of plastic pollution on the world’s oceans. It follows journalist Craig Leeson and a team of international scientists and researchers as they explore remote corners of the globe, uncovering shocking evidence of the widespread presence of plastic waste in marine environments. Through underwater footage and expert inputs, the documentary reveals the harmful effects of plastic on marine life, ecosystems and human health. We all know how harmful plastic is to the overall environment, so this documentary acts as a wake-up call, urging viewers to rethink their relationship with plastic and take steps towards a more sustainable future.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 86 % (Audience score)

Turtle: The Incredible Journey (2009) Turtle: The Incredible Journey, a heartwarming documentary, sees the extraordinary journey of a loggerhead turtle named Little Logger. Taking us on an epic adventure, the viewers witness Little Logger’s incredible voyage across the vast oceans, from the Florida coastline to the North Atlantic and back. Through stunning cinematography and narrated by Miranda Richardson , the documentary explores the challenges and dangers faced by the turtle, including predators, pollution and human interference. Along the way, the viewers gain a deeper understanding of the delicate balance of marine ecosystems and the importance of conservation efforts to protect these creatures.

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 71 %

