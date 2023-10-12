For anyone familiar with the rich animation culture in Japan, it’s common knowledge that anime and manga series are intricately intertwined. While manga enthusiasts enjoy the transition of their beloved stories from the pages to the screen, those who aren’t familiar with comics don’t have to miss out on the anime experience, thanks to a host of original series.

When a manga becomes a hit among readers, popular studios pick it up for anime adaptations such as One Piece, Death Note, Tokyo Ghoul, Naruto and Jujutsu Kaisen. However, in a bid to expand the genre and cater to a larger audience, many animation studios have been experimenting with original anime series, receiving positive responses from fans and anime beginners. Intrigued but unsure of where to start from? Our ultimate guide to the best original anime series has got your back.

From classics like Cowboy Bebop and Psycho-Pass to critically acclaimed series like Terror in Resonance and Neon Genesis Evangelion, these 10 anime series without manga sources will keep you hooked throughout with their engaging stories crafted entirely from scratch.

Here are the best original anime series to add to your binge-list, according to IMDb ratings

Cowboy Bebop

Set in the year 2071, the anime spans five decades following a catastrophic incident involving a hyperspace gateway that made Earth nearly uninhabitable. It follows a group of bounty hunters, commonly known as ‘Cowboys’, who travel together on the spacecraft known as the Bebototo to pursue criminals.

Cowboy Bebop is dubbed as one of the greatest original animes of all time, thanks to its massive success in Japanese and international markets, especially the USA. Released in 1998, the show was ahead of its in all respects — from storyline and humour to action sequences and well-developed characters. While the audiences might spot elements from various genres, the series primarily takes inspiration from science fiction and noir cinema.

IMDb rating: 8.9/10

Code Geass

Revolving around an exiled prince, Lelouch vi Britannia, this is the story of how he acquires a unique and enigmatic ability called as ‘power of absolute obedience’ from a mysterious woman named C.C. Using this supernatural power, called Geass, the prince becomes the leader of a rebellion against the oppressive rule of the Holy Britannian Empire. In this role, he orchestrates a series of intense mecha battles as part of his quest for justice and change.

Code Geass is an original thriller anime series from Sunrise Animation Studio with characters designed by the all-female Japanese artist group, Clamp. Directed by Gorō Taniguchi and written by Ichirō Ōkouchi, it is also known for its iconic anti-hero Lelouch.

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

Neon Genesis Evangelion

The story of Neon Genesis Evangelion unfolds fifteen years after a global catastrophe known as the Second Impact, within the futuristic fortified city of Tokyo-3. At its core, the series follows the journey of Shinji Ikari, a teenage boy, who is recruited by his estranged father, Gendo and tasked with piloting a massive biomechanical mecha called an Evangelion to combat otherworldly entities dubbed Angels.

Produced by Gainax and directed by Hideaki Anno, Neon Genesis Evangelion, aka Evangelion or Eva, was one of the main shows behind the boom of the mecha anime genre. For the uninitiated, mecha anime’s focal point is mechanical innovations, for example, cyborgs, robots or futuristic inventions.

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Violet Evergarden

The anime centres around the titular character Violet Evergarden, a young ex-soldier, who has taken up a job at a postal company after the war. Here, her primary duty is to craft heartfelt letters that have the power to forge meaningful connections between people while struggling to get back in touch with her emotional side.

Violet Evergarden is an excellent original anime choice for those leaning towards light-hearted series. When the 13-episode show was released in 2018, it became massively popular among the younger generation and anime lovers. Thanks to its success, a spin-off film titled Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll premiered in Japan in 2019. Subsequently, a second anime film titled Violet Evergarden: The Movie was released in September 2020.

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Psycho-Pass

In a dystopian future where Japan is governed by the Sibyl System, Psycho-Pass follows Akane Tsunemori, a rookie inspector assigned to Division One within the Criminal Investigation Division of the Public Safety Bureau. Her responsibility is to investigate crimes involving latent criminals, who are assisted by a group known as Enforcers. However, when Akane confronts a criminal mastermind capable of evading this seemingly flawless system, she starts to question not only the integrity of Sibyl but also her own beliefs and principles.

If psychological thriller dramas are your most-watched genre, this show should be the next anime on your watchlist. Like Cowboy Bebop, this anime was lauded by audiences and critics in both Japan and the West for its characters and their interactions set in the futuristic environment.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Paranoia Agent

Paranoia Agent is based on a social phenomenon occurring in Musashino, Tokyo, which is triggered by a juvenile serial assailant, who goes by the name Lil’ Slugger. The story starts unfolding among a diverse ensemble of individuals, including his victims and the detectives tasked with capturing him. With each character taking their turn in the spotlight, the story gradually unveils hidden aspects of their private lives and uncovers the truth behind Lil’ Slugger’s actions.

Created by the legendary Japanese filmmaker Satoshi Kon, Paranoia Agent carries various signature elements of Kon’s films like Perfect Blue and Paprika. As such, the series focuses on blurring the lines between reality and fantasy as well as heavy attention to psychological details.

IMDb rating: 8/10

Death Parade

In this universe, the recently deceased are sent to Quindecim Bar where various games determine the ultimate destiny of their souls. At the heart of it, Death Parade primarily revolves around Decim, the solitary bartender running the place. He is accompanied by his assistant as they navigate the complex and morally challenging process of determining the fate of the souls of their patron.

Created, written and directed by Yuzuru Tachikawa, Death Parade is a miniseries that was produced from the short film Death Billiards.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Great Pretender

Great Pretender follows the adventures of a self-proclaimed con artiste, Makoto Edamura, who believes that he is best at what he does. However, his confidence is tested when he encounters a rival, who is far more skilled and experienced than he could have ever imagined. This unexpected encounter draws Edamura into a world of deceptions and conspiracies, leading to a series of thrilling misadventures.

The show is widely recognised as one of the top original anime series on Netflix, and it certainly deserves this claim. Blending genres of mystery and humour with a touch of romance, this series is another remarkable accomplishment from Wit Studio, following its success with the adaptation of Attack on Titan.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Terror in Resonance

Created in an alternative version of the present day, Terror in Resonance tells the tale of two teenage boys, who steal a prototype atomic bomb, seemingly launching a terrorist attack. Under the alias Sphinx, they upload a video on the Internet, issuing a threat to destroy Tokyo unless a cryptic riddle is deciphered. Unbeknownst to many, they are survivors of a covert experiment conducted by the Rising Peace Academy, aimed at developing orphaned children with savant syndrome into living weapons. As the story unfolds, they form a connection with Lisa, a lonely high school girl, who becomes entangled in their mission to expose the sinister activities of the academy.

If you are fond of the dark, spine-chilling and filled with suspense kind of genre, the highly acclaimed Terror in Resonance will be worth your time. Produced by MAPA and created and directed by Shinichirō Watanabe, this thriller anime has managed to set itself apart from the rest because of its uncommon themes, especially issues of modern times.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Durarara!!

Durarara!! is a complex urban fantasy series set in Ikebukuro, Tokyo. It features a diverse set of characters including the headless Dullahan Celty Sturluson, a mysterious online gang called the Dollars and individuals like Mikado Ryuugamine and Anri Sonohara, who get entangled in the city’s chaotic underbelly.

Amidst the supernatural occurrences, gang warfare and personal vendettas, the series weaves a tale of interwoven destinies, hidden powers and the enigmatic figure Izaya Orihara. Sounds exciting, doesn’t it?

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

