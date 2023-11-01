Anime is home to some incredible battleground fantasies, such as Dragon Ball, Naruto and One Piece. However, if you are willing to expand beyond the happy hits, the creative genre is teeming with stories with dark psychological concepts. These make for the best psychological thriller anime series, immersing the audiences in a world where reality fades into illusions and the human psyche is explored with meticulous detail.

While anime enthusiasts appreciate a diverse array of storylines, psychological thrillers have the power to keep them on the edge of their seats — making them question their perceptions while probing the complexities of the human mind. From perplexing crime thriller animes including Death Note, Banana Fish and Monster to psychological battles in Ergo Proxy, Series Experiment Lain and Steins; Gate, these series are a testament to the power of good animation.

So much so, Japanese director and screenwriter Satoshi Kon has been lauded for his work in the psychological thriller and surreal genres, with anime films such as Perfect Blue and Paprika. Interestingly, the 2010 Hollywood hit Black Swan, directed by filmmaker Darren Aronofsky is loosely based on Kon’s Perfect Blue. Additionally, the impact of this genre has always been baffling and realistic, with many countries banning certain shows on multiple grounds. For example, Death Note has been restricted in China as the series inspired real-life cases of children making their very own diaries and writing names of people they did not like.

So, get ready to enter a realm where the line between sanity and madness is as thin as a razor’s edge as we take you through the 10 best psychological thriller anime series that blend nail-biting elements of crime, horror and suspense.

10 best psychological thriller anime series to binge-watch

Death Note (2006)

When discussing psychological thriller anime, it would be a crime not to mention the iconic Death Note. Ever since its debut in 2006, the series has been hailed as one of the most popular animes and has been recommended by many to anyone getting into this genre.

Light Yagami, a high school student stumbles upon a mysterious notebook called the Death Note, which has the power to kill anyone whose name is written in it, provided the writer knows the person’s face. Light, who is disappointed with the state of the world and its justice system, decides to use the book to rid the world of criminals and create a world reigned by him. However, his actions attract the attention of law enforcement agencies and a brilliant detective known only as L.

IMDb rating: 8.9/10

Steins; Gate (2011)

The creators of Steins; Gate have managed to master the art of time travel like no other anime series and, in the process, made one of the best psychological thrillers of all time. Rintarou Okabe, a self-proclaimed mad scientist, along with his friends, creates a makeshift time machine using a microwave and a mobile phone. The group accidentally discovers they can send text messages to the past, which leads to a series of experiments with time travel. However, they soon realise that changing the past has disastrous consequences. Now, they must work to decipher the secrets behind the technology they have stumbled upon and try to prevent a global catastrophe.

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

Monster (2004)

Based on the manga of the same name by Naoki Urasawa, Monster revolves around Dr Kenzo Tenma, a highly skilled neurosurgeon working in Germany. Tenma’s life takes a dark turn when he is faced with a moral dilemma: should he save the life of a young boy named Johan Liebert, a criminal or the town’s mayor? His decision sets off a chain of events that leads to a complex and suspenseful mystery.

Thanks to its complex nature and dark storytelling, this psychological thriller series is often praised for exploring topics like morality, identity and the consequences of one’s actions.

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

Banana Fish (2018)

Based on the manga series of the same name, Banana Fish makes a distinctive addition to the psychological thriller genre. Set in New York City in the ’80s, the plot follows Ash Lynx, a young gang leader in New York City and Eiji Okumura, a Japanese photographer. The duo gets involved in a dark conspiracy surrounding a mysterious drug known as Banana Fish, which primarily brainwashes its users.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Puella Magi Madoka Magica (2011)